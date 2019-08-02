Wyndham Championship

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Yardage: 7,127; Par 70 (35-35)

Purse: $6.2 million

Thursday's first-round leaders

Byeong Hun An;31-31;—;62

Sungjae Im;31-31;—;62

Mackenzie Hughes;32-31;—;63

Rory Sabbatini;34-29;—;63

Patrick Rodgers;31-32;—;63

Johnson Wagner;31-32;—;63

Josh Teater;30-34;—;64

Webb Simpson;31-33;—;64

Brandt Snedeker;32-32;—;64

Brice Garnett;31-33;—;64

Seamus Power;33-31;—;64

Ryan Armour;31-33;—;64

Ted Potter, Jr.;30-34;—;64

Jordan Spieth;32-32;—;64

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;32-32;—;64

Martin Laird;34-31;—;65

Joel Dahmen;34-31;—;65

J.T. Poston;33-32;—;65

Sepp Straka;31-34;—;65

Denny McCarthy;31-34;—;65

Kyle Stanley;35-30;—;65

Matthew Wolff;31-34;—;65

Andrew Landry;30-35;—;65

Paul Casey;34-31;—;65

Patton Kizzire;31-34;—;65

Bud Cauley;32-33;—;65

Bill Haas;33-33;—;66

Tom Hoge;30-36;—;66

Roberto Castro;32-34;—;66

Satoshi Kodaira;32-34;—;66

Austin Cook;37-29;—;66

Si Woo Kim;32-34;—;66

Chez Reavie;33-33;—;66

Harold Varner III;35-31;—;66

Viktor Hovland;33-33;—;66

Brady Schnell;31-35;—;66

Alex Prugh;31-35;—;66

Brian Stuard;34-32;—;66

Shawn Stefani;31-35;—;66

Cameron Smith;33-33;—;66

Collin Morikawa;32-34;—;66

Martin Kaymer;35-31;—;66

Charles Howell III;34-32;—;66

Zack Sucher;32-34;—;66

Cameron Davis;34-32;—;66

State player

Charlie Danielson;35-36;—;71

LPGA/R&A

Women's British Open

Thursday's first-round leaders

At Woburn Golf Club

Milton Keynes, England

Yardage: 6,756; Par: 72 (36-36)

Purse: $4.5 million

a-amateur

Ashleigh Buhai;32-33;—;65

Danielle Kang;33-33;—;66

Hinako Shibuno;36-30;—;66

Megan Khang;32-35;—;67

Moriya Jutanugarn;34-33;—;67

Charley Hull;35-32;—;67

Sung Hyun Park;32-35;—;67

Jin Young Ko;32-36;—;68

Ariya Jutanugarn;34-34;—;68

Jeongeun Lee6;34-34;—;68

Agathe Sauzon;34-35;—;69

Morgan Pressel;34-35;—;69

Carlota Ciganda;34-35;—;69

Lizette Salas;33-36;—;69

Georgia Hall;34-35;—;69

Brooke M. Henderson;35-34;—;69

Jenny Shin;34-35;—;69

Caroline Masson;33-36;—;69

Marina Alex;36-33;—;69

In-Kyung Kim;33-36;—;69

Jeong Eun Lee;33-37;—;70

Lindy Duncan;35-35;—;70

Haeji Kang;36-34;—;70

In Gee Chun;34-36;—;70

Sakura Yokomine;35-35;—;70

Nelly Korda;34-36;—;70

Ayako Uehara;34-36;—;70

Bronte Law;35-35;—;70

Linnea Strom;32-38;—;70

Sei Young Kim;35-35;—;70

Minami Katsu;35-35;—;70

Local

Washington Park Golferettes

Event: Low Net – Score Minus Handicap

Class A — Event: Diane Kelly 32. Low gross: Sonja Clausen, Kelly 48. Class AB — Event: Laura Kozenski 31. Low gross: Kozenski, Mary Harris 51. Class B — Event-low gross: Cookie Walek 31-56. Class C — Event-low gross: Terry Yundem 35-63.

Scores under 50

Sonja Clausen 48, Diane Kelly 48, Julia Peyton 49.

