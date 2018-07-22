BRITISH OPEN
At Royal & Ancient Golf Club
Carnoustie, Scotland
Purse: $10.5 million
Yardage: 7,402; Par: 71
Final scores
a-amateur
Francesco Molinari (600), $1,890,000;70-72-65-69;—;276
Kevin Kisner (203), $694,250;66-70-68-74;—;278
Rory McIlroy (203), $694,250;69-69-70-70;—;278
Justin Rose (203), $694,250;72-73-64-69;—;278
Xander Schauffele (203), $694,250;71-66-67-74;—;278
Kevin Chappell (101), $327,000;70-69-67-73;—;279
Eddie Pepperell, $327,000;71-70-71-67;—;279
Tiger Woods (101), $327,000;71-71-66-71;—;279
Tony Finau (82), $219,000;67-71-71-71;—;280
Matt Kuchar (82), $219,000;70-68-70-72;—;280
Jordan Spieth (82), $219,000;72-67-65-76;—;280
Patrick Cantlay (65), $154,500;70-71-70-70;—;281
Tommy Fleetwood (65), $154,500;72-65-71-73;—;281
Ryan Moore (65), $154,500;68-73-69-71;—;281
Thorbjorn Olesen, $154,500;70-70-70-71;—;281
Webb Simpson (65), $154,500;70-71-67-73;—;281
Jason Day (51), $109,714;71-71-72-68;—;282
Charley Hoffman (51), $109,714;71-70-68-73;—;282
Zach Johnson (51), $109,714;69-67-72-74;—;282
Alex Noren (51), $109,714;70-71-67-74;—;282
Pat Perez (51), $109,714;69-68-74-71;—;282
Erik van Rooyen, $109,714;67-71-71-73;—;282
Adam Scott (51), $109,714;71-70-68-73;—;282
Stewart Cink (39), $84,000;72-70-71-70;—;283
Bernhard Langer (39), $84,000;73-71-68-71;—;283
Phil Mickelson (39), $84,000;73-69-70-71;—;283
Danny Willett, $84,000;69-71-70-73;—;283
Austin Cook (30), $67,143;72-70-67-75;—;284
Rickie Fowler (30), $67,143;70-69-73-72;—;284
Louis Oosthuizen (30), $67,143;72-70-69-73;—;284
Thomas Pieters (30), $67,143;70-73-70-71;—;284
Patrick Reed (30), $67,143;75-70-68-71;—;284
Julian Suri, $67,143;74-69-70-71;—;284
Chris Wood, $67,143;70-74-66-74;—;284
Adam Hadwin (22), $53,750;73-70-71-71;—;285
Michael Kim (22), $53,750;73-69-69-74;—;285
Satoshi Kodaira (22), $53,750;72-71-68-74;—;285
Henrik Stenson (22), $53,750;70-75-71-69;—;285
Cameron Davis, $41,375;71-72-73-70;—;286
Ross Fisher (15), $41,375;75-70-68-73;—;286
Ryan Fox, $41,375;74-71-71-70;—;286
Masahiro Kawamura, $41,375;77-67-71-71;—;286
Brooks Koepka (15), $41,375;72-69-75-70;—;286
HaoTong Li, $41,375;71-72-67-76;—;286
Luke List (15), $41,375;70-70-77-69;—;286
Kyle Stanley (15), $41,375;72-69-69-76;—;286
Sean Crocker, $31,000;71-71-69-76;—;287
Tom Lewis, $31,000;75-70-68-74;—;287
Yusaku Miyazato, $31,000;71-74-65-77;—;287
Brendan Steele (10), $31,000;68-76-73-70;—;287
Byeong Hun An (7), $27,161;73-71-66-78;—;288
Paul Casey (7), $27,161;73-71-72-72;—;288
Bryson DeChambeau (7), $27,161;75-70-73-70;—;288
Jason Dufner (7), $27,161;75-70-68-75;—;288
Tyrrell Hatton (7), $27,161;74-71-72-71;—;288
Lucas Herbert, $27,161;73-69-69-77;—;288
Yuta Ikeda, $27,161;70-73-71-74;—;288
Kevin Na (7), $27,161;70-73-73-72;—;288
Shubhankar Sharma, $27,161;73-71-71-73;—;288
Marc Leishman (6), $25,800;72-72-69-76;—;289
Gavin Kyle Green, $25,317;72-73-71-74;—;290
Marcus Kinhult, $25,317;74-69-71-76;—;290
Shaun Norris, $25,317;74-68-69-79;—;290
Brett Rumford, $25,317;74-70-72-74;—;290
Brandon Stone, $25,317;68-72-73-77;—;290
Lee Westwood, $25,317;72-72-69-77;—;290
Paul Dunne, $24,250;71-73-73-74;—;291
Rhys Enoch, $24,250;74-71-70-76;—;291
Sung Kang (3), $24,250;69-72-72-78;—;291
Si Woo Kim (3), $24,250;71-72-75-73;—;291
Zander Lombard, $24,250;67-71-71-82;—;291
Matthew Southgate, $24,250;69-72-73-77;—;291
Gary Woodland (3), $24,250;71-72-72-76;—;291
Rafa Cabrera Bello (3), $23,675;74-70-76-72;—;292
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $23,488;74-71-74-74;—;293
Beau Hossler (3), $23,488;73-70-77-73;—;293
a-Sam Locke;72-73-70-78;—;293
Cameron Smith (2), $23,300;73-71-73-77;—;294
Keegan Bradley (2), $23,175;74-71-73-77;—;295
PGA
BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP
At Keene Trace Golf Club
Nicholasville, Ky.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,328; Par 72
Fourth Round
52 golfers did not finish final round
Kyle Thompson;68-69-72-68;—;277
Matt Atkins;66-69-73-69;—;277
Rob Oppenheim;71-67-70-69;—;277
Lanto Griffin;67-71-72-68;—;278
Daniel Summerhays;72-67-71-69;—;279
Jonathan Randolph;67-69-72-71;—;279
Parker McLachlin;69-68-73-70;—;280
Will Cannon;69-71-70-71;—;281
Dicky Pride;72-68-69-72;—;281
Cooper Musselman;70-69-69-73;—;281
Jay Don Blake;70-70-73-69;—;282
Michael Bradley;69-70-74-69;—;282
Chip McDaniel;74-66-71-71;—;282
Olin Browne;70-70-73-70;—;283
John Rollins;69-70-70-74;—;283
Whee Kim;71-67-72-74;—;284
Ethan Tracy;70-70-73-72;—;285
Shaun Micheel;70-68-75-74;—;287
Neal Lancaster;69-69-73-76;—;287
Nicholas Lindheim;67-72-72-76;—;287
Jason Bohn;68-70-76-75;—;289
