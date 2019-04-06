Valero Texas Open
At TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks)
San Antonio, Texas
Yardage: 7,435; Par: 72
Purse: $7.5 million
Third-round leaders
Si Woo Kim;66-66-69;—;201
Corey Conners;69-67-66;—;202
Charley Hoffman;71-68-64;—;203
Scott Brown;71-67-67;—;205
Jhonattan Vegas;67-71-67;—;205
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;69-67-69;—;205
Danny Lee;68-72-66;—;206
Adam Schenk;70-66-70;—;206
Matt Kuchar;69-71-67;—;207
Ryan Moore;68-70-69;—;207
Brian Stuard;67-70-70;—;207
Lucas Glover;72-70-66;—;208
Jimmy Walker;70-69-69;—;208
Hank Lebioda;68-70-70;—;208
Jason Kokrak;70-73-65;—;208
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;71-70-68;—;209
Brendan Steele;70-72-67;—;209
Scottie Scheffler;71-68-70;—;209
Peter Malnati;71-68-70;—;209
Rory Sabbatini;69-68-72;—;209
Rickie Fowler;68-68-73;—;209
Harold Varner III;70-66-73;—;209
Jordan Spieth;68-68-73;—;209
Aaron Baddeley;71-70-69;—;210
Mackenzie Hughes;70-71-69;—;210
Kevin Streelman;72-69-69;—;210
Ollie Schniederjans;70-71-69;—;210
Fabian Gomez;73-67-70;—;210
Andrew Putnam;72-70-68;—;210
LPGA
ANA Inspiration
At Mission Hills Country Club
Rancho Mirage, Cali.
Yardage: 6,799; Par: 72
Purse: $3 million
Third-round leaders
Jin Young Ko;69-71-68;—;208
In-Kyung Kim;71-65-73;—;209
Mi Hyang Lee;70-73-68;—;211
Danielle Kang;72-69-70;—;211
Alena Sharp;76-70-67;—;213
Jeongeun Lee6;71-71-71;—;213
Katherine Kirk;71-68-74;—;213
Angel Yin;71-74-69;—;214
Stacy Lewis;71-73-70;—;214
Xiyu Lin;70-74-70;—;214
Brooke M. Henderson;71-72-71;—;214
Jessica Korda;70-73-71;—;214
Sung Hyun Park;71-70-73;—;214
Ally McDonald;68-72-74;—;214
Ayako Uehara;75-72-68;—;215
Hyo Joo Kim;69-76-70;—;215
Brittany Lincicome;75-69-71;—;215
Carlota Ciganda;72-72-71;—;215
Mo Martin;71-73-71;—;215
Jenny Shin;72-71-72;—;215
Alison Lee;71-72-72;—;215
Amy Yang;70-72-73;—;215
Charley Hull;72-69-74;—;215
Jing Yan;70-71-74;—;215
Lexi Thompson;69-72-74;—;215
Sandra Gal;74-73-69;—;216
Minjee Lee;73-74-69;—;216
Yu Liu;73-73-70;—;216
Anna Nordqvist;73-71-72;—;216
Lizette Salas;70-73-73;—;216
Megan Khang;71-75-71;—;217
Jaye Marie Green;74-71-72;—;217
Hee Young Park;71-74-72;—;217
Gaby Lopez;71-74-72;—;217
Linnea Strom;69-76-72;—;217
Lauren Stephenson;70-74-73;—;217
