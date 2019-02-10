AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Due to weather, round will be finished Monday.
Sunday
At Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $7.6 million
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72
s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71
Fourth Round Leaderboard
Name;Par;Thru
1. Phil Mickelson;-18;16
2. Scott Stallings;-15;F
2. Paul Casey;-15;15
4. Jason Day;-13;F
4. Si Woo Kim;-13;F
6. Scott Langley;-12;F
7. Kevin Streelman;-11;F
7. Brian Gay;-11;F
7. Lucas Glover;-11;F
10. Max Homa;-10;F
10. Michael Thompson;-10;F
10. Chris Stroud;-10;F
10. Scott Piercy;-10;F
Partial Fourth Round
Scott Stallings;67s-70p-69m-66;—;272
Jason Day;65m-69s-72p-68;—;274
Si Woo Kim;66p-71m-69s-68;—;274
Scott Langley;64m-69s-73p-69;—;275
Kevin Streelman;70m-70s-71p-65;—;276
Brian Gay;64m-72s-69p-71;—;276
Lucas Glover;68s-66p-70m-72;—;276
Max Homa;73p-69m-68s-67;—;277
Michael Thompson;70s-72p-69m-66;—;277
Chris Stroud;69p-71m-67s-70;—;277
Scott Piercy;70p-65m-69s-73;—;277
Jim Furyk;72s-68p-68m-70;—;278
Sung Kang;69p-69m-69s-71;—;278
Russell Knox;68m-70s-68p-72;—;278
Matt Every;65m-71s-69p-73;—;278
Roberto Diaz;69p-69m-71s-70;—;279
Graeme McDowell;68p-70m-70s-71;—;279
Adam Hadwin;72s-70p-65m-72;—;279
D.J. Trahan;68m-72s-72p-67;—;279
Matt Kuchar;67m-73s-70p-70;—;280
Tyler Duncan;71p-68m-70s-71;—;280
Patrick Reed;68m-70s-73p-69;—;280
Trey Mullinax;71m-68s-73p-68;—;280
Rafa Cabrera Bello;69s-68p-69m-74;—;280
Jonathan Byrd;69p-69m-68s-74;—;280
Ernie Els;69m-68s-73p-71;—;281
Nick Taylor;69p-70m-71s-71;—;281
Kevin Kisner;65m-71s-74p-71;—;281
Brandon Harkins;69p-73m-67s-72;—;281
Curtis Luck;70m-67s-73p-71;—;281
Martin Trainer;69p-73m-66s-73;—;281
Brady Schnell;67m-72s-72p-70;—;281
Branden Grace;67p-69m-71s-74;—;281
Cameron Champ;73s-69p-70m-69;—;281
Tom Lovelady;72p-70m-70s-69;—;281
Hank Lebioda;71p-69m-71s-71;—;282
Andrew Putnam;75s-70p-66m-71;—;282
Chez Reavie;68m-70s-71p-73;—;282
Sam Saunders;69p-70m-72s-71;—;282
Julian Etulain;71p-72m-69s-70;—;282
Tony Finau;69p-73m-70s-70;—;282
Jonas Blixt;67m-69s-76p-70;—;282
Ben Silverman;70p-71m-69s-73;—;283
Adam Schenk;70m-72s-67p-74;—;283
Jordan Spieth;66m-68s-74p-75;—;283
Josh Teater;70m-70s-71p-72;—;283
Nate Lashley;67p-71m-73s-72;—;283
Dustin Johnson;66m-73s-73p-71;—;283
Tommy Fleetwood;73m-68s-71p-71;—;283
Brian Stuard;69p-70m-73s-71;—;283
Roberto Castro;68p-70m-72s-74;—;284
Alex Prugh;69p-72m-68s-75;—;284
Cameron Tringale;71p-68m-72s-73;—;284
Matt Jones;71s-71p-70m-72;—;284
Johnson Wagner;67s-73p-71m-74;—;285
John Rollins;73p-69m-70s-74;—;286
Cody Gribble;66s-73p-73m-78;—;290
Cameron Davis;72s-68p-72m-78;—;290
Made cut; did not finish
Steve Stricker;68m-75s-70p;—;213
Dominic Bozzelli;72m-73s-68p;—;213
Wyndham Clark;73s-69p-71m;—;213
Charley Hoffman;69m-72s-72p;—;213
Martin Laird;68s-74p-71m;—;213
Sangmoon Bae;69s-71p-73m;—;213
John Senden;72s-72p-69m;—;213
Austin Cook;66m-74s-73p;—;213
Adam Scott;70m-72s-71p;—;213
Fabian Gomez;67s-71p-75m;—;213
Champions Tour
Oasis Championship
Sunday
At The Old Course at Broken Sound
Boca Raton, Fla.
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 6,807; Par 72
Final
Bernhard Langer, $255,000;64-68-65;—;197
Marco Dawson, $149,600;66-67-69;—;202
Bob Estes, $122,400;67-68-68;—;203
David Toms, $102,000;67-67-70;—;204
Scott McCarron, $70,267;68-70-67;—;205
Gene Sauers, $70,267;65-71-69;—;205
Woody Austin, $70,267;65-70-70;—;205
Fred Couples, $51,000;67-69-70;—;206
Ken Tanigawa, $51,000;65-71-70;—;206
Darren Clarke, $39,100;67-75-65;—;207
Jeff Maggert, $39,100;68-69-70;—;207
Corey Pavin, $39,100;73-68-66;—;207
Tim Petrovic, $39,100;65-74-68;—;207
Brandt Jobe, $28,900;69-65-74;—;208
Colin Montgomerie, $28,900;71-70-67;—;208
Jesper Parnevik, $28,900;63-72-73;—;208
Tom Pernice Jr., $28,900;71-71-66;—;208
Kevin Sutherland, $28,900;66-70-72;—;208
Michael Allen, $21,182;68-73-68;—;209
Tom Byrum, $21,182;66-69-74;—;209
David Frost, $21,182;70-68-71;—;209
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $21,182;70-70-69;—;209
Tom Lehman, $21,182;66-70-73;—;209
Stephen Ames, $17,425;70-66-74;—;210
Retief Goosen, $17,425;69-69-72;—;210
Paul Broadhurst, $15,130;69-72-70;—;211
Bart Bryant, $15,130;70-73-68;—;211
Paul Goydos, $15,130;71-67-73;—;211
Scott Parel, $15,130;70-70-71;—;211
Olin Browne, $11,496;68-70-74;—;212
Chris DiMarco, $11,496;70-71-71;—;212
Lee Janzen, $11,496;68-72-72;—;212
Kent Jones, $11,496;69-69-74;—;212
Sandy Lyle, $11,496;69-72-71;—;212
David McKenzie, $11,496;72-71-69;—;212
Mark O'Meara, $11,496;72-72-68;—;212
Jeff Sluman, $11,496;71-71-70;—;212
Billy Andrade, $8,840;68-69-76;—;213
John Riegger, $8,840;71-69-73;—;213
Wes Short, Jr., $8,840;72-69-72;—;213
Scott Verplank, $8,840;70-74-69;—;213
Gibby Gilbert III, $7,480;71-72-71;—;214
Billy Mayfair, $7,480;71-67-76;—;214
Rocco Mediate, $7,480;68-70-76;—;214
Joey Sindelar, $7,480;73-71-70;—;214
Glen Day, $6,290;70-67-78;—;215
Brad Faxon, $6,290;70-72-73;—;215
Esteban Toledo, $6,290;71-71-73;—;215
Ken Duke, $5,440;70-74-72;—;216
Gary Hallberg, $5,440;69-75-72;—;216
Steve Flesch, $4,153;73-71-73;—;217
Jay Haas, $4,153;72-74-71;—;217
Skip Kendall, $4,153;76-71-70;—;217
Gary Nicklaus, $4,153;67-77-73;—;217
Kirk Triplett, $4,153;72-73-72;—;217
Joe Durant, $4,153;70-73-74;—;217
Sonny Skinner, $4,153;74-68-75;—;217
Doug Garwood, $3,315;73-75-70;—;218
Jerry Smith, $3,315;69-77-72;—;218
Don Bell, $2,890;69-76-74;—;219
Greg Kraft, $2,890;71-73-75;—;219
Hal Sutton, $2,890;73-74-72;—;219
Fran Quinn, $2,380;74-68-78;—;220
Duffy Waldorf, $2,380;71-74-75;—;220
Ian Woosnam, $2,380;73-74-73;—;220
Loren Roberts, $2,040;73-74-74;—;221
Scott Hoch, $1,785;71-78-73;—;222
Cliff Kresge, $1,785;71-75-76;—;222
Jose Maria Olazabal, $1,598;78-75-71;—;224
Tom Kite, $1,496;77-71-78;—;226
Larry Nelson, $1,394;77-78-72;—;227
Mark Calcavecchia, $1,292;72-78-79;—;229
John Daly, $1,190;71-79-80;—;230
John Harris, $1,088;78-77-76;—;231
Bob Tway, $1,088;77-85-69;—;231
John Huston, $986;77-80-79;—;236
LPGA
ISPS Handa Vic Open
Sunday
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Barwon Heads, Australia
b-Beach Course: 6,479 yards, par-72
c-Creek Course: 6,573 yards, par-73
Purse: $1.1 million
Final
a-amateur
Celine Boutier, $165,000;69c-71b-69-72;—;281
Sarah Kemp, $77,242;70b-71c-77-65;—;283
Charlotte Thomas, $77,242;68b-68c-78-69;—;283
Su Oh, $77,242;67c-68b-74-74;—;283
Azahara Munoz, $38,191;72b-72c-74-66;—;284
Katherine Kirk, $38,191;72c-68b-73-71;—;284
Haru Nomura, $38,191;67b-67c-76-74;—;284
Lauren Stephenson, $24,875;69c-72b-76-68;—;285
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $24,875;71c-70b-72-72;—;285
Kim Kaufman, $24,875;66b-66c-75-78;—;285
Ashleigh Buhai, $17,800;72c-69b-76-69;—;286
Alison Lee, $17,800;68c-71b-78-69;—;286
Peiyun Chien, $17,800;69c-74b-73-70;—;286
Ayako Uehara, $17,800;71b-72c-72-71;—;286
Marianne Skarpnord, $17,800;71c-69b-75-71;—;286
Olivia Cowan, $17,800;68c-70b-76-72;—;286
Wichanee Meechai, $13,294;72c-72b-72-71;—;287
Thidapa Suwannapura, $13,294;74b-69c-73-71;—;287
Isi Gabsa, $13,294;70b-73c-72-72;—;287
Alena Sharp, $13,294;69c-69b-77-72;—;287
Jane Park, $13,294;68b-76c-70-73;—;287
Brittany Lang, $11,019;71c-73b-73-71;—;288
Suzuka Yamaguchi, $11,019;69c-75b-73-71;—;288
Karis Davidson, $11,019;68b-74c-75-71;—;288
Yu Liu, $11,019;74b-71c-70-73;—;288
Felicity Johnson, $11,019;65c-74b-74-75;—;288
Christina Kim, $9,077;74b-71c-73-71;—;289
Daniela Darquea, $9,077;72b-70c-75-72;—;289
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $9,077;71b-73c-72-73;—;289
Xiyu Lin, $9,077;70c-74b-70-75;—;289
Marissa Steen, $9,077;68b-70c-76-75;—;289
Linnea Strom, $7,712;73b-68c-77-72;—;290
Georgia Hall, $7,712;70c-71b-77-72;—;290
Anne-Catherine Tanguay, $7,712;66b-74c-75-75;—;290
Mirim Lee, $7,102;70c-74b-69-78;—;291
Kendall Dye, $6,408;72c-68b-78-74;—;292
Holly Clyburn, $6,408;70c-70b-78-74;—;292
Christine Wolf, $6,408;74c-68b-74-76;—;292
Kylie Henry, $6,408;73c-72b-69-78;—;292
Catriona Matthew, $5,659;72c-71b-75-75;—;293
Lindsey Weaver, $5,659;70c-70c-77-76;—;293
Haeji Kang, $5,327;71c-69b-76-78;—;294
Pei-Ying Tsai, $5,104;69c-71b-78-77;—;295
Missed cut
Isabelle Boineau, $4,101;74b-71c-74;—;219
Leona Maguire, $4,101;73b-72c-74;—;219
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, $4,101;73b-72c-74;—;219
Minjee Lee, $4,101;72c-73b-74;—;219
Luna Sobron, $4,101;71b-74c-74;—;219
Ursula Wikstrom, $4,101;75c-69b-75;—;219
Caroline Hedwall, $4,101;71c-73b-75;—;219
Brittany Marchand, $4,101;73b-70c-76;—;219
Stephanie Na, $4,101;72b-71c-76;—;219
Brianna Do, $4,101;71b-72c-76;—;219
Mel Reid, $4,101;70c-73b-76;—;219
a-Yae Eun Hong;68c-72b-79;—;219
Nuria Iturrios, $2,961;71c-72b-77;—;220
Bronte Law, $2,961;71b-71c-78;—;220
Morgan Pressel, $2,961;70c-72b-78;—;220
Teresa Lu, $2,961;69c-73b-78;—;220
Prima Thammaraks, $2,961;69b-72c-79;—;220
Dani Holmqvist, $2,961;70b-70c-80;—;220
Mariajo Uribe, $2,961;69b-71c-80;—;220
Karrie Webb, $2,961;73c-65b-82;—;220
Munchin Keh, $2,469;76c-69b-76;—;221
Cheyenne Woods, $2,469;71b-74c-76;—;221
Sarah Schmelzel, $2,469;71b-73c-77;—;221
Noemi Jimenez Martin, $2,469;70c-72b-79;—;221
Benyapa Niphatsophon, $2,469;71c-70b-80;—;221
a-Stephanie Kiriacou;69c-72b-80;—;221
Kristen Gillman, $2,469;72c-67b-82;—;221
Silvia Banon, $2,275;73b-70c-79;—;222
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, $2,206;72c-71b-80;—;223
Jaclyn Lee, $2,206;73b-69c-81;—;223
Manon De Roey, $2,136;67b-78c-79;—;224
Lee-Anne Pace, $2,136;72c-72b-80;—;224
Maria Torres, $2,136;70c-74b-80;—;224
