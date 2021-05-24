Golf: Picture this: Lefty a major champion at 50, and wanting more

“I don’t have a great solution right now,” he said after missing the cut in the Valspar Championship. “But I’m working on it.”

He found the answer.

Some of the shots he hit Sunday were exquisite, whether it was the pitch-and-run from behind the second green to a back pin that led to birdie or his 7-iron into the wind and over an expansive waste area to start the back nine with a birdie for a four-shot lead.

Through it all, Mickelson kept his head in the game. He walked slowly. Except for a few lapses to be expected of anyone in such testing conditions as Kiawah, he didn’t hit a shot until he had a clear picture of what it was supposed to look like.

“It’s very exciting because I’ve had a few breakthroughs on being able to stay more present, be able to stay more focused, and physically, I’m striking it and playing as well as I ever have but I haven’t been able to see that clear picture,” Mickelson said.

Most telling was what he shared going into the weekend about trying to find more length, not with his driver but with his concentration.