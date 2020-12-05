Golf: Rozner shoots 64, wins in Dubai for 1st European Tour title SUN

French golfer Antoine Rozner captured his first title on the European Tour after shooting 8-under 64 in the final round to win the Golf in Dubai Championship by two strokes on Saturday.
Rozner, ranked No. 204, started the final day four shots behind overnight leader Andy Sullivan, who led by two strokes as he reached the back nine on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
While Sullivan only made one birdie — along with a bogey — after the turn to shoot 70 for his worst score of the week, Rozner rolled in four birdies on the back nine as well as an eagle 3 at No. 13.
His run of five birdies in seven holes from No. 5 had pushed him into real contention.
Rozner finished the tournament on 25 under par and became the 14th first-time winner on the tour this season.
Sullivan, a four-time winner on the tour, set a course record of 61 in the first round and was looking to complete a wire-to-wire win.
The English player was tied for second with Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France (65), Francesco Laporta of Italy (66) and Matt Wallace of England (68).
PGA: Emiliano Grillo steadied himself with a pair of birdies over the last six holes Saturday for a 3-under 68, giving the Argentine a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico.
Tom Hoge, without a win in his PGA Tour career, birdied four of the last five holes at El Camaleon Golf Club for a 65 to get within one shot of the lead.
After two days of rain, the course was soft and susceptible to low scores and quick movements, and there were plenty of both. Players were allowed to clean and place their golf balls in the fairway.
Adam Long ran off seven birdies on his opening nine holes before he slowed and had to settle for a 63. Justin Thomas, who started on the back nine, played bogey-free for a 62 to get back in the mix. He was four shots behind.
Tony Finau also got in on the action, but only briefly. Finau made a hole-in-one on the 103-yard fourth hole with a gap wedge. He followed with three more birdies on the front nine and got within one shot of Grillo at one point.
But he was wild with the driver, and it finally caught up with him. Finau bogeyed the 11th and 12th, and he failed to make birdie on the par-5 13th with an iron for his second shot. He had no birdies on the back nine, dropped another shot on the 18th and wound up with a 69, leaving him five shots behind.
Grillo was at 16-under 197.
His only victory was in the season-opening Safeway Open in 2015 in his debut as a PGA Tour rookie. He rallied that day at Silverado. Sunday will be the first time he takes a lead into the final round on the PGA Tour, but he should get some confidence from being at Mayakoba.
LPGA: Jessica Korda shared the lead at the Volunteers of America Classic in North Texas with Anna Nordqvist and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh on Friday.
Korda shot her second straight 2-under 69. The five-time LPGA Tour winner played the first 12 holes in 4 under, then dropped a stroke on the par-5 13th and parred the final five.
Nordqvist closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th for a 68. The 33-year-old Swede made all of her birdies on par-4 holes. She parred the four par-5 holes.
Noh, the 2018 U.S. Girls’ Junior winner, had the best round of the week with a 66. She had six birdies — four in a row on Nos. 17-2 — and a bogey.
Lindsey Weaver was a stroke behind the leaders after a 68. First-round leader Charley Hull followed her opening 68 with a 74 to drop into a tie for 14th at even par. She played a six-hole stretch in 5 over, making three bogeys and a double bogey.
Defending champion Cheyenne Knight was 2 over after a 73. Jeongeun Lee6, the defending Women’s Open champion, was 4 over after two 73s.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!