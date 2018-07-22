BRITISH OPEN

At Royal & Ancient Golf Club

Carnoustie, Scotland

Purse: $10.5 million

Yardage: 7,402; Par: 71

Final scores

a-amateur

Francesco Molinari (600), $1,890,000;70-72-65-69;—;276

Kevin Kisner (203), $694,250;66-70-68-74;—;278

Rory McIlroy (203), $694,250;69-69-70-70;—;278

Justin Rose (203), $694,250;72-73-64-69;—;278

Xander Schauffele (203), $694,250;71-66-67-74;—;278

Kevin Chappell (101), $327,000;70-69-67-73;—;279

Eddie Pepperell, $327,000;71-70-71-67;—;279

Tiger Woods (101), $327,000;71-71-66-71;—;279

Tony Finau (82), $219,000;67-71-71-71;—;280

Matt Kuchar (82), $219,000;70-68-70-72;—;280

Jordan Spieth (82), $219,000;72-67-65-76;—;280

Patrick Cantlay (65), $154,500;70-71-70-70;—;281

Tommy Fleetwood (65), $154,500;72-65-71-73;—;281

Ryan Moore (65), $154,500;68-73-69-71;—;281

Thorbjorn Olesen, $154,500;70-70-70-71;—;281

Webb Simpson (65), $154,500;70-71-67-73;—;281

Jason Day (51), $109,714;71-71-72-68;—;282

Charley Hoffman (51), $109,714;71-70-68-73;—;282

Zach Johnson (51), $109,714;69-67-72-74;—;282

Alex Noren (51), $109,714;70-71-67-74;—;282

Pat Perez (51), $109,714;69-68-74-71;—;282

Erik van Rooyen, $109,714;67-71-71-73;—;282

Adam Scott (51), $109,714;71-70-68-73;—;282

Stewart Cink (39), $84,000;72-70-71-70;—;283

Bernhard Langer (39), $84,000;73-71-68-71;—;283

Phil Mickelson (39), $84,000;73-69-70-71;—;283

Danny Willett, $84,000;69-71-70-73;—;283

Austin Cook (30), $67,143;72-70-67-75;—;284

Rickie Fowler (30), $67,143;70-69-73-72;—;284

Louis Oosthuizen (30), $67,143;72-70-69-73;—;284

Thomas Pieters (30), $67,143;70-73-70-71;—;284

Patrick Reed (30), $67,143;75-70-68-71;—;284

Julian Suri, $67,143;74-69-70-71;—;284

Chris Wood, $67,143;70-74-66-74;—;284

Adam Hadwin (22), $53,750;73-70-71-71;—;285

Michael Kim (22), $53,750;73-69-69-74;—;285

Satoshi Kodaira (22), $53,750;72-71-68-74;—;285

Henrik Stenson (22), $53,750;70-75-71-69;—;285

Cameron Davis, $41,375;71-72-73-70;—;286

Ross Fisher (15), $41,375;75-70-68-73;—;286

Ryan Fox, $41,375;74-71-71-70;—;286

Masahiro Kawamura, $41,375;77-67-71-71;—;286

Brooks Koepka (15), $41,375;72-69-75-70;—;286

HaoTong Li, $41,375;71-72-67-76;—;286

Luke List (15), $41,375;70-70-77-69;—;286

Kyle Stanley (15), $41,375;72-69-69-76;—;286

Sean Crocker, $31,000;71-71-69-76;—;287

Tom Lewis, $31,000;75-70-68-74;—;287

Yusaku Miyazato, $31,000;71-74-65-77;—;287

Brendan Steele (10), $31,000;68-76-73-70;—;287

Byeong Hun An (7), $27,161;73-71-66-78;—;288

Paul Casey (7), $27,161;73-71-72-72;—;288

Bryson DeChambeau (7), $27,161;75-70-73-70;—;288

Jason Dufner (7), $27,161;75-70-68-75;—;288

Tyrrell Hatton (7), $27,161;74-71-72-71;—;288

Lucas Herbert, $27,161;73-69-69-77;—;288

Yuta Ikeda, $27,161;70-73-71-74;—;288

Kevin Na (7), $27,161;70-73-73-72;—;288

Shubhankar Sharma, $27,161;73-71-71-73;—;288

Marc Leishman (6), $25,800;72-72-69-76;—;289

Gavin Kyle Green, $25,317;72-73-71-74;—;290

Marcus Kinhult, $25,317;74-69-71-76;—;290

Shaun Norris, $25,317;74-68-69-79;—;290

Brett Rumford, $25,317;74-70-72-74;—;290

Brandon Stone, $25,317;68-72-73-77;—;290

Lee Westwood, $25,317;72-72-69-77;—;290

Paul Dunne, $24,250;71-73-73-74;—;291

Rhys Enoch, $24,250;74-71-70-76;—;291

Sung Kang (3), $24,250;69-72-72-78;—;291

Si Woo Kim (3), $24,250;71-72-75-73;—;291

Zander Lombard, $24,250;67-71-71-82;—;291

Matthew Southgate, $24,250;69-72-73-77;—;291

Gary Woodland (3), $24,250;71-72-72-76;—;291

Rafa Cabrera Bello (3), $23,675;74-70-76-72;—;292

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $23,488;74-71-74-74;—;293

Beau Hossler (3), $23,488;73-70-77-73;—;293

a-Sam Locke;72-73-70-78;—;293

Cameron Smith (2), $23,300;73-71-73-77;—;294

Keegan Bradley (2), $23,175;74-71-73-77;—;295

PGA

BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Keene Trace Golf Club

Nicholasville, Ky.

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,328; Par 72

Fourth Round

52 golfers did not finish final round

Kyle Thompson;68-69-72-68;—;277

Matt Atkins;66-69-73-69;—;277

Rob Oppenheim;71-67-70-69;—;277

Lanto Griffin;67-71-72-68;—;278

Daniel Summerhays;72-67-71-69;—;279

Jonathan Randolph;67-69-72-71;—;279

Parker McLachlin;69-68-73-70;—;280

Will Cannon;69-71-70-71;—;281

Dicky Pride;72-68-69-72;—;281

Cooper Musselman;70-69-69-73;—;281

Jay Don Blake;70-70-73-69;—;282

Michael Bradley;69-70-74-69;—;282

Chip McDaniel;74-66-71-71;—;282

Olin Browne;70-70-73-70;—;283

John Rollins;69-70-70-74;—;283

Whee Kim;71-67-72-74;—;284

Ethan Tracy;70-70-73-72;—;285

Shaun Micheel;70-68-75-74;—;287

Neal Lancaster;69-69-73-76;—;287

Nicholas Lindheim;67-72-72-76;—;287

Jason Bohn;68-70-76-75;—;289

