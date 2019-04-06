Valero Texas Open

At TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks)

San Antonio, Texas

Yardage: 7,435; Par: 72

Purse: $7.5 million

Third-round leaders

Si Woo Kim;66-66-69;—;201

Corey Conners;69-67-66;—;202

Charley Hoffman;71-68-64;—;203

Scott Brown;71-67-67;—;205

Jhonattan Vegas;67-71-67;—;205

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;69-67-69;—;205

Danny Lee;68-72-66;—;206

Adam Schenk;70-66-70;—;206

Matt Kuchar;69-71-67;—;207

Ryan Moore;68-70-69;—;207

Brian Stuard;67-70-70;—;207

Lucas Glover;72-70-66;—;208

Jimmy Walker;70-69-69;—;208

Hank Lebioda;68-70-70;—;208

Jason Kokrak;70-73-65;—;208

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;71-70-68;—;209

Brendan Steele;70-72-67;—;209

Scottie Scheffler;71-68-70;—;209

Peter Malnati;71-68-70;—;209

Rory Sabbatini;69-68-72;—;209

Rickie Fowler;68-68-73;—;209

Harold Varner III;70-66-73;—;209

Jordan Spieth;68-68-73;—;209

Aaron Baddeley;71-70-69;—;210

Mackenzie Hughes;70-71-69;—;210

Kevin Streelman;72-69-69;—;210

Ollie Schniederjans;70-71-69;—;210

Fabian Gomez;73-67-70;—;210

Andrew Putnam;72-70-68;—;210

LPGA

ANA Inspiration

At Mission Hills Country Club

Rancho Mirage, Cali.

Yardage: 6,799; Par: 72

Purse: $3 million

Third-round leaders

Jin Young Ko;69-71-68;—;208

In-Kyung Kim;71-65-73;—;209

Mi Hyang Lee;70-73-68;—;211

Danielle Kang;72-69-70;—;211

Alena Sharp;76-70-67;—;213

Jeongeun Lee6;71-71-71;—;213

Katherine Kirk;71-68-74;—;213

Angel Yin;71-74-69;—;214

Stacy Lewis;71-73-70;—;214

Xiyu Lin;70-74-70;—;214

Brooke M. Henderson;71-72-71;—;214

Jessica Korda;70-73-71;—;214

Sung Hyun Park;71-70-73;—;214

Ally McDonald;68-72-74;—;214

Ayako Uehara;75-72-68;—;215

Hyo Joo Kim;69-76-70;—;215

Brittany Lincicome;75-69-71;—;215

Carlota Ciganda;72-72-71;—;215

Mo Martin;71-73-71;—;215

Jenny Shin;72-71-72;—;215

Alison Lee;71-72-72;—;215

Amy Yang;70-72-73;—;215

Charley Hull;72-69-74;—;215

Jing Yan;70-71-74;—;215

Lexi Thompson;69-72-74;—;215

Sandra Gal;74-73-69;—;216

Minjee Lee;73-74-69;—;216

Yu Liu;73-73-70;—;216

Anna Nordqvist;73-71-72;—;216

Lizette Salas;70-73-73;—;216

Megan Khang;71-75-71;—;217

Jaye Marie Green;74-71-72;—;217

Hee Young Park;71-74-72;—;217

Gaby Lopez;71-74-72;—;217

Linnea Strom;69-76-72;—;217

Lauren Stephenson;70-74-73;—;217

