HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

At Albany Golf Club

New Providence, Bahamas

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,309; Par: 72

Third-round scores

Tony Finau;72-64-67;—;203

Jon Rahm;71-63-69;—;203

Henrik Stenson;68-66-69;—;203

Gary Woodland;72-66-67;—;205

Rickie Fowler;72-67-67;—;206

Xander Schauffele;73-68-66;—;207

Dustin Johnson;68-67-72;—;207

Patrick Reed;65-77-66;—;208

Justin Rose;70-70-68;—;208

Alex Noren;69-69-70;—;208

Justin Thomas;70-70-70;—;210

Bubba Watson;69-73-69;—;211

Patrick Cantlay;65-70-76;—;211

Bryson DeChambeau;70-71-71;—;212

Keegan Bradley;71-69-72;—;212

Jason Day;71-72-70;—;213

Hideki Matsuyama;74-68-71;—;213

Tiger Woods;73-69-72;—;214

