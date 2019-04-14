At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: TBA ($11 million-2018)
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Tiger Woods (600), $2,070,000;70-68-67-70;—;275
Dustin Johnson (230), $858,667;68-70-70-68;—;276
Brooks Koepka (230), $858,667;66-71-69-70;—;276
Xander Schauffele (230), $858,667;73-65-70-68;—;276
Jason Day (106), $403,938;70-67-73-67;—;277
Tony Finau (106), $403,938;71-70-64-72;—;277
Francesco Molinari (106), $403,938;70-67-66-74;—;277
Webb Simpson (106), $403,938;72-71-64-70;—;277
Patrick Cantlay (82), $310,500;73-73-64-68;—;278
Rickie Fowler (82), $310,500;70-71-68-69;—;278
Jon Rahm (82), $310,500;69-70-71-68;—;278
Justin Harding, $225,400;69-69-70-72;—;280
Matt Kuchar (65), $225,400;71-69-68-72;—;280
Ian Poulter (65), $225,400;68-71-68-73;—;280
Justin Thomas (65), $225,400;73-68-69-70;—;280
Bubba Watson (65), $225,400;72-72-67-69;—;280
Aaron Wise (57), $184,000;75-71-68-67;—;281
Patton Kizzire (53), $161,000;70-70-73-69;—;282
Phil Mickelson (53), $161,000;67-73-70-72;—;282
Adam Scott (53), $161,000;69-68-72-73;—;282
Lucas Bjerregaard, $107,956;70-72-69-72;—;283
Matthew Fitzpatrick, $107,956;78-67-68-70;—;283
Si Woo Kim (42), $107,956;72-72-70-69;—;283
Kevin Kisner (42), $107,956;69-73-72-69;—;283
Rory McIlroy (42), $107,956;73-71-71-68;—;283
Thorbjorn Olesen, $107,956;71-71-68-73;—;283
Jordan Spieth (42), $107,956;75-68-69-71;—;283
Kyle Stanley (42), $107,956;72-72-70-69;—;283
Bryson DeChambeau (32), $78,200;66-75-73-70;—;284
Charley Hoffman (32), $78,200;71-71-72-70;—;284
Louis Oosthuizen (32), $78,200;71-66-71-76;—;284
Charles Howell III (26), $68,042;73-67-76-69;—;285
Hideki Matsuyama (26), $68,042;75-70-68-72;—;285
Gary Woodland (26), $68,042;70-71-74-70;—;285
a-Viktor Hovland;72-71-71-71;—;285
Rafa Cabrera Bello (19), $55,488;73-70-75-68;—;286
Tommy Fleetwood (19), $55,488;71-71-70-74;—;286
Patrick Reed (19), $55,488;73-70-74-69;—;286
Henrik Stenson (19), $55,488;74-72-67-73;—;286
Kevin Tway (19), $55,488;72-71-70-73;—;286
Jimmy Walker (19), $55,488;72-72-72-70;—;286
a-Alvaro Ortiz Becerra;73-71-73-69;—;286
Keegan Bradley (14), $44,850;76-68-71-72;—;287
Haotong Li, $44,850;72-74-73-68;—;287
Keith Mitchell (14), $44,850;72-74-72-69;—;287
Corey Conners (11), $37,950;70-71-71-76;—;288
Andrew Landry (11), $37,950;72-73-73-70;—;288
Kevin Na (11), $37,950;71-73-73-71;—;288
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (10), $32,430;69-72-75-73;—;289
Marc Leishman (10), $32,430;72-72-70-75;—;289
Trevor Immelman (8), $28,693;74-72-75-69;—;290
Martin Kaymer (8), $28,693;73-74-72-71;—;290
Eddie Pepperell, $28,693;74-73-72-71;—;290
Cameron Smith (8), $28,693;70-74-69-77;—;290
a-Devon Bling;74-73-71-73;—;291
Tyrrell Hatton (6), $26,910;73-73-72-74;—;292
Billy Horschel (6), $26,910;72-75-74-71;—;292
Branden Grace (6), $26,335;72-75-72-74;—;293
Zach Johnson (6), $26,335;74-73-73-73;—;293
a-Takumi Kanaya;73-74-68-78;—;293
Satoshi Kodaira (5), $25,990;75-70-73-76;—;294
Emiliano Grillo (5), $25,415;72-75-73-76;—;296
J.B. Holmes (5), $25,415;70-72-74-80;—;296
Bernhard Langer (5), $25,415;71-72-75-78;—;296
Alex Noren (5), $25,415;75-72-75-74;—;296
