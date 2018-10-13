CIMB Classic
At TPC Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
Purse: $7 million
Third-round leaders
Gary Woodland;69-61-67;—;197
Marc Leishman;68-62-67;—;197
Shubhankar Sharma;67-64-66;—;197
Louis Oosthuizen;66-68-65;—;199
Bronson Burgoon;63-69-67;—;199
Austin Cook;64-68-68;—;200
Stewart Cink;68-70-63;—;201
Charles Howell III;69-67-65;—;201
Chesson Hadley;67-68-66;—;201
J.B. Holmes;67-67-67;—;201
Emiliano Grillo;66-68-67;—;201
Nick Watney;66-67-68;—;201
Kevin Na;68-67-67;—;202
Paul Casey;66-65-71;—;202
Beau Hossler;72-65-66;—;203
Abraham Ancer;67-68-68;—;203
Joel Dahmen;66-68-69;—;203
Scott Piercy;65-67-71;—;203
Cameron Smith;69-69-66;—;204
Siwoo Kim;67-71-66;—;204
Justin Thomas;66-69-69;—;204
Byeonghun An;66-70-68;—;204
Kevin Chappell;66-67-71;—;204
Xander Schauffele;69-71-65;—;205
John Catlin;73-65-67;—;205
Keegan Bradley;70-67-68;—;205
Ernie Els;68-72-66;—;206
Kyle Stanley;72-68-66;—;206
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-69-68;—;206
Keith Mitchell;70-65-71;—;206
Champions
SAS Championship
At Prestonwood CC
Cary, N.C.
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72
Purse: $2.1 million
Second-round leaders
Bernhard Langer;62-67;—;129
Gene Sauers;62-67;—;129
Tom Lehman;62-70;—;132
Jerry Kelly;66-67;—;133
Scott Parel;68-67;—;135
Billy Andrade;71-65;—;136
Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-67;—;136
Doug Garwood;68-68;—;136
Kenny Perry;67-69;—;136
Kirk Triplett;71-66;—;137
Scott Dunlap;67-70;—;137
David Toms;70-68;—;138
Tommy Tolles;69-69;—;138
Kent Jones;68-70;—;138
Gary Hallberg;71-68;—;139
Jesper Parnevik;70-69;—;139
Tom Gillis;69-70;—;139
Paul Goydos;69-70;—;139
David McKenzie;67-72;—;139
Olin Browne;66-73;—;139
Colin Montgomerie;71-69;—;140
Gibby Gilbert III;71-69;—;140
Esteban Toledo;70-70;—;140
Vijay Singh;69-71;—;140
Scott Verplank;71-70;—;141
Jeff Sluman;71-70;—;141
Tom Byrum;71-71;—;142
Tim Petrovic;73-69;—;142
David Frost;70-72;—;142
Clark Dennis;69-73;—;142
Tommy Armour III;69-73;—;142
LPGA
KEB Hana Bank Championship
At Sky 72 (Ocean Course)
Incheon, South Korea
Yardage: 6,316; Par: 72
Purse: $2 million
Third-round leaders
Charley Hull;67-69-68;—;204
Danielle Kang;67-69-68;—;204
Ariya Jutanugarn;69-67-69;—;205
In Gee Chun;70-70-66;—;206
Minjee Lee;68-71-67;—;206
Lydia Ko;70-68-68;—;206
Seon Woo Bae;71-69-67;—;207
Sung Hyun Park;68-68-71;—;207
Sandra Gal;71-69-68;—;208
Brooke M. Henderson;73-73-65;—;211
Jeongmin Cho;74-70-67;—;211
Lexi Thompson;72-71-68;—;211
Azahara Munoz;71-72-68;—;211
Nasa Hataoka;65-73-73;—;211
Ji Hyun Kim;69-73-70;—;212
Carlota Ciganda;73-71-69;—;213
Bronte Law;72-72-69;—;213
Mi Hyang Lee;74-69-70;—;213
Jin Young Ko;71-72-70;—;213
Amy Olson;69-72-72;—;213
Jeongeun Lee6;77-70-67;—;214
Ji Hyun2 Kim;75-72-67;—;214
Nelly Korda;75-70-69;—;214
Ha Na Jang;69-76-69;—;214
Hyejin Choi;73-71-70;—;214
Ji Yeong2 Kim;73-70-71;—;214
Mo Martin;74-71-70;—;215
Anna Nordqvist;70-75-70;—;215
