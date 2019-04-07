PGA
TEXAS OPEN
At TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks)
San Antonio
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,435; Par: 72
Final leaders
Corey Conners (500), $1,350,000 69-67-66-66 — 268
Charley Hoffman (300), $810,000 71-68-64-67 — 270
Ryan Moore (190), $510,000 68-70-69-64 — 271
Si Woo Kim (123), $330,000 66-66-69-72 — 273
Brian Stuard (123), $330,000 67-70-70-66 — 273
Kevin Streelman (100), $270,000 72-69-69-64 — 274
Byeong Hun An (75), $203,036 69-68-73-66 — 276
Jason Kokrak (75), $203,036 70-73-65-68 — 276
Graeme McDowell (75), $203,036 69-69-72-66 — 276
Scott Brown (75), $203,036 71-67-67-71 — 276
Matt Kuchar (75), $203,036 69-71-67-69 — 276
Danny Lee (75), $203,036 68-72-66-70 — 276
Adam Schenk (75), $203,036 70-66-70-70 — 276
Zack Fischer, $135,000 71-69-71-66 — 277
Lucas Glover (55), $135,000 72-70-66-69 — 277
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (55), $135,000 69-67-69-72 — 277
Rickie Fowler (49), $112,500 68-68-73-69 — 278
Hank Lebioda (49), $112,500 68-70-70-70 — 278
Cameron Tringale (49), $112,500 69-74-68-67 — 278
Wyndham Clark (43), $90,500 69-73-70-67 — 279
Sungjae Im (43), $90,500 73-69-68-69 — 279
Scottie Scheffler, $90,500 71-68-70-70 — 279
Jim Furyk (34), $63,214 70-72-68-70 — 280
Fabian Gomez (34), $63,214 73-67-70-70 — 280
Scott Stallings (34), $63,214 68-69-73-70 — 280
Harold Varner III (34), $63,214 70-66-73-71 — 280
Sam Burns (34), $63,214 72-69-73-66 — 280
Peter Malnati (34), $63,214 71-68-70-71 — 280
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (34), $63,214 71-70-68-71 — 280
Aaron Baddeley (24), $45,563 71-70-69-71 — 281
Jonas Blixt (24), $45,563 72-70-69-70 — 281
Matt Jones (24), $45,563 69-68-74-70 — 281
Jordan Spieth (24), $45,563 68-68-73-72 — 281
Jhonattan Vegas (24), $45,563 67-71-67-76 — 281
Jimmy Walker (24), $45,563 70-69-69-73 — 281
Beau Hossler (18), $34,563 69-70-71-72 — 282
Martin Laird (18), $34,563 74-68-68-72 — 282
Andrew Putnam (18), $34,563 72-70-68-72 — 282
Rory Sabbatini (18), $34,563 69-68-72-73 — 282
Ollie Schniederjans (18), $34,563 70-71-69-72 — 282
Kristoffer Ventura, $34,563 71-72-70-69 — 282
Abraham Ancer (11), $23,040 67-72-71-73 — 283
Dylan Frittelli (11), $23,040 71-72-69-71 — 283
Max Homa (11), $23,040 68-74-68-73 — 283
Mackenzie Hughes (11), $23,040 70-71-69-73 — 283
Sung Kang (11), $23,040 70-73-71-69 — 283
Martin Kaymer (11), $23,040 72-71-70-70 — 283
Sam Ryder (11), $23,040 73-66-73-71 — 283
Sam Saunders (11), $23,040 72-71-71-69 — 283
Brendan Steele (11), $23,040 70-72-67-74 — 283
Adam Svensson (11), $23,040 73-69-71-70 — 283
Russell Henley (7), $17,490 71-72-70-71 — 284
Kyle Jones (7), $17,490 76-67-71-70 — 284
Haotong Li, $17,490 70-70-73-71 — 284
Kyle Stanley (7), $17,490 70-70-74-70 — 284
Nick Taylor (7), $17,490 69-72-71-72 — 284
Ryan Armour (5), $16,725 69-71-75-70 — 285
LPGA
ANA INSPIRATION
At Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore Tournament Course)
Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 6,834; Par: 72
Final leaders
a-amateur
Jin Young Ko, $450,000 69-71-68-70 — 278
Mi Hyang Lee, $275,721 70-73-68-70 — 281
Lexi Thompson, $200,016 69-72-74-67 — 282
Carlota Ciganda, $139,634 72-72-71-68 — 283
In-Kyung Kim, $139,634 71-65-73-74 — 283
Kristen Gillman, $74,472 74-71-73-66 — 284
Hyo Joo Kim, $74,472 69-76-70-69 — 284
Jessica Korda, $74,472 70-73-71-70 — 284
Ally McDonald, $74,472 68-72-74-70 — 284
Jeongeun Lee6, $74,472 71-71-71-71 — 284
Danielle Kang, $74,472 72-69-70-73 — 284
Moriya Jutanugarn, $46,795 74-73-71-67 — 285
Jaye Marie Green, $46,795 74-71-72-68 — 285
Jenny Shin, $46,795 72-71-72-70 — 285
Charley Hull, $46,795 72-69-74-70 — 285
Jing Yan, $46,795 70-71-74-70 — 285
Lizette Salas, $36,833 70-73-73-70 — 286
Brooke M. Henderson, $36,833 71-72-71-72 — 286
Alena Sharp, $36,833 76-70-67-73 — 286
Katherine Kirk, $36,833 71-68-74-73 — 286
Jiyai Shin, $31,127 75-74-69-69 — 287
Minjee Lee, $31,127 73-74-69-71 — 287
Yu Liu, $31,127 73-73-70-71 — 287
Anna Nordqvist, $31,127 73-71-72-71 — 287
Mo Martin, $31,127 71-73-71-72 — 287
