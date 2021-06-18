Golf: Oosthuizen, Henley shared US Open lead

Louis Oosthuizen capped off an impeccable start to the U.S. Open with two tough par putts to finish off a 4-under 67 and join Russell Henley in a share of the lead at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
The first round was not completed until Friday morning because of a 90-minute fog delay at the start of the championship Thursday. Oosthuizen was among 36 players who had to finish the round before a quick turnaround to start the next one.
The South African, coming off a runner-up finish to Phil Mickelson in the PGA Championship last month at Kiawah Island, rolled a bending 25-footer down the hill at the par-3 eighth that rolled out some 8 feet by the hole. He made that for par and then had to make a 4-footer on the par-5 ninth.
“I’m glad I didn’t have to do that last night with greens being a lot bumpier in the afternoon,” Oosthuizen said. “That was one of the reasons I didn’t want to hit that long putt yesterday, but it was probably a bit faster this morning than it would have been last night, but I couldn’t see anything last night.”
When the round ended, 40 players were at par or better and 10 shot in the 60s. That included Rikuya Hoshino, the 25-year-old with two Japan Golf Tour victories in the last two months. He birdied his last two holes for a 69.
The South course played to an average of 73.7, and only two players — Rafa Cabrera Bello (68) and Patrick Cantlay (70) made it around without a bogey.
With a marine layer covering the course in the morning, and sunshine expected in the afternoon, the attention first shifted to who makes it to the weekend. The top 60 and ties make the cut, and among those on the ropes was Mickelson. He opened with a 75 in his bid to finally win the U.S. Open and complete the career Grand Slam.
Brooks Koepka was among those playing in the afternoon. He opened with a 69, extending his amazing U.S. Open record with a sixth consecutive sub-70 round.
LPGA: Nasa Hataoka had a share of the Meijer LPGA Classic lead on Thursday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, her first event since losing a playoff in the U.S. Women’s Open.
The 22-year-old Japanese player birdied three of the last five holes at Blythefield Country Club to match fellow morning starters Leona Maguire, Charley Hull and Lauren Stephenson at 7-under 65.
“This course, usually everyone hits low scores, so it’s really important for me to play four good rounds,” Hataoka said.
Two weeks ago in the Women’s Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco, Hataoka lost to Yuka Saso on the third playoff hole. The three-time LPGA Tour winner was bogey-free Thursday, birdieing four holes in a five-hole stretch on the front nine and adding birdies on the par-5 14th, par-4 16th and par-5 18th.
“Especially my iron game, I was feeling really good.” Hataoka said. “I was hitting the pin a lot of times, so I feel like my iron game helped my game today a lot.”
Hull played the last five holes in 5 under with long eagle putts on the 14th and 18th and a birdie on 16.
“I feel really good with my irons,” the Englishwoman said. “It’s just my driver. As long as I can get it somewhere down near the fairway I’ve got a chance because I’m hitting my irons well.”
Maguire also had a bogey-free round. The Irish player tied for ninth last week in the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced.
Stephenson played her opening nine — the back nine at Blythefield — in 6-under 30.
Ariya Jutanugarn and Min Lee shot 66. Anna Nordqvist was another stroke back with Alison Lee, Sarah Schmelzel, Amy Olson, Sophia Popov, Gabriela Ruffels, Chella Choi, Marina Alex, Su Oh, Xiyu Lin and Pajaree Anannarukarn.
Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, was in the large group at 68 that included Inbee Park, sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda and Jennifer Kupcho. Top-ranked Young Ko shot 69.
Brooke Henderson, the winner in 2017 and 2019 in the event that was canceled last year, opened with a 75.