AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Due to weather, round will be finished Monday.

Sunday

At Pebble Beach, Calif.

Purse: $7.6 million

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72

s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72

m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71

Fourth Round Leaderboard

Name;Par;Thru

1. Phil Mickelson;-18;16

2. Scott Stallings;-15;F

2. Paul Casey;-15;15

4. Jason Day;-13;F

4. Si Woo Kim;-13;F

6. Scott Langley;-12;F

7. Kevin Streelman;-11;F

7. Brian Gay;-11;F

7. Lucas Glover;-11;F

10. Max Homa;-10;F

10. Michael Thompson;-10;F

10. Chris Stroud;-10;F

10. Scott Piercy;-10;F

Partial Fourth Round

Scott Stallings;67s-70p-69m-66;—;272

Jason Day;65m-69s-72p-68;—;274

Si Woo Kim;66p-71m-69s-68;—;274

Scott Langley;64m-69s-73p-69;—;275

Kevin Streelman;70m-70s-71p-65;—;276

Brian Gay;64m-72s-69p-71;—;276

Lucas Glover;68s-66p-70m-72;—;276

Max Homa;73p-69m-68s-67;—;277

Michael Thompson;70s-72p-69m-66;—;277

Chris Stroud;69p-71m-67s-70;—;277

Scott Piercy;70p-65m-69s-73;—;277

Jim Furyk;72s-68p-68m-70;—;278

Sung Kang;69p-69m-69s-71;—;278

Russell Knox;68m-70s-68p-72;—;278

Matt Every;65m-71s-69p-73;—;278

Roberto Diaz;69p-69m-71s-70;—;279

Graeme McDowell;68p-70m-70s-71;—;279

Adam Hadwin;72s-70p-65m-72;—;279

D.J. Trahan;68m-72s-72p-67;—;279

Matt Kuchar;67m-73s-70p-70;—;280

Tyler Duncan;71p-68m-70s-71;—;280

Patrick Reed;68m-70s-73p-69;—;280

Trey Mullinax;71m-68s-73p-68;—;280

Rafa Cabrera Bello;69s-68p-69m-74;—;280

Jonathan Byrd;69p-69m-68s-74;—;280

Ernie Els;69m-68s-73p-71;—;281

Nick Taylor;69p-70m-71s-71;—;281

Kevin Kisner;65m-71s-74p-71;—;281

Brandon Harkins;69p-73m-67s-72;—;281

Curtis Luck;70m-67s-73p-71;—;281

Martin Trainer;69p-73m-66s-73;—;281

Brady Schnell;67m-72s-72p-70;—;281

Branden Grace;67p-69m-71s-74;—;281

Cameron Champ;73s-69p-70m-69;—;281

Tom Lovelady;72p-70m-70s-69;—;281

Hank Lebioda;71p-69m-71s-71;—;282

Andrew Putnam;75s-70p-66m-71;—;282

Chez Reavie;68m-70s-71p-73;—;282

Sam Saunders;69p-70m-72s-71;—;282

Julian Etulain;71p-72m-69s-70;—;282

Tony Finau;69p-73m-70s-70;—;282

Jonas Blixt;67m-69s-76p-70;—;282

Ben Silverman;70p-71m-69s-73;—;283

Adam Schenk;70m-72s-67p-74;—;283

Jordan Spieth;66m-68s-74p-75;—;283

Josh Teater;70m-70s-71p-72;—;283

Nate Lashley;67p-71m-73s-72;—;283

Dustin Johnson;66m-73s-73p-71;—;283

Tommy Fleetwood;73m-68s-71p-71;—;283

Brian Stuard;69p-70m-73s-71;—;283

Roberto Castro;68p-70m-72s-74;—;284

Alex Prugh;69p-72m-68s-75;—;284

Cameron Tringale;71p-68m-72s-73;—;284

Matt Jones;71s-71p-70m-72;—;284

Johnson Wagner;67s-73p-71m-74;—;285

John Rollins;73p-69m-70s-74;—;286

Cody Gribble;66s-73p-73m-78;—;290

Cameron Davis;72s-68p-72m-78;—;290

Made cut; did not finish

Steve Stricker;68m-75s-70p;—;213

Dominic Bozzelli;72m-73s-68p;—;213

Wyndham Clark;73s-69p-71m;—;213

Charley Hoffman;69m-72s-72p;—;213

Martin Laird;68s-74p-71m;—;213

Sangmoon Bae;69s-71p-73m;—;213

John Senden;72s-72p-69m;—;213

Austin Cook;66m-74s-73p;—;213

Adam Scott;70m-72s-71p;—;213

Fabian Gomez;67s-71p-75m;—;213

Champions Tour

Oasis Championship

Sunday

At The Old Course at Broken Sound

Boca Raton, Fla.

Purse: $1.7 million

Yardage: 6,807; Par 72

Final

Bernhard Langer, $255,000;64-68-65;—;197

Marco Dawson, $149,600;66-67-69;—;202

Bob Estes, $122,400;67-68-68;—;203

David Toms, $102,000;67-67-70;—;204

Scott McCarron, $70,267;68-70-67;—;205

Gene Sauers, $70,267;65-71-69;—;205

Woody Austin, $70,267;65-70-70;—;205

Fred Couples, $51,000;67-69-70;—;206

Ken Tanigawa, $51,000;65-71-70;—;206

Darren Clarke, $39,100;67-75-65;—;207

Jeff Maggert, $39,100;68-69-70;—;207

Corey Pavin, $39,100;73-68-66;—;207

Tim Petrovic, $39,100;65-74-68;—;207

Brandt Jobe, $28,900;69-65-74;—;208

Colin Montgomerie, $28,900;71-70-67;—;208

Jesper Parnevik, $28,900;63-72-73;—;208

Tom Pernice Jr., $28,900;71-71-66;—;208

Kevin Sutherland, $28,900;66-70-72;—;208

Michael Allen, $21,182;68-73-68;—;209

Tom Byrum, $21,182;66-69-74;—;209

David Frost, $21,182;70-68-71;—;209

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $21,182;70-70-69;—;209

Tom Lehman, $21,182;66-70-73;—;209

Stephen Ames, $17,425;70-66-74;—;210

Retief Goosen, $17,425;69-69-72;—;210

Paul Broadhurst, $15,130;69-72-70;—;211

Bart Bryant, $15,130;70-73-68;—;211

Paul Goydos, $15,130;71-67-73;—;211

Scott Parel, $15,130;70-70-71;—;211

Olin Browne, $11,496;68-70-74;—;212

Chris DiMarco, $11,496;70-71-71;—;212

Lee Janzen, $11,496;68-72-72;—;212

Kent Jones, $11,496;69-69-74;—;212

Sandy Lyle, $11,496;69-72-71;—;212

David McKenzie, $11,496;72-71-69;—;212

Mark O'Meara, $11,496;72-72-68;—;212

Jeff Sluman, $11,496;71-71-70;—;212

Billy Andrade, $8,840;68-69-76;—;213

John Riegger, $8,840;71-69-73;—;213

Wes Short, Jr., $8,840;72-69-72;—;213

Scott Verplank, $8,840;70-74-69;—;213

Gibby Gilbert III, $7,480;71-72-71;—;214

Billy Mayfair, $7,480;71-67-76;—;214

Rocco Mediate, $7,480;68-70-76;—;214

Joey Sindelar, $7,480;73-71-70;—;214

Glen Day, $6,290;70-67-78;—;215

Brad Faxon, $6,290;70-72-73;—;215

Esteban Toledo, $6,290;71-71-73;—;215

Ken Duke, $5,440;70-74-72;—;216

Gary Hallberg, $5,440;69-75-72;—;216

Steve Flesch, $4,153;73-71-73;—;217

Jay Haas, $4,153;72-74-71;—;217

Skip Kendall, $4,153;76-71-70;—;217

Gary Nicklaus, $4,153;67-77-73;—;217

Kirk Triplett, $4,153;72-73-72;—;217

Joe Durant, $4,153;70-73-74;—;217

Sonny Skinner, $4,153;74-68-75;—;217

Doug Garwood, $3,315;73-75-70;—;218

Jerry Smith, $3,315;69-77-72;—;218

Don Bell, $2,890;69-76-74;—;219

Greg Kraft, $2,890;71-73-75;—;219

Hal Sutton, $2,890;73-74-72;—;219

Fran Quinn, $2,380;74-68-78;—;220

Duffy Waldorf, $2,380;71-74-75;—;220

Ian Woosnam, $2,380;73-74-73;—;220

Loren Roberts, $2,040;73-74-74;—;221

Scott Hoch, $1,785;71-78-73;—;222

Cliff Kresge, $1,785;71-75-76;—;222

Jose Maria Olazabal, $1,598;78-75-71;—;224

Tom Kite, $1,496;77-71-78;—;226

Larry Nelson, $1,394;77-78-72;—;227

Mark Calcavecchia, $1,292;72-78-79;—;229

John Daly, $1,190;71-79-80;—;230

John Harris, $1,088;78-77-76;—;231

Bob Tway, $1,088;77-85-69;—;231

John Huston, $986;77-80-79;—;236

LPGA

ISPS Handa Vic Open

Sunday

At 13th Beach Golf Links

Barwon Heads, Australia

b-Beach Course: 6,479 yards, par-72

c-Creek Course: 6,573 yards, par-73

Purse: $1.1 million

Final

a-amateur

Celine Boutier, $165,000;69c-71b-69-72;—;281

Sarah Kemp, $77,242;70b-71c-77-65;—;283

Charlotte Thomas, $77,242;68b-68c-78-69;—;283

Su Oh, $77,242;67c-68b-74-74;—;283

Azahara Munoz, $38,191;72b-72c-74-66;—;284

Katherine Kirk, $38,191;72c-68b-73-71;—;284

Haru Nomura, $38,191;67b-67c-76-74;—;284

Lauren Stephenson, $24,875;69c-72b-76-68;—;285

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $24,875;71c-70b-72-72;—;285

Kim Kaufman, $24,875;66b-66c-75-78;—;285

Ashleigh Buhai, $17,800;72c-69b-76-69;—;286

Alison Lee, $17,800;68c-71b-78-69;—;286

Peiyun Chien, $17,800;69c-74b-73-70;—;286

Ayako Uehara, $17,800;71b-72c-72-71;—;286

Marianne Skarpnord, $17,800;71c-69b-75-71;—;286

Olivia Cowan, $17,800;68c-70b-76-72;—;286

Wichanee Meechai, $13,294;72c-72b-72-71;—;287

Thidapa Suwannapura, $13,294;74b-69c-73-71;—;287

Isi Gabsa, $13,294;70b-73c-72-72;—;287

Alena Sharp, $13,294;69c-69b-77-72;—;287

Jane Park, $13,294;68b-76c-70-73;—;287

Brittany Lang, $11,019;71c-73b-73-71;—;288

Suzuka Yamaguchi, $11,019;69c-75b-73-71;—;288

Karis Davidson, $11,019;68b-74c-75-71;—;288

Yu Liu, $11,019;74b-71c-70-73;—;288

Felicity Johnson, $11,019;65c-74b-74-75;—;288

Christina Kim, $9,077;74b-71c-73-71;—;289

Daniela Darquea, $9,077;72b-70c-75-72;—;289

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $9,077;71b-73c-72-73;—;289

Xiyu Lin, $9,077;70c-74b-70-75;—;289

Marissa Steen, $9,077;68b-70c-76-75;—;289

Linnea Strom, $7,712;73b-68c-77-72;—;290

Georgia Hall, $7,712;70c-71b-77-72;—;290

Anne-Catherine Tanguay, $7,712;66b-74c-75-75;—;290

Mirim Lee, $7,102;70c-74b-69-78;—;291

Kendall Dye, $6,408;72c-68b-78-74;—;292

Holly Clyburn, $6,408;70c-70b-78-74;—;292

Christine Wolf, $6,408;74c-68b-74-76;—;292

Kylie Henry, $6,408;73c-72b-69-78;—;292

Catriona Matthew, $5,659;72c-71b-75-75;—;293

Lindsey Weaver, $5,659;70c-70c-77-76;—;293

Haeji Kang, $5,327;71c-69b-76-78;—;294

Pei-Ying Tsai, $5,104;69c-71b-78-77;—;295

Missed cut

Isabelle Boineau, $4,101;74b-71c-74;—;219

Leona Maguire, $4,101;73b-72c-74;—;219

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, $4,101;73b-72c-74;—;219

Minjee Lee, $4,101;72c-73b-74;—;219

Luna Sobron, $4,101;71b-74c-74;—;219

Ursula Wikstrom, $4,101;75c-69b-75;—;219

Caroline Hedwall, $4,101;71c-73b-75;—;219

Brittany Marchand, $4,101;73b-70c-76;—;219

Stephanie Na, $4,101;72b-71c-76;—;219

Brianna Do, $4,101;71b-72c-76;—;219

Mel Reid, $4,101;70c-73b-76;—;219

a-Yae Eun Hong;68c-72b-79;—;219

Nuria Iturrios, $2,961;71c-72b-77;—;220

Bronte Law, $2,961;71b-71c-78;—;220

Morgan Pressel, $2,961;70c-72b-78;—;220

Teresa Lu, $2,961;69c-73b-78;—;220

Prima Thammaraks, $2,961;69b-72c-79;—;220

Dani Holmqvist, $2,961;70b-70c-80;—;220

Mariajo Uribe, $2,961;69b-71c-80;—;220

Karrie Webb, $2,961;73c-65b-82;—;220

Munchin Keh, $2,469;76c-69b-76;—;221

Cheyenne Woods, $2,469;71b-74c-76;—;221

Sarah Schmelzel, $2,469;71b-73c-77;—;221

Noemi Jimenez Martin, $2,469;70c-72b-79;—;221

Benyapa Niphatsophon, $2,469;71c-70b-80;—;221

a-Stephanie Kiriacou;69c-72b-80;—;221

Kristen Gillman, $2,469;72c-67b-82;—;221

Silvia Banon, $2,275;73b-70c-79;—;222

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, $2,206;72c-71b-80;—;223

Jaclyn Lee, $2,206;73b-69c-81;—;223

Manon De Roey, $2,136;67b-78c-79;—;224

Lee-Anne Pace, $2,136;72c-72b-80;—;224

Maria Torres, $2,136;70c-74b-80;—;224

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Load comments