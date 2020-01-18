Golf: Park builds 2-shot lead in LPGA season opener

Inbee Park finally made a bogey, but she still finished with a 4-under 67 Saturday and a two-shot lead over Sei Young Kim heading into the final round of the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Park, a 19-time winner on the LPGA Tour, hadn’t made a bogey since November’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. But she finally dropped a shot when she three-putted the difficult 211-yard par-3 18th.
To that point, she’d been precise and consistent and had a decent day with the putter. She hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and made five birdies. Three consecutive birdies starting at the par-4 13th built her lead to three shots.
“Well, it’s always disappointing to finish with a bogey ... So I think I’ll just go ahead and make some birdies tomorrow,” Park said.
Closest to Park is Kim, whose three victories in 2019 included the lucrative CME Group Tour Championship. Kim made five birdies in a wild second nine and shot 67. Nasa Hataoka shot 68 and will begin Sunday three shots behind the leader.
In the 49-player celebrity division, baseball Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, the event’s defending champion, had 111 points in the modified Stableford format to lead through three rounds, four better than two-time Diamond Resorts champion Mardy Fish. Mark Mulder, the 2018 champion, was in third place, six points back.
PGA: Rickie Fowler came to The American Express for the first time in six years to prepare for the next two weeks at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale.
He’s ahead of schedule, shooting an 8-under 64 on Friday at PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course in LaQuinta, Calif., for a share of the second-round lead with Scottie Scheffler.
In position to make the trip over the hill to San Diego and Torrey Pines with his sixth PGA Tour title and first since Phoenix a year ago, Fowler set up shop last week at the nearby Madison Club after tying for fifth at Kapalua in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
He opened with a 65 on Thursday at La Quinta Country Club. At 15-under 129, he had the lowest 36-hole score of his PGA Tour career.
Playing in the same third of the field as Fowler in the pro-am event, Scheffler also opened with rounds of 65 and 64. He birdied the first four holes and six of the first seven Friday, then rebounded from a double bogey on the par-4 18th with an eagle and two birdies in his second nine.
Tournament host Phil Mickelson needed a low round Saturday at the Stadium Course to make the cut after rounds of 70 and 72 in his first start of the year.
Andrew Landry was a stroke out of the lead after a 64 at La Quinta.
Tony Finau, at No. 15 in the world the top-ranked player in the field, made a big move with a 62 on the Nicklaus layout. Playing alongside Mickelson, Finau was two strokes back at 13 under after the best round of the first two days. He played his finakl nine in 7-under 29.
Defending champion Adam Long was 5 under after a 70 on the Nicklaus Course.
CHAMPIONS: Woody Austin scrambled for birdie on the par-4 18th Friday to take the lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii, while Ernie Els had the best round of the day to get into contention in his senior debut. After the wind carried Austin’s drive far right, he hit a low 4-iron out of the rough to 12 feet to set up the closing birdie at windy Hualalai. He had a 4-under 68 to get to 11-under 133, a stroke ahead of Bernhard Langer.
Madison resident Jerry Kelly shot 70 for the second round in a row.