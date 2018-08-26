PGA
NORTHERN TRUST
At Ridgewood Country Club
Paramus, N.J.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,385; Par: 71
Final leaders
Bryson DeChambeau (2,000) $1,620,000 68-66-63-69 — 266
Tony Finau (1,200) $972,000 69-67-66-68 — 270
Billy Horschel (650) $522,000 69-69-65-68 — 271
Cameron Smith (650) $522,000 69-68-65-69 — 271
Ryan Palmer (400) $328,500 68-67-72-65 — 272
Adam Scott (400) $328,500 69-64-70-69 — 272
Aaron Wise (400) $328,500 70-68-67-67 — 272
Patrick Cantlay (320) $261,000 69-67-68-69 — 273
Brooks Koepka (320) $261,000 67-65-72-69 — 273
Justin Thomas (320) $261,000 69-67-69-68 — 273
Bronson Burgoon (252) $198,000 68-73-67-66 — 274
Adam Hadwin (252) $198,000 71-65-68-70 — 274
Dustin Johnson (252) $198,000 67-67-72-68 — 274
Nick Watney (252) $198,000 69-68-68-69 — 274
Daniel Berger (204) $144,000 69-70-68-68 — 275
Hideki Matsuyama (204) $144,000 67-73-67-68 — 275
Phil Mickelson (204) $144,000 68-68-68-71 — 275
Kevin Na (204) $144,000 67-75-66-67 — 275
Jhonattan Vegas (204) $144,000 67-68-72-68 — 275
Jason Day (164) $101,160 71-66-68-71 — 276
Tommy Fleetwood (164) $101,160 67-68-73-68 — 276
Tyrrell Hatton (164) $101,160 69-70-73-64 — 276
Charley Hoffman (164) $101,160 69-70-67-70 — 276
Chez Reavie (164) $101,160 71-66-67-72 — 276
Patrick Reed (136) $73,500 69-71-67-70 — 277
Jordan Spieth (136) $73,500 70-70-64-73 — 277
Brian Stuard (136) $73,500 68-71-68-70 — 277
Sean O’Hair (109) $59,850 66-69-72-71 — 278
Louis Oosthuizen (109) $59,850 71-66-68-73 — 278
Sam Ryder (109) $59,850 69-69-68-72 — 278
Webb Simpson (109) $59,850 71-66-69-72 — 278
Scott Stallings (109) $59,850 70-69-67-72 — 278
Kyle Stanley (109) $59,850 71-70-66-71 — 278
Keegan Bradley (78) $45,450 70-69-62-78 — 279
Danny Lee (78) $45,450 67-73-72-67 — 279
Marc Leishman (78) $45,450 73-69-70-67 — 279
Jamie Lovemark (78) $45,450 66-66-73-74 — 279
Seamus Power (78) $45,450 71-71-70-67 — 279
Bubba Watson (78) $45,450 71-67-71-70 — 279
Byeong Hun An (51) $32,400 71-71-67-71 — 280
Zach Johnson (51) $32,400 72-68-71-69 — 280
Jason Kokrak (51) $32,400 71-69-73-67 — 280
Pat Perez (51) $32,400 73-68-69-70 — 280
Ted Potter, Jr. (51) $32,400 71-69-69-71 — 280
Kevin Streelman (51) $32,400 69-69-70-72 — 280
Harold Varner III (51) $32,400 69-68-72-71 — 280
Tiger Woods (51) $32,400 71-71-68-70 — 280
Emiliano Grillo (31) $22,163 69-70-72-70 — 281
Brian Harman (31) $22,163 72-69-70-70 — 281
Whee Kim (31) $22,163 72-68-69-72 — 281
Luke List (31) $22,163 70-69-68-74 — 281
Scott Piercy (31) $22,163 67-72-71-71 — 281
Ian Poulter (31) $22,163 69-73-70-69 — 281
Peter Uihlein (31) $22,163 68-68-71-74 — 281
Gary Woodland (31) $22,163 72-68-68-73 — 281
Champions
BOEING CLASSIC
At The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Wash.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 7,217; Par 72
Final leaders
Scott Parel $315,000 65-70-63 — 198
Kevin Sutherland $184,800 70-60-71 — 201
Miguel Angel Jimenez $138,600 67-69-67 — 203
Ken Tanigawa $138,600 66-64-73 — 203
Tom Pernice Jr. $100,800 65-70-69 — 204
Scott Dunlap $79,800 68-66-71 — 205
Scott McCarron $79,800 66-67-72 — 205
Billy Andrade $60,200 67-70-69 — 206
Bob Estes $60,200 67-71-68 — 206
Kent Jones $60,200 65-70-71 — 206
Stephen Ames $44,625 71-66-70 — 207
Joe Durant $44,625 70-67-70 — 207
Jerry Kelly $44,625 68-69-70 — 207
Bernhard Langer $44,625 68-68-71 — 207
Fred Couples $34,650 71-72-65 — 208
Colin Montgomerie $34,650 73-69-66 — 208
Jesper Parnevik $34,650 68-69-71 — 208
Duffy Waldorf $34,650 71-69-68 — 208
Woody Austin $26,166 73-67-69 — 209
Dudley Hart $26,166 70-69-70 — 209
Larry Mize $26,166 68-68-73 — 209
Steve Pate $26,166 66-72-71 — 209
Tommy Tolles $26,166 70-67-72 — 209
Darren Clarke $20,528 68-76-66 — 210
Lee Janzen $20,528 70-71-69 — 210
Billy Mayfair $20,528 76-69-65 — 210
Jerry Smith $20,528 69-70-71 — 210
John Huston $17,430 68-72-71 — 211
Jeff Maggert $17,430 68-74-69 — 211
Kenny Perry $17,430 69-70-72 — 211
Doug Garwood $14,805 74-71-67 — 212
Brian Mogg $14,805 72-70-70 — 212
Mark O’Meara $14,805 72-68-72 — 212
Kirk Triplett $14,805 71-71-70 — 212
Tommy Armour III $11,419 75-68-70 — 213
Michael Bradley $11,419 69-69-75 — 213
Paul Broadhurst $11,419 71-75-67 — 213
Carlos Franco $11,419 73-71-69 — 213
Gary Hallberg $11,419 73-67-73 — 213
Brian Henninger $11,419 72-68-73 — 213
Gene Sauers $11,419 68-73-72 — 213
Willie Wood $11,419 70-71-72 — 213
LPGA
CP WOMEN’S CANADIAN OPEN
At Wascana CC
Saskatchewan
Purse: $2,250,000
Yardage: 6,675; Par: 71
Final leaders
a-amateur
Brooke M. Henderson $337,500 66-66-70-65 — 267
Angel Yin $208,826 65-67-71-68 — 271
Jennifer Song $151,489 71-66-69-67 — 273
Minjee Lee $88,321 66-73-67-68 — 274
Amy Yang $88,321 66-65-75-68 — 274
Su Oh $88,321 70-66-69-69 — 274
Austin Ernst $88,321 66-69-70-69 — 274
Anna Nordqvist $47,333 70-66-71-68 — 275
Maria Torres $47,333 68-66-73-68 — 275
Lydia Ko $47,333 66-72-68-69 — 275
Sung Hyun Park $47,333 70-64-70-71 — 275
Nasa Hataoka $47,333 64-70-69-72 — 275
Mo Martin $35,289 70-72-72-62 — 276
Shanshan Feng $35,289 70-68-71-67 — 276
Mariah Stackhouse $35,289 66-69-71-70 — 276
Mariajo Uribe $29,802 64-73-73-67 — 277
Bronte Law $29,802 69-69-69-70 — 277
Ariya Jutanugarn $29,802 64-70-73-70 — 277
Caroline Inglis $26,753 68-71-71-68 — 278
Jaye Marie Green $26,753 69-68-71-70 — 278
Sei Young Kim $24,924 68-73-69-69 — 279
Mirim Lee $24,924 69-72-66-72 — 279
Charley Hull $21,860 68-70-74-68 — 280
Megan Khang $21,860 68-74-69-69 — 280
Lindy Duncan $21,860 68-69-72-71 — 280
Thidapa Suwannapura $21,860 69-69-70-72 — 280
Jin Young Ko $21,860 69-69-69-73 — 280
Ryann O’Toole $16,949 67-73-74-67 — 281
Nelly Korda $16,949 71-71-71-68 — 281
Ashleigh Buhai $16,949 70-66-77-68 — 281
Brittany Lincicome $16,949 69-70-73-69 — 281
Katherine Kirk $16,949 70-71-70-70 — 281
Lee-Anne Pace $16,949 71-71-68-71 — 281
Georgia Hall $16,949 68-70-72-71 — 281
Jenny Shin $16,949 69-68-72-72 — 281
In Gee Chun $12,942 68-74-71-69 — 282
Cindy LaCrosse $12,942 68-70-75-69 — 282
Alena Sharp $12,942 71-70-70-71 — 282
Yu Liu $12,942 67-69-75-71 — 282
Ally McDonald $12,942 69-70-71-72 — 282
