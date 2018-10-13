CIMB Classic

At TPC Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72

Purse: $7 million

Third-round leaders

Gary Woodland;69-61-67;—;197

Marc Leishman;68-62-67;—;197

Shubhankar Sharma;67-64-66;—;197

Louis Oosthuizen;66-68-65;—;199

Bronson Burgoon;63-69-67;—;199

Austin Cook;64-68-68;—;200

Stewart Cink;68-70-63;—;201

Charles Howell III;69-67-65;—;201

Chesson Hadley;67-68-66;—;201

J.B. Holmes;67-67-67;—;201

Emiliano Grillo;66-68-67;—;201

Nick Watney;66-67-68;—;201

Kevin Na;68-67-67;—;202

Paul Casey;66-65-71;—;202

Beau Hossler;72-65-66;—;203

Abraham Ancer;67-68-68;—;203

Joel Dahmen;66-68-69;—;203

Scott Piercy;65-67-71;—;203

Cameron Smith;69-69-66;—;204

Siwoo Kim;67-71-66;—;204

Justin Thomas;66-69-69;—;204

Byeonghun An;66-70-68;—;204

Kevin Chappell;66-67-71;—;204

Xander Schauffele;69-71-65;—;205

John Catlin;73-65-67;—;205

Keegan Bradley;70-67-68;—;205

Ernie Els;68-72-66;—;206

Kyle Stanley;72-68-66;—;206

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-69-68;—;206

Keith Mitchell;70-65-71;—;206

Champions

SAS Championship

At Prestonwood CC

Cary, N.C.

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72

Purse: $2.1 million

Second-round leaders

Bernhard Langer;62-67;—;129

Gene Sauers;62-67;—;129

Tom Lehman;62-70;—;132

Jerry Kelly;66-67;—;133

Scott Parel;68-67;—;135

Billy Andrade;71-65;—;136

Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-67;—;136

Doug Garwood;68-68;—;136

Kenny Perry;67-69;—;136

Kirk Triplett;71-66;—;137

Scott Dunlap;67-70;—;137

David Toms;70-68;—;138

Tommy Tolles;69-69;—;138

Kent Jones;68-70;—;138

Gary Hallberg;71-68;—;139

Jesper Parnevik;70-69;—;139

Tom Gillis;69-70;—;139

Paul Goydos;69-70;—;139

David McKenzie;67-72;—;139

Olin Browne;66-73;—;139

Colin Montgomerie;71-69;—;140

Gibby Gilbert III;71-69;—;140

Esteban Toledo;70-70;—;140

Vijay Singh;69-71;—;140

Scott Verplank;71-70;—;141

Jeff Sluman;71-70;—;141

Tom Byrum;71-71;—;142

Tim Petrovic;73-69;—;142

David Frost;70-72;—;142

Clark Dennis;69-73;—;142

Tommy Armour III;69-73;—;142

LPGA

KEB Hana Bank Championship

At Sky 72 (Ocean Course)

Incheon, South Korea

Yardage: 6,316; Par: 72

Purse: $2 million

Third-round leaders

Charley Hull;67-69-68;—;204

Danielle Kang;67-69-68;—;204

Ariya Jutanugarn;69-67-69;—;205

In Gee Chun;70-70-66;—;206

Minjee Lee;68-71-67;—;206

Lydia Ko;70-68-68;—;206

Seon Woo Bae;71-69-67;—;207

Sung Hyun Park;68-68-71;—;207

Sandra Gal;71-69-68;—;208

Brooke M. Henderson;73-73-65;—;211

Jeongmin Cho;74-70-67;—;211

Lexi Thompson;72-71-68;—;211

Azahara Munoz;71-72-68;—;211

Nasa Hataoka;65-73-73;—;211

Ji Hyun Kim;69-73-70;—;212

Carlota Ciganda;73-71-69;—;213

Bronte Law;72-72-69;—;213

Mi Hyang Lee;74-69-70;—;213

Jin Young Ko;71-72-70;—;213

Amy Olson;69-72-72;—;213

Jeongeun Lee6;77-70-67;—;214

Ji Hyun2 Kim;75-72-67;—;214

Nelly Korda;75-70-69;—;214

Ha Na Jang;69-76-69;—;214

Hyejin Choi;73-71-70;—;214

Ji Yeong2 Kim;73-70-71;—;214

Mo Martin;74-71-70;—;215

Anna Nordqvist;70-75-70;—;215

