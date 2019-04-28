ZURICH CLASSIC
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.3 million
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72
Final scores
R. Palmer/J. Rahm (400), $1,051,200;64-65-64-69;—;262
T. Fleetwood/S. Garcia (163), $423,400;65-68-64-68;—;265
B. Gay/R. Sabbatini (96), $256,413;60-70-66-71;—;267
M. Every/K. Lee (96), $256,413;65-69-65-68;—;267
H. Lebioda/C. Luck (64), $163,338;67-66-64-71;—;268
D. Hearn/S. Power (64), $163,338;68-68-64-68;—;268
R. Castro/C. Tringale (64), $163,338;65-69-66-68;—;268
S. Brown/K. Kisner (64), $163,338;62-69-68-69;—;268
B. Hurley III/P. Malnati (44), $92,345;63-67-66-73;—;269
M. Laird/N. Taylor (44), $92,345;62-74-64-69;—;269
C. Hoffman/N. Watney (44), $92,345;65-70-63-71;—;269
S. Horsfield/I. Poulter (0/44), $92,345;67-69-66-67;—;269
K. Kraft/K. Tway (29), $51,137;63-72-64-71;—;270
B. Horschel/S. Piercy (29), $51,137;66-68-66-70;—;270
A. Cejka/A. Prugh (29), $51,137;63-71-64-72;—;270
T. Mullinax/S. Stallings (29), $51,137;61-70-62-77;—;270
A. Hadwin/J. Knous (29), $51,137;66-68-65-71;—;270
J. Dahmen/B. Harkins (18), $33,717;63-71-63-74;—;271
L. Glover/C. Reavie (18), $33,717;62-70-68-71;—;271
R. Blaum/R. Henley (18), $33,717;65-67-65-74;—;271
G. McDowell/H. Stenson (18), $33,717;65-67-66-73;—;271
T. Merritt/R. Streb (8), $19,610;66-68-66-72;—;272
J. Kokrak/C. Stroud (8), $19,610;65-69-68-70;—;272
A. Cook/A. Landry (8), $19,610;65-70-62-75;—;272
R. Knox/B. Stuard (8), $19,610;62-69-66-75;—;272
S. Jaeger/J. Poston (8), $19,610;62-70-67-73;—;272
A. Lahiri/S. Sharma (8/0), $19,610;67-69-65-71;—;272
B. Koepka/C. Koepka (8/0), $19,610;67-68-63-74;—;272
M. Jones/J. Spaun (8), $19,610;67-69-64-72;—;272
C. Conners/M. Hughes (5), $15,987;67-68-68-70;—;273
B. Haas/S. Stefani (5), $15,987;65-69-68-71;—;273
A. Romero/J. Etulain (4), $15,403;64-69-65-73;—;271
B. Grace/J. Harding (4/0), $15,403;65-68-61-80;—;274
J. Holmes/B. Watson (3), $14,819;64-70-66-75;—;275
J. Henry/T. Hoge (3), $14,819;67-68-66-74;—;275
K. Bradley/J. Curran (3/0), $14,381;64-71-69-75;—;279
S. Im/W. Kim (2), $13,797;64-72-73-73;—;282
R. Diaz/D. McCarthy (2), $13,797;63-73-70-76;—;282
J. Garber/C. Gribble (2), $13,797;61-75-76-70;—;282
Champions
LEGENDS OF GOLF
Purse: $1.8 million
Ridgedale, Mo.
At Top of the Rock (Host Course), Yardage 2,808; Par 54
At Ozarks National, Yardage 7,036; Par 71
Final leaders
Scott Hoch, $171,000;62-48-46;—;156
Tom Pernice Jr., $171,000;62-48-46;—;156
Paul Broadhurst, $91,125;50-67-44;—;161
Carlos Franco, $91,125;52-63-46;—;161
Vijay Singh, $91,125;52-63-46;—;161
Kirk Triplett, $91,125;50-67-44;—;161
Jeff Maggert, $58,500;51-62-49;—;162
Jesper Parnevik, $58,500;51-62-49;—;162
Paul Goydos, $42,750;47-66-51;—;164
Brandt Jobe, $42,750;52-63-49;—;164
Scott McCarron, $42,750;52-63-49;—;164
Kevin Sutherland, $42,750;47-66-51;—;164
Michael Allen, $26,280;50-65-50;—;165
Billy Andrade, $26,280;50-65-50;—;165
Olin Browne, $26,280;66-49-50;—;165
Roger Chapman, $26,280;63-51-51;—;165
John Daly, $26,280;50-65-50;—;165
Joe Durant, $26,280;50-65-50;—;165
David Frost, $26,280;63-51-51;—;165
Lee Janzen, $26,280;51-65-49;—;165
Rocco Mediate, $26,280;51-65-49;—;165
Steve Pate, $26,280;66-49-50;—;165
Gene Sauers, $19,800;46-69-51;—;166
Ken Tanigawa, $19,800;46-69-51;—;166
Bart Bryant, $16,650;64-51-52;—;167
Brad Bryant, $16,650;64-51-52;—;167
Steve Flesch, $16,650;50-68-49;—;167
Billy Mayfair, $16,650;66-50-51;—;167
Colin Montgomerie, $16,650;51-67-49;—;167
Larry Nelson, $16,650;66-50-51;—;167
Mark O'Meara, $16,650;51-67-49;—;167
David Toms, $16,650;50-68-49;—;167
Retief Goosen, $13,530;68-52-48;—;168
Mark McNulty, $13,530;68-52-48;—;168
Shaun Micheel, $13,530;63-52-53;—;168
Larry Mize, $13,530;64-54-50;—;168
Scott Parel, $13,530;64-54-50;—;168
Corey Pavin, $11,880;68-51-51;—;170
Duffy Waldorf, $11,880;68-51-51;—;170
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $11,250;49-69-53;—;171
Jose Maria Olazabal, $11,250;49-69-53;—;171
Fred Funk, $10,125;70-52-50;—;172
Jay Haas, $10,125;50-70-52;—;172
Hale Irwin, $10,125;68-52-52;—;172
Peter Jacobsen, $10,125;50-70-52;—;172
Sandy Lyle, $10,125;51-67-54;—;172
Dana Quigley, $10,125;70-52-50;—;172
Wes Short, Jr., $10,125;68-52-52;—;172
Ian Woosnam, $10,125;51-67-54;—;172
Bob Tway, $9,000;69-53-51;—;173
Scott Verplank, $9,000;69-53-51;—;173
Brad Faxon, $8,550;52-71-51;—;174
Dudley Hart, $8,550;52-71-51;—;174
Bruce Fleisher, $8,100;71-52-52;—;175
Tom Jenkins, $8,100;71-52-52;—;175
Mark Brooks, $7,695;68-56-52;—;176
John Huston, $7,695;68-56-52;—;176
Andy North, $7,695;50-75-51;—;176
Tom Watson, $7,695;50-75-51;—;176
Woody Austin, $7,290;55-68-54;—;177
Mark Calcavecchia, $7,290;55-68-54;—;177
John Cook, $7,020;51-70-57;—;178
Joey Sindelar, $7,020;51-70-57;—;178
Dan Forsman, $6,750;71-53-55;—;179
Mike Reid, $6,750;71-53-55;—;179
Bob Gilder, $6,480;68-56-57;—;181
Morris Hatalsky, $6,480;68-56-57;—;181
Wayne Levi, $6,210;68-59-55;—;182
Scott Simpson, $6,210;68-59-55;—;182
Tom Kite, $5,940;71-53-60;—;184
Gil Morgan, $5,940;71-53-60;—;184
LPGA
HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA OPEN
At Wilshire CC
Los Angeles
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,465; Par: 71
Final leaders
Minjee Lee, $225,000;66-69-67-68;—;270
Sei Young Kim, $139,217;70-70-68-66;—;274
Annie Park, $89,559;70-72-66-67;—;275
Morgan Pressel, $89,559;71-66-70-68;—;275
Amy Yang, $45,809;71-71-70-64;—;276
Gaby Lopez, $45,809;69-68-73-66;—;276
Megan Khang, $45,809;72-72-64-68;—;276
Jin Young Ko, $45,809;70-70-67-69;—;276
Inbee Park, $45,809;68-70-68-70;—;276
Brooke M. Henderson, $28,709;68-73-69-68;—;278
Stacy Lewis, $28,709;65-73-71-69;—;278
Danielle Kang, $28,709;72-66-70-70;—;278
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $25,000;69-67-67-76;—;279
Dani Holmqvist, $21,037;70-69-74-67;—;280
Chella Choi, $21,037;71-73-67-69;—;280
Mariajo Uribe, $21,037;71-72-68-69;—;280
Lizette Salas, $21,037;68-71-71-70;—;280
Hannah Green, $21,037;65-73-71-71;—;280
Mi Jung Hur, $16,322;74-66-75-66;—;281
So Yeon Ryu, $16,322;70-69-74-68;—;281
Mirim Lee, $16,322;71-74-67-69;—;281
Carlota Ciganda, $16,322;73-68-71-69;—;281
Azahara Munoz, $16,322;71-70-71-69;—;281
Ashleigh Buhai, $16,322;70-71-70-70;—;281
Ally McDonald, $16,322;71-69-70-71;—;281
Sarah Schmelzel, $13,224;72-72-71-67;—;282
Christina Kim, $13,224;70-71-72-69;—;282
Jenny Shin, $13,224;71-71-70-70;—;282
Kristen Gillman, $13,224;69-74-67-72;—;282
Gemma Dryburgh, $10,627;72-73-71-67;—;283
In-Kyung Kim, $10,627;71-73-69-70;—;283
Angela Stanford, $10,627;70-73-70-70;—;283
Aditi Ashok, $10,627;70-71-71-71;—;283
Haeji Kang, $10,627;71-71-69-72;—;283
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $10,627;70-70-71-72;—;283
Jing Yan, $10,627;68-71-71-73;—;283
Maria Torres, $8,278;71-73-72-68;—;284
Wichanee Meechai, $8,278;74-71-69-70;—;284
Angel Yin, $8,278;68-76-70-70;—;284
Katherine Kirk, $8,278;71-71-72-70;—;284
Brittany Lang, $8,278;73-71-67-73;—;284
