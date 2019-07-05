Zander Lombard shot a 3-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Irish Open at Lahinch, Ireland.
The 24-year-old South African, who hadn't made a cut since early March, found himself inspired at bumpy, quirky Lahinch on Ireland's West coast. He closed with three straight birdies in Thursday's opening round for a 64, and he followed it up Friday by playing the back nine in 3 under to post 9-under 131.
Eddie Pepperell endured cool, rainy conditions early in his round to shoot 67 and was 8 under. Abraham Ancer, Jorge Campillo and Lee Westwood were two shots back. Campillo shot 64, the low round of the day.
Padraig Harrington followed up his opening-round 63 with a 73 to fall to 4 under.
The top three finishers inside the top 10 who have not already qualified for the British Open will earn spots in the field at Royal Portrush.
• A 24-year-old bartender who died in a car wreck after his shift ended at Tiger Woods’ flagship restaurant in Jupiter was drunk, high on marijuana, not wearing a seatbelt and driving a car with faulty airbags, attorneys for the eatery said in court papers filed this week.
Turning the tables on lawyers who are suing The Woods Jupiter and the golfing legend’s girlfriend in connection with the December crash that cost Nicholas Immesberger his life, attorneys for the restaurant claim valuable evidence was lost because of multiple legal missteps.
Lawyers who are representing Immesberger’s parents in the wrongful death suit failed to ask the restaurant to preserve surveillance video that would have proven — or disproven — their allegations that the wait staff served Immesberger liquor, knowing he struggled with alcoholism, Barry Postman said.
Attorney Spencer Kuvin and others who are representing parents Katie Belowsky and Scott Duchene wanted the video to disappear because they knew it contained evidence that would have eviscerated their lawsuit, Postman said.
