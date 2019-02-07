Pebble Beach
At p-Pebble Beach GL, Yardage: 6,816; Par: 72(36-36)
At s-Spyglass Hill GC, Yardage: 6,960; Par: 72(36-36)
At m-Monterey Peninsula GC-Shore, Yardage: 6,958; Par: 71(34-37)
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $7.6 million
First-round leaders
Brian Gay;29-35;—;64;-7m
Scott Langley;31-33;—;64;-7m
Cody Gribble;31-35;—;66;-6s
Jason Day;32-33;—;65;-6m
Phil Mickelson;33-32;—;65;-6m
Matt Every;35-30;—;65;-6m
Si Woo Kim;33-33;—;66;-6p
Kevin Kisner;32-33;—;65;-6m
Keith Mitchell;33-33;—;66;-5m
Dustin Johnson;31-35;—;66;-5m
Jordan Spieth;34-32;—;66;-5m
Scott Stallings;34-33;—;67;-5s
Branden Grace;31-36;—;67;-5p
Austin Cook;34-32;—;66;-5m
Johnson Wagner;35-32;—;67;-5s
Fabian Gomez;35-32;—;67;-5s
Nate Lashley;34-33;—;67;-5p
Martin Laird;35-33;—;68;-4s
Roberto Castro;32-36;—;68;-4p
Brady Schnell;31-36;—;67;-4m
Seth Reeves;32-35;—;67;-4m
Jonas Blixt;33-34;—;67;-4m
Lucas Glover;35-33;—;68;-4s
Matt Kuchar;32-35;—;67;-4m
Wes Roach;31-36;—;67;-4m
Kenny Perry;32-35;—;67;-4m
Graeme McDowell;33-35;—;68;-4p
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;33-35;—;68;-4s
Rafa Cabrera Bello;35-34;—;69;-3s
Tony Finau;34-35;—;69;-3p
Sung Kang;35-34;—;69;-3p
Aaron Baddeley;34-35;—;69;-3s
Sangmoon Bae;35-34;—;69;-3s
Mackenzie Hughes;35-33;—;68;-3m
Doug Ghim;33-35;—;68;-3m
Sam Saunders;35-34;—;69;-3p
Brian Stuard;34-35;—;69;-3p
Talor Gooch;35-33;—;68;-3m
Chris Stroud;35-34;—;69;-3p
Patrick Reed;33-35;—;68;-3m
Brandt Snedeker;35-34;—;69;-3p
Brandon Harkins;35-34;—;69;-3p
Chez Reavie;36-32;—;68;-3m
D.J. Trahan;35-33;—;68;-3m
Martin Trainer;33-36;—;69;-3p
Roberto Diaz;35-34;—;69;-3p
Chad Campbell;37-32;—;69;-3p
Alex Prugh;35-34;—;69;-3p
Jonathan Byrd;36-33;—;69;-3p
Nick Taylor;36-33;—;69;-3p
Russell Knox;35-33;—;68;-3m
Paul Casey;35-34;—;69;-3p
Steve Stricker;35-33;—;68;-3m
LPGA
Tour Vic Open
At Beach and Creek Courses
Geelong, Australia
Purse: $1.1 million
Yardage: 6,585; Par 73
First-round leaders
Felicity Johnson;32-33;—;65;-8
Kim Kaufman;31-35;—;66;-6
Anne-Catherine Tanguay;33-33;—;66;-6
Su Oh;36-31;—;67;-6
Haru Nomura;33-34;—;67;-5
Manon De Roey;33-34;—;67;-5
Olivia Cowan;32-36;—;68;-5
a-Yae Eun Hong;35-33;—;68;-5
Alison Lee;32-36;—;68;-5
Charlotte Thomas;34-34;—;68;-4
Karis Davidson;33-35;—;68;-4
Jane Park;35-33;—;68;-4
Marissa Steen;34-34;—;68;-4
Celine Boutier;33-36;—;69;-4
Peiyun Chien;34-35;—;69;-4
a-Stephanie Kiriacou;33-36;—;69;-4
Teresa Lu;34-35;—;69;-4
Alena Sharp;34-35;—;69;-4
Lauren Stephenson;34-35;—;69;-4
Pei-Ying Tsai;33-36;—;69;-4
Suzuka Yamaguchi;33-36;—;69;-4
Hannah Green;35-34;—;69;-3
Charlotte Thompson;35-34;—;69;-3
Prima Thammaraks;34-35;—;69;-3
Mariajo Uribe;35-34;—;69;-3
Holly Clyburn;35-35;—;70;-3
Georgia Hall;34-36;—;70;-3
Noemi Jimenez Martin;34-36;—;70;-3
a-Grace Kim;37-33;—;70;-3
Mirim Lee;33-37;—;70;-3
Xiyu Lin;35-35;—;70;-3
Stephanie Meadow;35-35;—;70;-3
Morgan Pressel;34-36;—;70;-3
Mel Reid;35-35;—;70;-3
Maria Torres;34-36;—;70;-3
Lindsey Weaver;34-36;—;70;-3
