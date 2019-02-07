Pebble Beach

At p-Pebble Beach GL, Yardage: 6,816; Par: 72(36-36)

At s-Spyglass Hill GC, Yardage: 6,960; Par: 72(36-36)

At m-Monterey Peninsula GC-Shore, Yardage: 6,958; Par: 71(34-37)

Pebble Beach, Calif.

Purse: $7.6 million

First-round leaders

Brian Gay;29-35;—;64;-7m

Scott Langley;31-33;—;64;-7m

Cody Gribble;31-35;—;66;-6s

Jason Day;32-33;—;65;-6m

Phil Mickelson;33-32;—;65;-6m

Matt Every;35-30;—;65;-6m

Si Woo Kim;33-33;—;66;-6p

Kevin Kisner;32-33;—;65;-6m

Keith Mitchell;33-33;—;66;-5m

Dustin Johnson;31-35;—;66;-5m

Jordan Spieth;34-32;—;66;-5m

Scott Stallings;34-33;—;67;-5s

Branden Grace;31-36;—;67;-5p

Austin Cook;34-32;—;66;-5m

Johnson Wagner;35-32;—;67;-5s

Fabian Gomez;35-32;—;67;-5s

Nate Lashley;34-33;—;67;-5p

Martin Laird;35-33;—;68;-4s

Roberto Castro;32-36;—;68;-4p

Brady Schnell;31-36;—;67;-4m

Seth Reeves;32-35;—;67;-4m

Jonas Blixt;33-34;—;67;-4m

Lucas Glover;35-33;—;68;-4s

Matt Kuchar;32-35;—;67;-4m

Wes Roach;31-36;—;67;-4m

Kenny Perry;32-35;—;67;-4m

Graeme McDowell;33-35;—;68;-4p

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;33-35;—;68;-4s

Rafa Cabrera Bello;35-34;—;69;-3s

Tony Finau;34-35;—;69;-3p

Sung Kang;35-34;—;69;-3p

Aaron Baddeley;34-35;—;69;-3s

Sangmoon Bae;35-34;—;69;-3s

Mackenzie Hughes;35-33;—;68;-3m

Doug Ghim;33-35;—;68;-3m

Sam Saunders;35-34;—;69;-3p

Brian Stuard;34-35;—;69;-3p

Talor Gooch;35-33;—;68;-3m

Chris Stroud;35-34;—;69;-3p

Patrick Reed;33-35;—;68;-3m

Brandt Snedeker;35-34;—;69;-3p

Brandon Harkins;35-34;—;69;-3p

Chez Reavie;36-32;—;68;-3m

D.J. Trahan;35-33;—;68;-3m

Martin Trainer;33-36;—;69;-3p

Roberto Diaz;35-34;—;69;-3p

Chad Campbell;37-32;—;69;-3p

Alex Prugh;35-34;—;69;-3p

Jonathan Byrd;36-33;—;69;-3p

Nick Taylor;36-33;—;69;-3p

Russell Knox;35-33;—;68;-3m

Paul Casey;35-34;—;69;-3p

Steve Stricker;35-33;—;68;-3m

LPGA

Tour Vic Open

At Beach and Creek Courses

Geelong, Australia

Purse: $1.1 million

Yardage: 6,585; Par 73

First-round leaders

Felicity Johnson;32-33;—;65;-8

Kim Kaufman;31-35;—;66;-6

Anne-Catherine Tanguay;33-33;—;66;-6

Su Oh;36-31;—;67;-6

Haru Nomura;33-34;—;67;-5

Manon De Roey;33-34;—;67;-5

Olivia Cowan;32-36;—;68;-5

a-Yae Eun Hong;35-33;—;68;-5

Alison Lee;32-36;—;68;-5

Charlotte Thomas;34-34;—;68;-4

Karis Davidson;33-35;—;68;-4

Jane Park;35-33;—;68;-4

Marissa Steen;34-34;—;68;-4

Celine Boutier;33-36;—;69;-4

Peiyun Chien;34-35;—;69;-4

a-Stephanie Kiriacou;33-36;—;69;-4

Teresa Lu;34-35;—;69;-4

Alena Sharp;34-35;—;69;-4

Lauren Stephenson;34-35;—;69;-4

Pei-Ying Tsai;33-36;—;69;-4

Suzuka Yamaguchi;33-36;—;69;-4

Hannah Green;35-34;—;69;-3

Charlotte Thompson;35-34;—;69;-3

Prima Thammaraks;34-35;—;69;-3

Mariajo Uribe;35-34;—;69;-3

Holly Clyburn;35-35;—;70;-3

Georgia Hall;34-36;—;70;-3

Noemi Jimenez Martin;34-36;—;70;-3

a-Grace Kim;37-33;—;70;-3

Mirim Lee;33-37;—;70;-3

Xiyu Lin;35-35;—;70;-3

Stephanie Meadow;35-35;—;70;-3

Morgan Pressel;34-36;—;70;-3

Mel Reid;35-35;—;70;-3

Maria Torres;34-36;—;70;-3

Lindsey Weaver;34-36;—;70;-3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments