Golf: Rahm wins close battle in the AmEx

While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express.

The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year.

“I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it went,” Rahm said. “I’ve enjoyed some runaway victories, I’ve enjoyed some comebacks, but today was certainly a struggle. Out of the five birdies I made, what is it, one, two, three of them were tap-ins and the other two were basically 6-footers. So that tells you the story.”

Rahm pumped his fist a final time after tapping in for a two-putt par on No. 18 at PGA West's Stadium Course.

Rahm finished 27-under 261 and won for the ninth time on the PGA Tour. He moves up one spot to No. 3 in the world. He is playing next week at Torrey Pines, while world No. 1 Rory McIlroy makes his 2023 debut in Dubai on the European tour.

Taylor Montgomery was challenging Rahm and Thompson until he put his tee shot into the water on the 17th. He closed with a 66 and finished fifth.

Scottie Scheffler closed with a 67 and tied for 11th. He narrowly missed a birdie putt on the final hole that would have allowed him to return to No. 1 by a fraction of a point over McIlroy. Scheffler is not playing next week.

• Brooke Henderson sets a goal of winning multiple LPGA Tour titles at the outset of each season. She didn't wait long to collect her first trophy of 2023.

Henderson was dominant throughout and delivered a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Lake Nona to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

In windy and sometimes difficult conditions, the 25-year-old Canadian played steadily, making sure not to give much hope to a group behind her trying to mount any sort of challenge. She began her day leading by three and eventually won by four, finishing the event at 16-under 272. It was her 13th LPGA victory.

Second-year LPGA pro Maja Stark of Sweden showed a nice finishing kick by shooting 5-under 31 on her final nine. She tied for second alongside England’s Charlie Hull. Both shot 69, Hull doing so for the fourth consecutive day.

Tennis player and former Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish ran away with the celebrity division, making 152 points in the Modified Stableford format. Fish also won the title two years ago. Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (136 points) was runner-up.

Annika Sorenstam, a 72-time winner on the LPGA and Lake Nona resident who played among the celebrities and athletes, tied for third with military veteran Chad Pfeifer.

• The best shot of Victor Perez’s life has set up likely the biggest year of the Frenchman’s golfing career.

Perez span a bunker shot back into the hole for birdie at No. 17 and celebrated wildly on the way to shooting 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday, earning him his third and easily biggest European tour title.

“It was probably the greatest shot I’ve ever hit,” Perez said.

That wasn't the end of the drama in a crazy finish at Yas Island Links.

Two strokes clear when teeing off at the par-5 18th, Perez drove into a fairway bunker, hit his second shot nearly into the water and two-putted for a bogey.

Min Woo Lee, playing in the group behind, needed an eagle at the last to force a playoff and his third shot raced just past the hole then rolled slowly back down the hill to settle within a foot of the cup. Only then could Perez, watching the television in the scorer's hut, truly celebrate winning around $1.5 million at one of the tour’s top events.

It could be a life-changing victory for Perez, who climbed into second place in Europe's Ryder Cup qualification standings. A captain's pick for the contest with the United States outside Rome looks likely at the very least.

• Steve Stricker competed for the first time in three months and nothing changed. He began the PGA Tour Champions year by closing with a 7-under 65 for a six-shot victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Stricker seized control with a 60 in the second round for a two-shot lead, and with three birdies in four holes at the start, no one got closer the rest of the way.

“To win here, I don't know what kind of game I had coming into this week,” Stricker said, breaking into a smile before adding, “but it was pretty good.”

He now has four PGA Tour Champions wins in his last five starts, ending last year with consecutive victories before taking off the postseason to enjoy the Wisconsin outdoors.

Stricker was challenged only briefly on a gorgeous day on the Big Island. He still was two shots ahead of hard-charging Ken Tanigawa when Stricker made a breaking 10-foot birdie putt on the 13th, and then followed that with a 45-foot eagle putt that dropped into the cup with perfect pace.

Steve Alker, the Charles Schwab Cup champion last year, closed with a 63 and earned a share of second place with Tanigawa (66), Mike Weir (66) and Darren Clarke (68), who missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Stricker now has 12 career wins on the PGA Tour Champions, the same number of titles he has on the regular PGA Tour.

He finished at 23-under 193 and earned $340,000 for the lead in the Schwab Cup.