WGC
BRIDGESTONE INVITATIONAL
At Firestone CC (South)
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $10 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par 70
Final leaders
Justin Thomas (550), $1,700,000 65-64-67-69 — 265
Kyle Stanley (315), $1,072,000 63-68-70-68 — 269
Dustin Johnson (170), $510,000 69-71-66-64 — 270
Thorbjorn Olesen, $510,000 71-67-68-64 — 270
Brooks Koepka (115), $357,000 66-70-68-67 — 271
Patrick Cantlay (93), $241,375 64-72-68-68 — 272
Anirban Lahiri (93), $241,375 65-70-69-68 — 272
Rory McIlroy (93), $241,375 65-67-67-73 — 272
Aaron Wise (93), $241,375 67-71-67-67 — 272
Jason Day (71), $160,875 65-66-69-73 — 273
Tony Finau (71), $160,875 68-66-71-68 — 273
Si Woo Kim (71), $160,875 64-68-72-69 — 273
Ian Poulter (71), $160,875 62-67-70-74 — 273
Tommy Fleetwood (59), $128,250 66-63-74-71 — 274
Matt Kuchar (59), $128,250 68-70-67-69 — 274
Marc Leishman (59), $128,250 65-69-67-73 — 274
Rafa Cabrera Bello (51), $104,250 68-67-69-71 — 275
Ross Fisher (51), $104,250 67-68-71-69 — 275
Rickie Fowler (51), $104,250 63-74-65-73 — 275
Zach Johnson (51), $104,250 69-70-67-69 — 275
Jon Rahm (51), $104,250 64-70-68-73 — 275
Gary Woodland (51), $104,250 67-71-69-68 — 275
Cameron Smith (44), $92,250 70-70-69-67 — 276
Luke List (39), $87,250 65-68-71-73 — 277
Phil Mickelson (39), $87,250 66-69-72-70 — 277
Louis Oosthuizen (39), $87,250 68-66-69-74 — 277
Webb Simpson (39), $87,250 69-65-71-72 — 277
Tyrrell Hatton (34), $81,250 68-67-72-71 — 278
Patrick Reed (34), $81,250 66-70-70-72 — 278
Bryson DeChambeau (32), $79,250 75-69-68-67 — 279
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $74,750 70-70-69-71 — 280
Paul Casey (25), $74,750 68-71-71-70 — 280
Patton Kizzire (25), $74,750 68-67-74-71 — 280
Kevin Na (25), $74,750 65-72-70-73 — 280
Alex Noren (25), $74,750 70-73-66-71 — 280
Charl Schwartzel (25), $74,750 71-72-74-63 — 280
Bubba Watson (25), $74,750 71-69-67-73 — 280
Tiger Woods (25), $74,750 66-68-73-73 — 280
Kevin Chappell (15), $66,250 71-72-68-70 — 281
Sergio Garcia (15), $66,250 70-69-67-75 — 281
Kevin Kisner (15), $66,250 74-68-68-71 — 281
HaoTong Li, $66,250 66-67-72-76 — 281
Hideki Matsuyama (15), $66,250 67-72-70-72 — 281
Francesco Molinari (15), $66,250 70-72-70-69 — 281
Wade Ormsby, $66,250 69-71-68-73 — 281
Henrik Stenson (15), $66,250 70-69-69-73 — 281
Ryuko Tokimatsu, $66,250 68-71-71-71 — 281
Champions
3M CHAMPIONSHIP
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 7,114; Par: 72
Final leaders
Kenny Perry, $262,500 66-60-69 — 195
Wes Short, Jr., $154,000 67-68-63 — 198
Glen Day, $115,500 66-65-70 — 201
Tom Gillis, $115,500 67-67-67 — 201
Joe Durant, $64,400 71-65-67 — 203
Bob Estes, $64,400 72-65-66 — 203
Lee Janzen, $64,400 66-68-69 — 203
Tim Petrovic, $64,400 70-65-68 — 203
Kevin Sutherland, $64,400 67-70-66 — 203
Scott Hoch, $42,000 70-69-65 — 204
Tom Lehman, $42,000 69-66-69 — 204
Scott Parel, $42,000 67-69-68 — 204
Tom Byrum, $33,250 70-67-68 — 205
Jerry Smith, $33,250 64-70-71 — 205
Duffy Waldorf, $33,250 69-70-66 — 205
Woody Austin, $27,169 72-66-68 — 206
Michael Bradley, $27,169 71-67-68 — 206
Kent Jones, $27,169 70-67-69 — 206
Kirk Triplett, $27,169 69-68-69 — 206
John Daly, $20,545 69-72-66 — 207
Jay Haas, $20,545 67-68-72 — 207
Larry Mize, $20,545 67-72-68 — 207
Gene Sauers, $20,545 72-66-69 — 207
Joey Sindelar, $20,545 68-72-67 — 207
Bart Bryant, $17,500 68-69-71 — 208
Olin Browne, $15,225 71-71-67 — 209
Peter Lonard, $15,225 66-75-68 — 209
Tom Pernice Jr., $15,225 68-71-70 — 209
John Riegger, $15,225 72-66-71 — 209
Jeff Sluman, $15,225 70-70-69 — 209
Marco Dawson, $12,075 73-70-67 — 210
Brian Henninger, $12,075 73-68-69 — 210
Rocco Mediate, $12,075 68-68-74 — 210
Corey Pavin, $12,075 70-69-71 — 210
Mark Walker, $12,075 70-67-73 — 210
Tommy Tolles, $10,500 68-70-73 — 211
Dan Forsman, $9,800 70-75-67 — 212
Rod Spittle, $9,800 74-70-68 — 212
LPGA / LET
WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN
At Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Lytham St. Annes, England
Purse:, $3.25 million
Yardage: 6,585; Par: 72
Final leaders
a-amateur
Georgia Hall, $490,000 67-68-69-67 — 271
Pornanong Phatlum, $300,388 67-67-69-70 — 273
So Yeon Ryu, $217,910 69-69-67-70 — 275
Sei Young Kim, $138,420 71-71-71-66 — 279
Ariya Jutanugarn, $138,420 71-70-69-69 — 279
Mamiko Higa, $138,420 66-69-71-73 — 279
Shanshan Feng, $82,505 71-71-69-69 — 280
Carlota Ciganda, $82,505 69-73-68-70 — 280
Yu Liu, $82,505 69-72-68-71 — 280
Minjee Lee, $66,606 65-70-71-75 — 281
Jeong Eun Lee, $55,956 73-70-71-68 — 282
Thidapa Suwannapura, $55,956 72-71-67-72 — 282
Lydia Ko, $55,956 68-71-70-73 — 282
Brooke M. Henderson, $55,956 69-70-69-74 — 282
Jaye Marie Green, $43,088 74-69-73-67 — 283
Su Oh, $43,088 73-70-72-68 — 283
Brittany Altomare, $43,088 70-70-70-73 — 283
Teresa Lu, $43,088 67-69-73-74 — 283
Sung Hyun Park, $43,088 67-70-69-77 — 283
Haeji Kang, $37,168 72-72-70-70 — 284
Madelene Sagstrom, $37,168 69-70-74-71 — 284
Aditi Ashok, $32,070 72-72-73-68 — 285
Ryann O’Toole, $32,070 72-71-72-70 — 285
Sandra Gal, $32,070 68-74-72-71 — 285
Hyo Joo Kim, $32,070 72-69-72-72 — 285
P. Thanapolboonyaras, $32,070 73-71-69-72 — 285
Phoebe Yao, $32,070 71-71-67-76 — 285
