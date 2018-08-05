WGC

BRIDGESTONE INVITATIONAL

At Firestone CC (South)

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $10 million

Yardage: 7,400; Par 70

Final leaders

Justin Thomas (550), $1,700,000 65-64-67-69 — 265

Kyle Stanley (315), $1,072,000 63-68-70-68 — 269

Dustin Johnson (170), $510,000 69-71-66-64 — 270

Thorbjorn Olesen, $510,000 71-67-68-64 — 270

Brooks Koepka (115), $357,000 66-70-68-67 — 271

Patrick Cantlay (93), $241,375 64-72-68-68 — 272

Anirban Lahiri (93), $241,375 65-70-69-68 — 272

Rory McIlroy (93), $241,375 65-67-67-73 — 272

Aaron Wise (93), $241,375 67-71-67-67 — 272

Jason Day (71), $160,875 65-66-69-73 — 273

Tony Finau (71), $160,875 68-66-71-68 — 273

Si Woo Kim (71), $160,875 64-68-72-69 — 273

Ian Poulter (71), $160,875 62-67-70-74 — 273

Tommy Fleetwood (59), $128,250 66-63-74-71 — 274

Matt Kuchar (59), $128,250 68-70-67-69 — 274

Marc Leishman (59), $128,250 65-69-67-73 — 274

Rafa Cabrera Bello (51), $104,250 68-67-69-71 — 275

Ross Fisher (51), $104,250 67-68-71-69 — 275

Rickie Fowler (51), $104,250 63-74-65-73 — 275

Zach Johnson (51), $104,250 69-70-67-69 — 275

Jon Rahm (51), $104,250 64-70-68-73 — 275

Gary Woodland (51), $104,250 67-71-69-68 — 275

Cameron Smith (44), $92,250 70-70-69-67 — 276

Luke List (39), $87,250 65-68-71-73 — 277

Phil Mickelson (39), $87,250 66-69-72-70 — 277

Louis Oosthuizen (39), $87,250 68-66-69-74 — 277

Webb Simpson (39), $87,250 69-65-71-72 — 277

Tyrrell Hatton (34), $81,250 68-67-72-71 — 278

Patrick Reed (34), $81,250 66-70-70-72 — 278

Bryson DeChambeau (32), $79,250 75-69-68-67 — 279

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $74,750 70-70-69-71 — 280

Paul Casey (25), $74,750 68-71-71-70 — 280

Patton Kizzire (25), $74,750 68-67-74-71 — 280

Kevin Na (25), $74,750 65-72-70-73 — 280

Alex Noren (25), $74,750 70-73-66-71 — 280

Charl Schwartzel (25), $74,750 71-72-74-63 — 280

Bubba Watson (25), $74,750 71-69-67-73 — 280

Tiger Woods (25), $74,750 66-68-73-73 — 280

Kevin Chappell (15), $66,250 71-72-68-70 — 281

Sergio Garcia (15), $66,250 70-69-67-75 — 281

Kevin Kisner (15), $66,250 74-68-68-71 — 281

HaoTong Li, $66,250 66-67-72-76 — 281

Hideki Matsuyama (15), $66,250 67-72-70-72 — 281

Francesco Molinari (15), $66,250 70-72-70-69 — 281

Wade Ormsby, $66,250 69-71-68-73 — 281

Henrik Stenson (15), $66,250 70-69-69-73 — 281

Ryuko Tokimatsu, $66,250 68-71-71-71 — 281

Champions

3M CHAMPIONSHIP

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $1.75 million

Yardage: 7,114; Par: 72

Final leaders

Kenny Perry, $262,500 66-60-69 — 195

Wes Short, Jr., $154,000 67-68-63 — 198

Glen Day, $115,500 66-65-70 — 201

Tom Gillis, $115,500 67-67-67 — 201

Joe Durant, $64,400 71-65-67 — 203

Bob Estes, $64,400 72-65-66 — 203

Lee Janzen, $64,400 66-68-69 — 203

Tim Petrovic, $64,400 70-65-68 — 203

Kevin Sutherland, $64,400 67-70-66 — 203

Scott Hoch, $42,000 70-69-65 — 204

Tom Lehman, $42,000 69-66-69 — 204

Scott Parel, $42,000 67-69-68 — 204

Tom Byrum, $33,250 70-67-68 — 205

Jerry Smith, $33,250 64-70-71 — 205

Duffy Waldorf, $33,250 69-70-66 — 205

Woody Austin, $27,169 72-66-68 — 206

Michael Bradley, $27,169 71-67-68 — 206

Kent Jones, $27,169 70-67-69 — 206

Kirk Triplett, $27,169 69-68-69 — 206

John Daly, $20,545 69-72-66 — 207

Jay Haas, $20,545 67-68-72 — 207

Larry Mize, $20,545 67-72-68 — 207

Gene Sauers, $20,545 72-66-69 — 207

Joey Sindelar, $20,545 68-72-67 — 207

Bart Bryant, $17,500 68-69-71 — 208

Olin Browne, $15,225 71-71-67 — 209

Peter Lonard, $15,225 66-75-68 — 209

Tom Pernice Jr., $15,225 68-71-70 — 209

John Riegger, $15,225 72-66-71 — 209

Jeff Sluman, $15,225 70-70-69 — 209

Marco Dawson, $12,075 73-70-67 — 210

Brian Henninger, $12,075 73-68-69 — 210

Rocco Mediate, $12,075 68-68-74 — 210

Corey Pavin, $12,075 70-69-71 — 210

Mark Walker, $12,075 70-67-73 — 210

Tommy Tolles, $10,500 68-70-73 — 211

Dan Forsman, $9,800 70-75-67 — 212

Rod Spittle, $9,800 74-70-68 — 212

LPGA / LET

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

At Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Lytham St. Annes, England

Purse:, $3.25 million

Yardage: 6,585; Par: 72

Final leaders

a-amateur

Georgia Hall, $490,000 67-68-69-67 — 271

Pornanong Phatlum, $300,388 67-67-69-70 — 273

So Yeon Ryu, $217,910 69-69-67-70 — 275

Sei Young Kim, $138,420 71-71-71-66 — 279

Ariya Jutanugarn, $138,420 71-70-69-69 — 279

Mamiko Higa, $138,420 66-69-71-73 — 279

Shanshan Feng, $82,505 71-71-69-69 — 280

Carlota Ciganda, $82,505 69-73-68-70 — 280

Yu Liu, $82,505 69-72-68-71 — 280

Minjee Lee, $66,606 65-70-71-75 — 281

Jeong Eun Lee, $55,956 73-70-71-68 — 282

Thidapa Suwannapura, $55,956 72-71-67-72 — 282

Lydia Ko, $55,956 68-71-70-73 — 282

Brooke M. Henderson, $55,956 69-70-69-74 — 282

Jaye Marie Green, $43,088 74-69-73-67 — 283

Su Oh, $43,088 73-70-72-68 — 283

Brittany Altomare, $43,088 70-70-70-73 — 283

Teresa Lu, $43,088 67-69-73-74 — 283

Sung Hyun Park, $43,088 67-70-69-77 — 283

Haeji Kang, $37,168 72-72-70-70 — 284

Madelene Sagstrom, $37,168 69-70-74-71 — 284

Aditi Ashok, $32,070 72-72-73-68 — 285

Ryann O’Toole, $32,070 72-71-72-70 — 285

Sandra Gal, $32,070 68-74-72-71 — 285

Hyo Joo Kim, $32,070 72-69-72-72 — 285

P. Thanapolboonyaras, $32,070 73-71-69-72 — 285

Phoebe Yao, $32,070 71-71-67-76 — 285

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments