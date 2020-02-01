Golf: Quigley wins in Morocco in 2nd PGA Tour Champions start

"I was able to get myself back into the hunt, make it a little bit more exciting coming down at the end there and I think that's good for me inside," Ames said. "I didn't give up, I kept trying, I grinded the round out. I still got 70 out of it even though I had four bogeys today. At the end of the day I didn't win, but I finished second. It's a good start to the year for me. I'm very happy."

Quigley, the nephew of 11-time PGA Tour Champions winner Dana Quigley, tied for 64th in Calgary, Alberta, in September in his first senior tournament. The Rhode Island player made a PGA Tour start last year and played seven Korn Ferry Tour events.

"I think it helped not having been playing too much the last few years," Quigley said. "I had a lot of years off. I had a leg problem, I had three fractured vertebrae, so I've been home for almost seven years raising girls. I think a different perspective."

Quigley saved par on the par-4 13th with a 20-footer to maintain a one-stroke lead over Ames, then made a 40-footer for birdie from the front of the green on the par-3 14th, with the ball banging into flag stick and falling in. Ames bogeyed the hole to give Quigley a three-stroke lead. Both players bogeyed the par-4 15th.