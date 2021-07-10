Golf: Rain reigns over U.S. Senior Open in Omaha

A second wave of severe weather forced the suspension of play in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open in Nebraska on Saturday.
An overnight storm with damaging winds caused the start of play to be pushed back three hours, and players were pulled off the course at 1:49 p.m. CDT when another line of storms moved over Omaha Country Club.
Tournament leader Jim Furyk birdied the par-4 fourth hole and the par-3 fifth. As thunder rumbled, he tapped in for par on the par-5 sixth and the horn sounded to signal the stoppage of play. A downpour began about 10 minutes later.
Furyk was 6 under for the tournament, three shots ahead of playing partner Stephen Ames and Greg Kraft, who was through eight holes.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, also playing with Furyk, was 2 under.
Tournament officials had announced Friday that play would begin at 7:15 a.m. CDT with the hope of avoiding inclement weather. But heavy rain and high winds began shortly after midnight. Gusts topping 50 mph knocked over television camera towers and downed trees and left about 200,000 people across the city without electricity.
Threesomes had teed off on both the first and 10th holes starting at 10:15 a.m.
LPGA: Nasa Hataoka opened a six-stroke lead Saturday in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio, birdieing four of the last five holes for a 7-under 64.
A month after losing a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club, Hataoka has led wire-to-wire at Highland Meadows to put herself in position for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.
Hataoka had a tournament-record 19-under 194 total. The 22-year-old Japanese player opened with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and had a 69 on Friday. She has played Nos. 14-18 in 4 under each of the three days.
“I think last five holes are usually the place where you really have to concentrate and try for the birdies,” Hatoaka said. “I think that kind of clicked and gave me those birdies.”
Americans Elizabeth Szokol (67) and Mina Harigae (66) were 13 under. Esther Henseleit had a 67 to get to 12 under, and Saso (64) was another stroke back with Amy Yang (65), Austin Ernst (66) and Caroline Masson (66).
Defending champion Danielle Kang (68) was 10 under in a group that included Stacy Lewis (65), Brittany Lincicome (67) and Jennifer Kupcho (69).
EUROPEAN TOUR: Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick took alternative routes to a tie for the third-round lead at the Scottish Open on Saturday.
Detry got up and down for one of eight straight pars coming home in a 3-under 68 at The Renaissance Club. Joining the Belgian on 14 under overall for the tournament was Fitzpatrick, whose own lucky break came at the par-3 14th when he overhit his tee shot — only to see the ball ricochet off a stone wall and back onto the green.
They were a stroke clear of top-ranked Jon Rahm, who dropped out of a three-way tie for the lead by missing a par putt from inside two feet at the par-5 No. 16.
PGA: Luke List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63 on Friday at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.
That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz at the TPC Deere Run.
List was at 13-under 129.
Former tournament winner Ryan Moore had a chance to catch List until he ran into trouble off the 18th tee and made bogey, giving him a 66 and leaving him among seven players two shots off the lead. That group included Lucas Glover and Chase Seiffert, each with 63.
Amon those making the cut was Madison resident Steve Stricker, the 54-year-old Ryder Cup captain and three-time John Deere Classic winner. Stricker wanted to be part of the 50th anniversary of the tournament, so he skipped his title defense at the U.S. Senior Open.
His play on Friday suggested that was a good move, with six birdies in his round of 66 that left him seven shots behind in the middle of the pack.
“This tournament has meant a lot to me over the years. It’s a special place for me,” Stricker said. “It’s hurt the last few times I haven’t been able to come here. ... I wish the two events were at different times. I could have played both of them. But this is the spot for me to be this week.”