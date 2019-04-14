At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: TBA ($11 million-2018)

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72

Tiger Woods (600), $2,070,000;70-68-67-70;—;275

Dustin Johnson (230), $858,667;68-70-70-68;—;276

Brooks Koepka (230), $858,667;66-71-69-70;—;276

Xander Schauffele (230), $858,667;73-65-70-68;—;276

Jason Day (106), $403,938;70-67-73-67;—;277

Tony Finau (106), $403,938;71-70-64-72;—;277

Francesco Molinari (106), $403,938;70-67-66-74;—;277

Webb Simpson (106), $403,938;72-71-64-70;—;277

Patrick Cantlay (82), $310,500;73-73-64-68;—;278

Rickie Fowler (82), $310,500;70-71-68-69;—;278

Jon Rahm (82), $310,500;69-70-71-68;—;278

Justin Harding, $225,400;69-69-70-72;—;280

Matt Kuchar (65), $225,400;71-69-68-72;—;280

Ian Poulter (65), $225,400;68-71-68-73;—;280

Justin Thomas (65), $225,400;73-68-69-70;—;280

Bubba Watson (65), $225,400;72-72-67-69;—;280

Aaron Wise (57), $184,000;75-71-68-67;—;281

Patton Kizzire (53), $161,000;70-70-73-69;—;282

Phil Mickelson (53), $161,000;67-73-70-72;—;282

Adam Scott (53), $161,000;69-68-72-73;—;282

Lucas Bjerregaard, $107,956;70-72-69-72;—;283

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $107,956;78-67-68-70;—;283

Si Woo Kim (42), $107,956;72-72-70-69;—;283

Kevin Kisner (42), $107,956;69-73-72-69;—;283

Rory McIlroy (42), $107,956;73-71-71-68;—;283

Thorbjorn Olesen, $107,956;71-71-68-73;—;283

Jordan Spieth (42), $107,956;75-68-69-71;—;283

Kyle Stanley (42), $107,956;72-72-70-69;—;283

Bryson DeChambeau (32), $78,200;66-75-73-70;—;284

Charley Hoffman (32), $78,200;71-71-72-70;—;284

Louis Oosthuizen (32), $78,200;71-66-71-76;—;284

Charles Howell III (26), $68,042;73-67-76-69;—;285

Hideki Matsuyama (26), $68,042;75-70-68-72;—;285

Gary Woodland (26), $68,042;70-71-74-70;—;285

a-Viktor Hovland;72-71-71-71;—;285

Rafa Cabrera Bello (19), $55,488;73-70-75-68;—;286

Tommy Fleetwood (19), $55,488;71-71-70-74;—;286

Patrick Reed (19), $55,488;73-70-74-69;—;286

Henrik Stenson (19), $55,488;74-72-67-73;—;286

Kevin Tway (19), $55,488;72-71-70-73;—;286

Jimmy Walker (19), $55,488;72-72-72-70;—;286

a-Alvaro Ortiz Becerra;73-71-73-69;—;286

Keegan Bradley (14), $44,850;76-68-71-72;—;287

Haotong Li, $44,850;72-74-73-68;—;287

Keith Mitchell (14), $44,850;72-74-72-69;—;287

Corey Conners (11), $37,950;70-71-71-76;—;288

Andrew Landry (11), $37,950;72-73-73-70;—;288

Kevin Na (11), $37,950;71-73-73-71;—;288

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (10), $32,430;69-72-75-73;—;289

Marc Leishman (10), $32,430;72-72-70-75;—;289

Trevor Immelman (8), $28,693;74-72-75-69;—;290

Martin Kaymer (8), $28,693;73-74-72-71;—;290

Eddie Pepperell, $28,693;74-73-72-71;—;290

Cameron Smith (8), $28,693;70-74-69-77;—;290

a-Devon Bling;74-73-71-73;—;291

Tyrrell Hatton (6), $26,910;73-73-72-74;—;292

Billy Horschel (6), $26,910;72-75-74-71;—;292

Branden Grace (6), $26,335;72-75-72-74;—;293

Zach Johnson (6), $26,335;74-73-73-73;—;293

a-Takumi Kanaya;73-74-68-78;—;293

Satoshi Kodaira (5), $25,990;75-70-73-76;—;294

Emiliano Grillo (5), $25,415;72-75-73-76;—;296

J.B. Holmes (5), $25,415;70-72-74-80;—;296

Bernhard Langer (5), $25,415;71-72-75-78;—;296

Alex Noren (5), $25,415;75-72-75-74;—;296

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments