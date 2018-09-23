PGA
Tour Championship
Sunday
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
Final
Tiger Woods (2,000), $1,620,000;65-68-65-71;—;269
Billy Horschel (1,200), $972,000;71-65-69-66;—;271
Dustin Johnson (760), $621,000;69-70-67-67;—;273
Hideki Matsuyama (460), $372,000;72-66-71-65;—;274
Justin Rose (460), $372,000;66-67-68-73;—;274
Webb Simpson (460), $372,000;69-70-68-67;—;274
Rickie Fowler (330), $279,900;65-72-73-65;—;275
Rory McIlroy (330), $279,900;67-68-66-74;—;275
Xander Schauffele (330), $279,900;68-70-68-69;—;275
Justin Thomas (330), $279,900;67-69-70-69;—;275
Paul Casey (252), $225,450;68-71-66-71;—;276
Tommy Fleetwood (252), $225,450;69-69-70-68;—;276
Jon Rahm (252), $225,450;68-68-68-72;—;276
Gary Woodland (252), $225,450;66-72-68-70;—;276
Tony Finau (212), $190,800;67-71-67-72;—;277
Kyle Stanley (212), $190,800;69-68-67-73;—;277
Aaron Wise (212), $190,800;70-69-67-71;—;277
Jason Day (196), $180,000;68-73-69-68;—;278
Bryson DeChambeau (188), $176,400;71-75-66-67;—;279
Cameron Smith (180), $172,800;70-73-69-68;—;280
Patrick Cantlay (160), $163,800;71-65-76-69;—;281
Patton Kizzire (160), $163,800;71-71-68-71;—;281
Marc Leishman (160), $163,800;73-69-68-71;—;281
Francesco Molinari (160), $163,800;70-75-69-67;—;281
Kevin Na (142), $154,800;72-68-72-71;—;283
Keegan Bradley (133), $150,300;73-73-69-69;—;284
Brooks Koepka (133), $150,300;69-78-67-70;—;284
Patrick Reed (124), $147,600;72-74-72-71;—;289
Bubba Watson (118), $145,800;70-72-73-75;—;290
Phil Mickelson (112), $144,000;73-72-76-72;—;293
Champions
Sanford International
Sunday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,729; Par 70
Final
Steve Stricker, $270,000;63-67-67;—;197
Tim Petrovic, $144,000;68-68-65;—;201
Jerry Smith, $144,000;63-68-70;—;201
Brandt Jobe, $97,200;63-67-72;—;202
Kevin Sutherland, $97,200;65-70-67;—;202
Woody Austin, $64,800;69-64-70;—;203
Tom Gillis, $64,800;68-66-69;—;203
Kirk Triplett, $64,800;66-68-69;—;203
Olin Browne, $43,200;68-66-70;—;204
Joe Durant, $43,200;67-72-65;—;204
Paul Goydos, $43,200;64-70-70;—;204
Brian Henninger, $43,200;72-67-65;—;204
Rocco Mediate, $43,200;66-70-68;—;204
Glen Day, $32,400;68-71-66;—;205
Scott McCarron, $32,400;64-68-73;—;205
Duffy Waldorf, $32,400;66-70-69;—;205
Mike Goodes, $27,060;65-69-72;—;206
Tom Pernice Jr., $27,060;67-70-69;—;206
Wes Short, Jr., $27,060;66-67-73;—;206
Tommy Tolles, $20,109;67-73-67;—;207
Stephen Ames, $20,109;69-68-70;—;207
Tommy Armour III, $20,109;66-72-69;—;207
Jay Haas, $20,109;68-70-69;—;207
Lee Janzen, $20,109;64-70-73;—;207
Esteban Toledo, $20,109;68-69-70;—;207
David Toms, $20,109;67-71-69;—;207
Scott Dunlap, $13,995;69-72-67;—;208
Bob Estes, $13,995;65-71-72;—;208
Doug Garwood, $13,995;67-68-73;—;208
Kent Jones, $13,995;67-71-70;—;208
Billy Mayfair, $13,995;70-72-66;—;208
Mark O'Meara, $13,995;70-68-70;—;208
Scott Parel, $13,995;66-70-72;—;208
Jesper Parnevik, $13,995;68-69-71;—;208
Larry Mize, $10,575;68-71-70;—;209
Colin Montgomerie, $10,575;67-71-71;—;209
Jeff Sluman, $10,575;71-67-71;—;209
Mark Walker, $10,575;67-71-71;—;209
Marco Dawson, $8,640;69-72-69;—;210
Carlos Franco, $8,640;70-69-71;—;210
Jerry Kelly, $8,640;68-74-68;—;210
Peter Lonard, $8,640;70-69-71;—;210
Jeff Maggert, $8,640;68-74-68;—;210
David McKenzie, $8,640;63-77-70;—;210
Paul Broadhurst, $5,940;69-70-72;—;211
Tom Byrum, $5,940;67-72-72;—;211
David Frost, $5,940;68-70-73;—;211
Todd Hamilton, $5,940;65-75-71;—;211
P.H. Horgan III, $5,940;68-72-71;—;211
John Huston, $5,940;65-76-70;—;211
Steve Jones, $5,940;67-70-74;—;211
Tom Lehman, $5,940;73-70-68;—;211
Corey Pavin, $5,940;67-73-71;—;211
Jay Don Blake, $4,320;73-70-69;—;212
Mike Small, $4,140;69-73-71;—;213
Clark Dennis, $3,780;70-71-73;—;214
Steve Pate, $3,780;69-73-72;—;214
Ken Tanigawa, $3,780;67-70-77;—;214
Billy Andrade, $3,150;67-76-72;—;215
Dan Forsman, $3,150;70-72-73;—;215
Scott Hoch, $3,150;74-73-68;—;215
Blaine McCallister, $3,150;71-73-71;—;215
Gary Hallberg, $2,430;68-75-73;—;216
Tom Kite, $2,430;69-77-70;—;216
Sandy Lyle, $2,430;71-74-71;—;216
Vijay Singh, $2,430;74-69-73;—;216
Fran Quinn, $1,980;70-73-74;—;217
Chris DiMarco, $1,746;72-74-72;—;218
Joey Sindelar, $1,746;72-70-76;—;218
Darren Clarke, $1,530;72-75-72;—;219
Chad Proehl, $1,530;72-75-72;—;219
Mark Brooks, $1,314;71-76-73;—;220
Robert Gamez, $1,314;73-72-75;—;220
John Harris, $1,188;73-76-74;—;223
Mark Calcavecchia, $1,116;69-76-80;—;225
Steve Lowery, $1,044;77-74-75;—;226
