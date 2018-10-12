CIMB Classic
At TPC Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
Purse: $7 million
Second-round leaders
Gary Woodland;69-61;—;130
Marc Leishman;68-62;—;130
Shubhankar Sharma;67-64;—;131
Paul Casey;66-65;—;131
Austin Cook;64-68;—;132
Bronson Burgoon;63-69;—;132
Scott Piercy;65-67;—;132
Nick Watney;66-67;—;133
Kevin Chappell;66-67;—;133
J.B. Holmes;67-67;—;134
Joel Dahmen;66-68;—;134
Emiliano Grillo;66-68;—;134
Billy Horschel;65-69;—;134
Louis Oosthuizen;66-68;—;134
Kevin Na;68-67;—;135
Keith Mitchell;70-65;—;135
Chesson Hadley;67-68;—;135
Abraham Ancer;67-68;—;135
Justin Thomas;66-69;—;135
Byeonghun An;66-70;—;136
Charles Howell III;69-67;—;136
Keegan Bradley;70-67;—;137
Ryan Palmer;68-69;—;137
Whee Kim;69-68;—;137
Beau Hossler;72-65;—;137
Brendan Steele;71-66;—;137
Kevin Tway;70-67;—;137
Justin Harding;72-65;—;137
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-69;—;138
C.T. Pan;65-73;—;138
Stewart Cink;68-70;—;138
Ben Leong;68-70;—;138
John Catlin;73-65;—;138
Cameron Smith;69-69;—;138
Siwoo Kim;67-71;—;138
LPGA
KEB Hana Bank Championship
At Sky 72 (Ocean Course)
Incheon, South Korea
Yardage: 6,316; Par: 72
Purse: $2 million
Second-round leaders
Ariya Jutanugarn;69-67;—;136
Sung Hyun Park;68-68;—;136
Charley Hull;67-69;—;136
Danielle Kang;67-69;—;136
Lydia Ko;70-68;—;138
Nasa Hataoka;65-73;—;138
Minjee Lee;68-71;—;139
Seon Woo Bae;71-69;—;140
Sandra Gal;71-69;—;140
In Gee Chun;70-70;—;140
Amy Olson;69-72;—;141
Ji Hyun Kim;69-73;—;142
Mi Hyang Lee;74-69;—;143
Ji Yeong2 Kim;73-70;—;143
Lexi Thompson;72-71;—;143
Azahara Munoz;71-72;—;143
Sei Young Kim;71-72;—;143
Jin Young Ko;71-72;—;143
Jeongmin Cho;74-70;—;144
Hyejin Choi;73-71;—;144
Carlota Ciganda;73-71;—;144
Bronte Law;72-72;—;144
Su Oh;72-72;—;144
Lindy Duncan;70-74;—;144
Yu Liu;69-75;—;144
Amy Yang;77-68;—;145
Nelly Korda;75-70;—;145
Mo Martin;74-71;—;145
Brittany Altomare;73-72;—;145
Anna Nordqvist;70-75;—;145
Ha Na Jang;69-76;—;145
Champions
SAS Championship
At Prestonwood CC
Cary, N.C.
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72 (35-37)
Purse: $2.1 million
First-round leaders
Gene Sauers;31-31;—;62
Tom Lehman;32-30;—;62
Bernhard Langer;33-29;—;62
Olin Browne;33-33;—;66
Jerry Kelly;34-32;—;66
Scott Dunlap;33-34;—;67
Kenny Perry;34-33;—;67
David McKenzie;33-34;—;67
Mark Brooks;34-34;—;68
Doug Garwood;34-34;—;68
Scott Parel;34-34;—;68
Kent Jones;34-34;—;68
Dudley Hart;35-34;—;69
Tommy Armour III;34-35;—;69
Vijay Singh;35-34;—;69
Paul Goydos;34-35;—;69
Miguel Angel Jimenez;34-35;—;69
Tommy Tolles;35-34;—;69
Tom Gillis;33-36;—;69
Clark Dennis;35-34;—;69
Wes Short, Jr.;35-35;—;70
Esteban Toledo;35-35;—;70
David Frost;31-39;—;70
Kevin Sutherland;35-35;—;70
David Toms;34-36;—;70
Jeff Maggert;32-38;—;70
Jesper Parnevik;33-37;—;70
