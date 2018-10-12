CIMB Classic

At TPC Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72

Purse: $7 million

Second-round leaders

Gary Woodland;69-61;—;130

Marc Leishman;68-62;—;130

Shubhankar Sharma;67-64;—;131

Paul Casey;66-65;—;131

Austin Cook;64-68;—;132

Bronson Burgoon;63-69;—;132

Scott Piercy;65-67;—;132

Nick Watney;66-67;—;133

Kevin Chappell;66-67;—;133

J.B. Holmes;67-67;—;134

Joel Dahmen;66-68;—;134

Emiliano Grillo;66-68;—;134

Billy Horschel;65-69;—;134

Louis Oosthuizen;66-68;—;134

Kevin Na;68-67;—;135

Keith Mitchell;70-65;—;135

Chesson Hadley;67-68;—;135

Abraham Ancer;67-68;—;135

Justin Thomas;66-69;—;135

Byeonghun An;66-70;—;136

Charles Howell III;69-67;—;136

Keegan Bradley;70-67;—;137

Ryan Palmer;68-69;—;137

Whee Kim;69-68;—;137

Beau Hossler;72-65;—;137

Brendan Steele;71-66;—;137

Kevin Tway;70-67;—;137

Justin Harding;72-65;—;137

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-69;—;138

C.T. Pan;65-73;—;138

Stewart Cink;68-70;—;138

Ben Leong;68-70;—;138

John Catlin;73-65;—;138

Cameron Smith;69-69;—;138

Siwoo Kim;67-71;—;138

LPGA

KEB Hana Bank Championship

At Sky 72 (Ocean Course)

Incheon, South Korea

Yardage: 6,316; Par: 72

Purse: $2 million

Second-round leaders

Ariya Jutanugarn;69-67;—;136

Sung Hyun Park;68-68;—;136

Charley Hull;67-69;—;136

Danielle Kang;67-69;—;136

Lydia Ko;70-68;—;138

Nasa Hataoka;65-73;—;138

Minjee Lee;68-71;—;139

Seon Woo Bae;71-69;—;140

Sandra Gal;71-69;—;140

In Gee Chun;70-70;—;140

Amy Olson;69-72;—;141

Ji Hyun Kim;69-73;—;142

Mi Hyang Lee;74-69;—;143

Ji Yeong2 Kim;73-70;—;143

Lexi Thompson;72-71;—;143

Azahara Munoz;71-72;—;143

Sei Young Kim;71-72;—;143

Jin Young Ko;71-72;—;143

Jeongmin Cho;74-70;—;144

Hyejin Choi;73-71;—;144

Carlota Ciganda;73-71;—;144

Bronte Law;72-72;—;144

Su Oh;72-72;—;144

Lindy Duncan;70-74;—;144

Yu Liu;69-75;—;144

Amy Yang;77-68;—;145

Nelly Korda;75-70;—;145

Mo Martin;74-71;—;145

Brittany Altomare;73-72;—;145

Anna Nordqvist;70-75;—;145

Ha Na Jang;69-76;—;145

Champions

SAS Championship

At Prestonwood CC

Cary, N.C.

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72 (35-37)

Purse: $2.1 million

First-round leaders

Gene Sauers;31-31;—;62

Tom Lehman;32-30;—;62

Bernhard Langer;33-29;—;62

Olin Browne;33-33;—;66

Jerry Kelly;34-32;—;66

Scott Dunlap;33-34;—;67

Kenny Perry;34-33;—;67

David McKenzie;33-34;—;67

Mark Brooks;34-34;—;68

Doug Garwood;34-34;—;68

Scott Parel;34-34;—;68

Kent Jones;34-34;—;68

Dudley Hart;35-34;—;69

Tommy Armour III;34-35;—;69

Vijay Singh;35-34;—;69

Paul Goydos;34-35;—;69

Miguel Angel Jimenez;34-35;—;69

Tommy Tolles;35-34;—;69

Tom Gillis;33-36;—;69

Clark Dennis;35-34;—;69

Wes Short, Jr.;35-35;—;70

Esteban Toledo;35-35;—;70

David Frost;31-39;—;70

Kevin Sutherland;35-35;—;70

David Toms;34-36;—;70

Jeff Maggert;32-38;—;70

Jesper Parnevik;33-37;—;70

