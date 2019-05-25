If Jordan Spieth thinks a winless streak approaching two years seems like forever, he might want to check with fellow major winner Jim Furyk.
Both have a chance to end droughts at the Charles Schawb Challenge at the Colonial — if they can overtake third-round leader Kevin Na.
Na settled for a 1-under 69 a day after going low in Fort Worth, Texas, again, taking a two-shot lead at 9 under Saturday over a group that included the local favorite in Spieth and Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion who hasn’t won in four years.
“I’m not really looking at it as like the glass is half empty, the hourglass has almost run out of sand,” said the 49-year-old Furyk, who has just one of his 17 PGA Tour victories in the past nine years but was second at the Players Championship in March. “This year has been kind of a new lease on life.”
Furyk, winless since 2015 at Hilton Head, matched the 68 of Spieth, whose last victory was his third major title at the 2017 British Open. Joining them at 7 under was C.T. Pan, who was tied with Na before bogeys on the final two holes. Pan settled for a 68 as well.
First-round leader Tony Finau (71) fell into the group at 7 under with a bogey on 18 after hitting his driver into the water. Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot his second 74 in three rounds and is 5 over.
Na recovered from a double bogey at the par-5 11th that cost him the lead, steadying himself over the final seven holes. His 62 in the second round was his third at least that low over a span of six rounds at Colonial.
After hitting driver into a bunker at 11, Na’s second shot caught the lip of the bunker as he turned in frustration because a fan’s cellphone went off during his swing. Caddy Kenny Harms lambasted the woman, and Na said he was upset until he saw the horrified look on her face.
“He was screaming at her, and he has every right to do so,” Na said. “I felt bad for the lady. So I said, ‘C’mon Kenny. Let’s forget about it. Let’s just go.’”
Only problem was, Na couldn’t seem to shake it. His third shot landed in a greenside bunker, and the fourth sailed over the green. A chip shot still didn’t reach the green, before another chip lipped out.
Na made the short putt for a 7 before almost making a chip for birdie on 12 after another poor tee shot. His third and final birdie was an 18-footer on the par-3 13th.
Birdies among the leaders were fairly scarce with most of them playing in windy conditions that have made afternoon rounds difficult all week on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan.
Second-round leader Jonas Blixt didn’t have any, opening with a bogey on the easy par-5 first before three more in his 74. He is four shots back.
The best rounds came from players with earlier tee times. Mackenzie Hughes shot 65 to join Spieth, Furyk and company. Charley Hoffman had the day’s best round at 7-under 63 and was tied at 6 under with Austin Cook, who shot 65.
Spieth had all three of his birdies on the front nine, barely missing one on the back when his long chip at the par-3 16th lipped out. The 2016 Colonial champ, who was runner-up the years before and after that title, had his only bogey at 17, one of the 10 fairways he missed in 14 tries.
“I’d like to hit more greens in regulation, and in order to do that, I’ve probably got to be playing out of more fairways,” said Spieth, coming off a tie for third at the PGA Championship for his first top-20 finish of the season. “It just comes down to ball-striking.”
SENIOR PGA: Whatever unease Paul Broadhurst felt following a near 2½-hour weather delay quickly evaporated once he hit his first tee shot into the middle of the narrow fairway on the fifth hole at Oak Hill Country Club at Pittsford, N.Y.
The defending champion felt even better to come out of a second weather delay and par the final three holes for a bogey-free round and a two-shot lead in the Senior PGA Championship.
“I guess determination,” the 53-year-old Englishman said in describing what it took to shoot a 3-under 67 and move to 6-under 204 entering the final day of the major tournament.
It took some patience, as well, for Broadhurst to navigate a narrow course with tiny greens and amid ever-changing weather conditions to extend his bogey-free streak to 38 consecutive holes. He’s in position to become the tournament’s first back-to-back winner since Colin Montgomerie in 2014-15, and eighth in the event’s 80-year history.
The five-time PGA Tour Champions winner entered the day as the co-leader with Esteban Toledo, who tumbled into seventh at 1 over after a 74.
Two-time U.S. Open-winner Retief Goosen was second at 4 under after a 67. Ken Tanigawa was third at 3 under following a 66. Tour money leader Scott McCarron shot a 67 to get to 2 under.
Madison resident Jerry Kelly is two-over, tied for eighth place.
The third round began with hardly a breeze and temperatures in 60s. The day ended with a steady breeze and muggy conditions with temperatures reaching 80. Storms also caused a more than two-hour delay midway through the opening round Thursday.
LPGA: Bronte Law birdied the par-4 18 th for a 4-under 67 and a share of the lead in the Pure Silk Championship at Williamsburg, Va., for the third straight round.
“I led from the start and I kind of wanted to continue that, so that was huge to keep that going,” Law said. “That was really my goal when I teed it up on 18. I’m glad that I could finish the round that way going into tomorrow.”
Nasa Hataoka matched Law at 13-under 200 at breezy Kingsmill Resort, rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th with an eagle on the par-5 15th in a 65.
American Jennifer Song, tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds, had a 68 to fall a shot back along with Brooke Henderson. Song, the former University of Southern California player, also is winless on tour. Henderson had a 64.
Carlota Ciganda was 11 under after a 68, and Madelene Sagstrom had a 69 to get to 10 under.
