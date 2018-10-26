Tony Finau has enjoyed such a good year that he wasn’t about to let one bad break get him down Friday in the HSBC Champions at Shanghai.
Finau had just built a three-shot lead as Patrick Reed began to stumble when Finau hit an approach from the rough on the 11th hole toward the green at Sheshan International. The ball landed on a sprinkler, shot high in the air and rolled over the back and into the hazard. It led to a double bogey and cut his lead to one shot.
Finau didn’t flinch, however.
He had a pair of birdies on the par 5s, laid up on the reachable par-4 16th and made birdie, and wound up with a 5-under 67. That put him at 11-under 133, three shots clear of Reed (72), Tommy Fleetwood (68) and defending champion Justin Rose (67).
“That was about as bad a break as I’ve ever had, to kick all the way over the green into the hazard,” Finau said. “One thing I’ve learned in this game, you take the good with the bad and keep moving forward. I knew I was playing well still and still at the top of the leaderboard. Just keep plugging along and try to get that back and I was able to do that.”
Reed opened with a pair of quick birdies in a swirling wind that came out of the opposite direction of the first round. He made his first bogey of the tournament on the fifth hole of the second round by missing a 4-foot putt after a smart chip shot from deep rough. Then, he hit into the water on No. 6 and had to scramble to make bogey. He also hit into the water on the par-5 eighth, but his short game allowed him to save par.
The Masters champion looked certain to drop another shot on the par-5 18th when his tee shot bounded off the side of a hill and into the water. Reed took his penalty drop, and then tried to hit a slice over two portions of the water. He blasted his hybrid on to about 12 feet for a two-putt birdie and a 72.
Rose won last year by rallying from eight shots behind on the final day, so a three-shot deficit shouldn’t look all that daunting. He plodded his way around the course and kept bogeys off his card. He missed a 15-foot eagle attempt on the last hole.
Fleetwood birdied the 18th hole to join Reed and Rose at 8-under 136. Xander Schauffele was another shot behind after a 71, while Patrick Cantlay wasted a good birdie chance on the final hole and had to settle for 68. He was five behind.
Rose has a chance to return to No. 1 with a victory, and it doesn’t look as though Brooks Koepka can put up much of a fight. Koepka, in his debut at No. 1, was frequently stretching his back and at times walking with an uncomfortable gait. He also missed several short putts and shot 74, leaving him 13 shots back.
PGA: At Jackson, Miss., Norman Xiong’s ability to make the hard shots on another damp, chilly day made the rest of his second round much easier at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Now the 19-year-old is not only playing on the weekend for the first time on the PGA Tour, he’s in contention.
Xiong shot a 5-under 67 for a share of the lead at the Country Club of Jackson in just his seventh career start. He’s even with Cameron Champ, who settled for a 70 after finishing with back-to-back bogeys.
For Xiong — who is in the field because of a sponsor’s exemption — two straight solid days on the course have helped him build confidence. He and Champ were 9 under for the tournament.
“I guess it finally proves that I belong out here, or hopefully one day eventually can be out here permanently,” Xiong said.
Shawn Stefani and Jonathan Byrd were one shot back, each shooting their second straight 68. Hudson Swafford (68), Seth Reeves (70), Scott Stallings (67), D.J. Trahan (70) and Chad Ramey (70) were two shots back.
Xiong started his second round on the back nine and made eagle on No. 11 after hitting a 55-foot putt from the fringe. He followed that encouraging start with two chip-ins for birdie on No. 16 and then No. 6.
If Xiong were able to win on Sunday, he’d be the second-youngest winner on tour since 1932. He’d be one day older than Jordan Spieth when he won at the John Deere Classic in 2013.
The 23-year-old Champ wasn’t quite as sharp as he was on Thursday, when he shot a 65. He looked as if he was still going to keep his lead and was two shots ahead of Xiong before the disappointing ending.
He started his round on the back nine and managed to stay out of serious trouble until the final two holes. He missed a 7-foot par putt on No. 8 and then couldn’t get up and down on No. 9 and settled for another bogey.
“Today was a struggle ball-striking wise off the tee,” Champ said. “I couldn’t find the fairways. Something was a little off. But I just kept plugging away at it.
LPGA: At Taoyuan, Taiwan, Wei-Ling Hsu rode the support of her home crowd to shoot a 5-under 67 and take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the LPGA Taiwan Championship.
Hsu had a two-round total of 9-under 135 on the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club, one ahead of first-round leader Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who shot 71 Friday.
Former No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko was the big mover with a round-of-the day 66 to move into third place and within two strokes of the lead.
The South Korean-born New Zealander had five birdies on her front nine then stalled somewhat on the back nine until an approach to one foot on the par-4 17th, a shot she called “one of the best of my career,” resulted in a birdie.
The tournament is the third of five being played on the LPGA’s annual Asian swing. Next week, it’s the Toto Japan Classic, followed by the Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island, China.
