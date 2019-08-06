TOUR STATISTICS
Through Aug. 4
FedExCup Season Points
1, Brooks Koepka, 2,887.249. 2, Rory McIlroy, 2,314.784. 3, Matt Kuchar, 2,312.940. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1,858.138. 5, Gary Woodland, 1,795.343. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1,729.799. 7, Dustin Johnson, 1,686.018. 8, Paul Casey, 1,574.402. 9, Jon Rahm, 1,446.797. 10, Justin Rose, 1,422.664.
Scoring Average
1, Rory McIlroy, 69.090. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 69.171. 3, Brooks Koepka, 69.265. 4, Webb Simpson, 69.326. 5, Dustin Johnson, 69.428. 6, Justin Rose, 69.527. 7, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.556. 8, Matt Kuchar, 69.610. 9, Justin Thomas, 69.612. 10, Jon Rahm, 69.665.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 316.6. 2, Luke List, 314.3. 3, Rory McIlroy, 313.7. 4, Wyndham Clark, 312.8. 5, Bubba Watson, 311.8. 6, Seth Reeves, 311.5. 7, Dustin Johnson, 311.2. 8, Trey Mullinax, 310.2. 9, Tony Finau, 309.8. 10, Gary Woodland, 309.1.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Ryan Moore, 75.05%. 2, Chez Reavie, 75.02%. 3, Jim Furyk, 74.01%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.19%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 72.13%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.86%. 7, Brice Garnett, 71.45%. 8, Brian Gay, 70.97%. 9, Brian Stuard, 70.89%. 10, Jim Herman, 70.15%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Corey Conners, 72.70%. 2, D.J. Trahan, 71.62%. 3, Charles Howell III, 71.43%. 4, Johnson Wagner, 71.40%. 5, Alex Prugh, 71.08%. 6, Talor Gooch, 70.95%. 7, Matt Kuchar, 70.63%. 8, Brooks Koepka, 70.61%. 9, Justin Thomas, 70.56%. 10, Martin Laird, 70.42%.
Total Driving
1, Brendan Steele, 58. 2, Gary Woodland, 79. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 92. 4, Paul Casey, 98. 5 (tie), Alex Prugh and Sepp Straka, 102. 7, Daniel Berger, 105. 8, Brooks Koepka, 106. 9 (tie), Charles Howell III and Louis Oosthuizen, 114.
SG-Putting
1, Denny McCarthy, .973. 2, Dominic Bozzelli, .897. 3, Graeme McDowell, .789. 4, Justin Rose, .753. 5, Vaughn Taylor, .746. 6, Jordan Spieth, .738. 7, Andrew Putnam, .713. 8, Beau Hossler, .694. 9, Wyndham Clark, .664. 10, Aaron Baddeley, .654.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Thomas, 4.53. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.49. 3, Rory McIlroy, 4.39. 4, Aaron Wise, 4.36. 5, Dustin Johnson, 4.33. 6, Brooks Koepka, 4.32. 7, Jon Rahm, 4.30. 8, Ryan Palmer, 4.29. 9, Patrick Cantlay, 4.28. 10, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.27.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Martin Laird, 83.3. 2, Rory McIlroy, 84.0. 3, Paul Casey, 87.2. 4, Justin Thomas, 90.0. 5, Jhonattan Vegas, 94.2. 6, Keith Mitchell, 96.4. 7, Emiliano Grillo, 99.7. 8, Justin Rose, 100.0. 9, Sam Burns, 100.3. 10, Brooks Koepka, 101.5.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Tyrone Van Aswegen, 68.18%. 2, Francesco Molinari, 64.52%. 3, Ernie Els, 64.47%. 4, Dustin Johnson, 64.06%. 5, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.64%. 6, Webb Simpson, 63.30%. 7, Jimmy Walker, 61.76%. 8 (tie), Russell Knox and Sam Ryder, 61.54%. 10, Martin Kaymer, 61.43%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Rory McIlroy, 240. 2, Brooks Koepka, 255. 3, Justin Thomas, 323. 4, Jon Rahm, 325. 5, Rickie Fowler, 344. 6, Matt Kuchar, 348. 7, Xander Schauffele, 351. 8, Gary Woodland, 368. 9, Jason Day, 371. 10, Scott Piercy, 399.
Local
MEADOWBROOK CC WOMEN
Team Event: 1 NET BB 1-6; 2 NET BB 7-12; 3 NET BB 13-18
First place — Betsy McPhee, Krys Ruetz, Cindy Miley and Judy Leslie -6. Second place (tie) — Jill Gavigan, Ali Riccio, Ann Rost and Patty Theuring -5; Bonnie Kearney, Karen Damrow and Claudia Kraus -5
Scores Under 100
1. Bonnie Kearney 93, 2. Betsy McPhee 95, 3. Jill Gavigan 96
IVES GROVE WOMEN
9-hole league
Event Throw out Score on Par 5s
Class A-9 — Low Gross: Jean Weber 50. Event: Jean Weber 37, JoAn Kolpek 37. Putts: Winnie DiChristopher 18, Carol Winterle 18, Jean Weber 18. Class AB-9 — Low Gross: Leona Hagen 53. Event: Leona Hagen 37. Putts: Leona Hagen 16. Class B-9 — Low Gross: Jean Hagarty 55. Event: Jean Hagarty 40. Putts: Sandy Kairis 20, Jean Hagarty 20.
18-hole league
Event: Throw Out Scores on Par 5s
Championship — Low gross: Sue Slater 82. Event: Connie Kirchner 64. Class A — Low gross: Bridget Arkenberg 101. Event: Susan Ford 71. Class B: Low gross: Ellen Wagner 105. Event: Ellen Wagner 72.
Scores under 100
Slater 82, Dishaw 88, Kirchner 89, Ruzon 94, Nielsen 96, Paukstelis 97.
SHOOP PARK WOMEN
Event: Combination Best Score (Holes 1, 2, 4 & 5)
Class AA — Event Beth Shelton 23. Low Gross — Beth Shelton 51. Class A — Event: Phyllis Szymczak 25. Low Gross: Debbie Yale 62. Class B — Event: Colleen McFarland 25. Low Gross: Colleen McFarland 60. Class C — Event: Elaine Linn and Cookie Walek 25 (tie). Low Gross: Donna Sens 63
