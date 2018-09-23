PGA

Tour Championship

Sunday

At East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Final

Tiger Woods (2,000), $1,620,000;65-68-65-71;—;269

Billy Horschel (1,200), $972,000;71-65-69-66;—;271

Dustin Johnson (760), $621,000;69-70-67-67;—;273

Hideki Matsuyama (460), $372,000;72-66-71-65;—;274

Justin Rose (460), $372,000;66-67-68-73;—;274

Webb Simpson (460), $372,000;69-70-68-67;—;274

Rickie Fowler (330), $279,900;65-72-73-65;—;275

Rory McIlroy (330), $279,900;67-68-66-74;—;275

Xander Schauffele (330), $279,900;68-70-68-69;—;275

Justin Thomas (330), $279,900;67-69-70-69;—;275

Paul Casey (252), $225,450;68-71-66-71;—;276

Tommy Fleetwood (252), $225,450;69-69-70-68;—;276

Jon Rahm (252), $225,450;68-68-68-72;—;276

Gary Woodland (252), $225,450;66-72-68-70;—;276

Tony Finau (212), $190,800;67-71-67-72;—;277

Kyle Stanley (212), $190,800;69-68-67-73;—;277

Aaron Wise (212), $190,800;70-69-67-71;—;277

Jason Day (196), $180,000;68-73-69-68;—;278

Bryson DeChambeau (188), $176,400;71-75-66-67;—;279

Cameron Smith (180), $172,800;70-73-69-68;—;280

Patrick Cantlay (160), $163,800;71-65-76-69;—;281

Patton Kizzire (160), $163,800;71-71-68-71;—;281

Marc Leishman (160), $163,800;73-69-68-71;—;281

Francesco Molinari (160), $163,800;70-75-69-67;—;281

Kevin Na (142), $154,800;72-68-72-71;—;283

Keegan Bradley (133), $150,300;73-73-69-69;—;284

Brooks Koepka (133), $150,300;69-78-67-70;—;284

Patrick Reed (124), $147,600;72-74-72-71;—;289

Bubba Watson (118), $145,800;70-72-73-75;—;290

Phil Mickelson (112), $144,000;73-72-76-72;—;293

Champions

Sanford International

Sunday

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 6,729; Par 70

Final

Steve Stricker, $270,000;63-67-67;—;197

Tim Petrovic, $144,000;68-68-65;—;201

Jerry Smith, $144,000;63-68-70;—;201

Brandt Jobe, $97,200;63-67-72;—;202

Kevin Sutherland, $97,200;65-70-67;—;202

Woody Austin, $64,800;69-64-70;—;203

Tom Gillis, $64,800;68-66-69;—;203

Kirk Triplett, $64,800;66-68-69;—;203

Olin Browne, $43,200;68-66-70;—;204

Joe Durant, $43,200;67-72-65;—;204

Paul Goydos, $43,200;64-70-70;—;204

Brian Henninger, $43,200;72-67-65;—;204

Rocco Mediate, $43,200;66-70-68;—;204

Glen Day, $32,400;68-71-66;—;205

Scott McCarron, $32,400;64-68-73;—;205

Duffy Waldorf, $32,400;66-70-69;—;205

Mike Goodes, $27,060;65-69-72;—;206

Tom Pernice Jr., $27,060;67-70-69;—;206

Wes Short, Jr., $27,060;66-67-73;—;206

Tommy Tolles, $20,109;67-73-67;—;207

Stephen Ames, $20,109;69-68-70;—;207

Tommy Armour III, $20,109;66-72-69;—;207

Jay Haas, $20,109;68-70-69;—;207

Lee Janzen, $20,109;64-70-73;—;207

Esteban Toledo, $20,109;68-69-70;—;207

David Toms, $20,109;67-71-69;—;207

Scott Dunlap, $13,995;69-72-67;—;208

Bob Estes, $13,995;65-71-72;—;208

Doug Garwood, $13,995;67-68-73;—;208

Kent Jones, $13,995;67-71-70;—;208

Billy Mayfair, $13,995;70-72-66;—;208

Mark O'Meara, $13,995;70-68-70;—;208

Scott Parel, $13,995;66-70-72;—;208

Jesper Parnevik, $13,995;68-69-71;—;208

Larry Mize, $10,575;68-71-70;—;209

Colin Montgomerie, $10,575;67-71-71;—;209

Jeff Sluman, $10,575;71-67-71;—;209

Mark Walker, $10,575;67-71-71;—;209

Marco Dawson, $8,640;69-72-69;—;210

Carlos Franco, $8,640;70-69-71;—;210

Jerry Kelly, $8,640;68-74-68;—;210

Peter Lonard, $8,640;70-69-71;—;210

Jeff Maggert, $8,640;68-74-68;—;210

David McKenzie, $8,640;63-77-70;—;210

Paul Broadhurst, $5,940;69-70-72;—;211

Tom Byrum, $5,940;67-72-72;—;211

David Frost, $5,940;68-70-73;—;211

Todd Hamilton, $5,940;65-75-71;—;211

P.H. Horgan III, $5,940;68-72-71;—;211

John Huston, $5,940;65-76-70;—;211

Steve Jones, $5,940;67-70-74;—;211

Tom Lehman, $5,940;73-70-68;—;211

Corey Pavin, $5,940;67-73-71;—;211

Jay Don Blake, $4,320;73-70-69;—;212

Mike Small, $4,140;69-73-71;—;213

Clark Dennis, $3,780;70-71-73;—;214

Steve Pate, $3,780;69-73-72;—;214

Ken Tanigawa, $3,780;67-70-77;—;214

Billy Andrade, $3,150;67-76-72;—;215

Dan Forsman, $3,150;70-72-73;—;215

Scott Hoch, $3,150;74-73-68;—;215

Blaine McCallister, $3,150;71-73-71;—;215

Gary Hallberg, $2,430;68-75-73;—;216

Tom Kite, $2,430;69-77-70;—;216

Sandy Lyle, $2,430;71-74-71;—;216

Vijay Singh, $2,430;74-69-73;—;216

Fran Quinn, $1,980;70-73-74;—;217

Chris DiMarco, $1,746;72-74-72;—;218

Joey Sindelar, $1,746;72-70-76;—;218

Darren Clarke, $1,530;72-75-72;—;219

Chad Proehl, $1,530;72-75-72;—;219

Mark Brooks, $1,314;71-76-73;—;220

Robert Gamez, $1,314;73-72-75;—;220

John Harris, $1,188;73-76-74;—;223

Mark Calcavecchia, $1,116;69-76-80;—;225

Steve Lowery, $1,044;77-74-75;—;226

