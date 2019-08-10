Patrick Reed handled the strong gusts and a drier golf course at Liberty National with a 4-under 67 on Saturday that gave him a one-shot lead over Abraham Ancer of Mexico going into the final round of The Northern Trust at Jersey City, N.J.
Reed has not won since the 2018 Masters, a drought of 39 tournaments worldwide. He won this FedEx Cup playoffs opener three years ago when it was at Bethpage, and it put him on the Ryder Cup team.
Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, playing in the final group, faltered. Johnson bogeyed four of his last six holes for a 74 to fall five shots behind. Spieth had another rough Saturday, also shooting a 74 that cost him in his bid to salvage his season with a trip to the FedEx Cup finale.
Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau wasted no time defending himself against accusations of slow play Saturday after harsh criticism on social media stemming from a video showing him taking more than two minutes to hit an 8-foot putt.
Among those who criticized him on Twitter was Eddie Pepperell of England, who is not at The Northern Trust because he’s not a PGA Tour member. He referred to DeChambeau as “the unaffected single minded twit” who doesn’t care much for others.
Rich Beem, a former PGA champion who works for British-based Sky Sports, said he was outraged as a PGA Tour member that protecting the field should include penalizing or disqualifying this kind of behavior.
DeChambeau said the putt in question Friday was difficult to judge because it looked different than what the greens book indicated, and his caddie called him off the putt at one point.
More disturbing was the attacks on social media.
“When people start talking to me about slow play and how I’m killing the game, I’m doing this-and-that to the game, that is complete and utter ... you-know what,” he said. “That’s not fair.”
DeChambeau shot an even-par 71 on Saturday and was tied for 24th. After signing his card, he hopped onto a stage in front of the microphone and said loudly, “Let’s talk about slow play, guys.” He then spoke for more than two minutes stating his case.
Some of it was a repeat from his complaints at the Memorial, where he received a bad time for taking too long over his second shot into the par-5 fifth. He said caddies play a role in the pace of play, and that the PGA Tour should change its policy to include how long it takes to walk to the next shot.
The tour policy allows for one minute for the first player hitting a particular shot — from the tee, the fairway, around the green — and 40 seconds for everyone else. Warning, bad times or even penalties are not issued unless the group is out of position.
DeChambeau believes he’s being singled out because of his approach to the game, which includes contemplating air density, wind direction and other factors. He says he runs into a problem such as that 8-foot putt about 1 percent of the time.
LPGA: Trying to follow her sister with a Ladies Scottish Open victory, Moriya Jutanugarn shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round at The Renaissance Club at North Berwick, Scotland.
“Well, it would be, of course, like any win, you always feel great with it and especially like Scotland is Home of Golf, of course,” Jutanugarn said about adding her name a notch below younger sister Ariya’s on the trophy. “I think because she felt like she never played good on a links course, so that’s why she kind of pretty surprised what she had done.”
Ariya Jutanugarn won last year at Gullane.
Moriya Jutanugarn had six birdies and two bogeys on a partly sunny day with the breeze at 5-10 mph and temperatures in the 60s. The Thai player had a 16-under 197 total. She won the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open last year for her first LPGA Tour title.
“Just another pretty solid day,” she said. “Trying to get up-and-down and lots of good chance for birdie, as well.”
South Korean players Jeongeun Lee6 (66) and Mi Jung Hur (70) were tied for second.
Moriya Jutanugarn opened with rounds of 64 and 66 has hit 48 of 54 greens in regulation.
“I’m just trying to play my game and have fun out there,” she said. “Don’t really focus on anything.”
Lee6 won the U.S. Women’s Open in June in South Carolina. She’s a newcomer to links golf.
“This is my first time, and I thought it would be really hard, but actually my shots and my putting strokes were pretty good,” Lee6 said. “So that’s why I’ve been starting playing a lot better than before. But the most part I’m worried about is tomorrow’s weather, because it seems like the forecast, it’s going to rain all day. So we’ll see how that goes.”
Hur shot a 62 in the second round, taking just 24 putts.
“I just want to enjoy my game,” Hur said. “Like I don’t want to get stress from my game because this is my 11th year on the tour, and never helps when you get stress from your game. I’m just going to enjoy my day and talking with a lot of things with my caddie.”
Mi Hyang Lee, the 2017 winner, was fourth at 12 under after a 68.
Ariya Jutanugarn was 10 under with Jane Park, Chella Choi, Anne van Dam and Scotland’s Carly Booth.
