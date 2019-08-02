Wyndham Championship
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Yardage: 7,127; Par 70 (35-35)
Purse: $6.2 million
Thursday's first-round leaders
Byeong Hun An;31-31;—;62
Sungjae Im;31-31;—;62
Mackenzie Hughes;32-31;—;63
Rory Sabbatini;34-29;—;63
Patrick Rodgers;31-32;—;63
Johnson Wagner;31-32;—;63
Josh Teater;30-34;—;64
Webb Simpson;31-33;—;64
Brandt Snedeker;32-32;—;64
Brice Garnett;31-33;—;64
Seamus Power;33-31;—;64
Ryan Armour;31-33;—;64
Ted Potter, Jr.;30-34;—;64
Jordan Spieth;32-32;—;64
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;32-32;—;64
Martin Laird;34-31;—;65
Joel Dahmen;34-31;—;65
J.T. Poston;33-32;—;65
Sepp Straka;31-34;—;65
Denny McCarthy;31-34;—;65
Kyle Stanley;35-30;—;65
Matthew Wolff;31-34;—;65
Andrew Landry;30-35;—;65
Paul Casey;34-31;—;65
Patton Kizzire;31-34;—;65
Bud Cauley;32-33;—;65
Bill Haas;33-33;—;66
Tom Hoge;30-36;—;66
Roberto Castro;32-34;—;66
Satoshi Kodaira;32-34;—;66
Austin Cook;37-29;—;66
Si Woo Kim;32-34;—;66
Chez Reavie;33-33;—;66
Harold Varner III;35-31;—;66
Viktor Hovland;33-33;—;66
Brady Schnell;31-35;—;66
Alex Prugh;31-35;—;66
Brian Stuard;34-32;—;66
Shawn Stefani;31-35;—;66
Cameron Smith;33-33;—;66
Collin Morikawa;32-34;—;66
Martin Kaymer;35-31;—;66
Charles Howell III;34-32;—;66
Zack Sucher;32-34;—;66
Cameron Davis;34-32;—;66
State player
Charlie Danielson;35-36;—;71
LPGA/R&A
Women's British Open
Thursday's first-round leaders
At Woburn Golf Club
Milton Keynes, England
Yardage: 6,756; Par: 72 (36-36)
Purse: $4.5 million
a-amateur
Ashleigh Buhai;32-33;—;65
Danielle Kang;33-33;—;66
Hinako Shibuno;36-30;—;66
Megan Khang;32-35;—;67
Moriya Jutanugarn;34-33;—;67
Charley Hull;35-32;—;67
Sung Hyun Park;32-35;—;67
Jin Young Ko;32-36;—;68
Ariya Jutanugarn;34-34;—;68
Jeongeun Lee6;34-34;—;68
Agathe Sauzon;34-35;—;69
Morgan Pressel;34-35;—;69
Carlota Ciganda;34-35;—;69
Lizette Salas;33-36;—;69
Georgia Hall;34-35;—;69
Brooke M. Henderson;35-34;—;69
Jenny Shin;34-35;—;69
Caroline Masson;33-36;—;69
Marina Alex;36-33;—;69
In-Kyung Kim;33-36;—;69
Jeong Eun Lee;33-37;—;70
Lindy Duncan;35-35;—;70
Haeji Kang;36-34;—;70
In Gee Chun;34-36;—;70
Sakura Yokomine;35-35;—;70
Nelly Korda;34-36;—;70
Ayako Uehara;34-36;—;70
Bronte Law;35-35;—;70
Linnea Strom;32-38;—;70
Sei Young Kim;35-35;—;70
Minami Katsu;35-35;—;70
Local
Washington Park Golferettes
Event: Low Net – Score Minus Handicap
Class A — Event: Diane Kelly 32. Low gross: Sonja Clausen, Kelly 48. Class AB — Event: Laura Kozenski 31. Low gross: Kozenski, Mary Harris 51. Class B — Event-low gross: Cookie Walek 31-56. Class C — Event-low gross: Terry Yundem 35-63.
Scores under 50
Sonja Clausen 48, Diane Kelly 48, Julia Peyton 49.
