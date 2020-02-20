Golf: Rory McIlroy delivers strong rejection to proposed new tour

"I don't really stand anywhere," Dustin Johnson said. "Right now, I'm playing on the PGA Tour. But a lot would have to happen for that to change. Like Rory said, if there was a situation where I felt like I had to play, then I would. But for right now, I'm playing on the PGA Tour."

The PGA Tour policy board's next meets on March 3, the week of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Prospects of the league was discussed at a players meeting at Torrey Pines in January, and at with the 16-member Player Advisory Council last week at Riviera.

When first asked about the new league at Torrey Pines last month, McIlroy said golf was entering a new era and the Premier Golf League proposal had exploited a few areas of weakness, without detailing what they were.

While he said then he didn't believe it was the best way to go, McIlroy suggested it could be a "catalyst for some changes on this tour that can help it grow and move forward." As an example, he mentioned rewarding top players.

He left no doubt where he stood on Wednesday.

"The more I've thought about it, the more I don't like it," he said. "The one thing as a professional golfer in my position that I value is the fact that I have autonomy and freedom over everything that I do."