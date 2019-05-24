Kevin Na enjoys Colonial and has the cluster of low rounds to prove it.
Na eagled the par-5 first hole on Friday on the way to an 8-under 62, his third score at least that good in the past six rounds on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan.
Na, tied for second at 8 under with first-round leader Tony Finau, trailed Jonas Blixt by one halfway through the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas.
Blixt, a three-time winner playing with Na, holed out from 132 yards for eagle on No. 17 and shot 64 to reach 9 under. Finau, playing the back nine first, started with nine straight pars before three birdies and a bogey on his final nine for a 68.
Local favorite Jordan Spieth, a shot off the lead to start the day, shot 70 and was four behind Blixt. Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 67 and was 1 over, one stroke above the cut line.
Rory Sabbatini, the 2007 Colonial champion, shot 66 and was alone in fourth at 6 under. Jim Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion who hasn't won in four years, shot 66 and was among a group at 5 under.
SENIOR PGA: Defending champion Paul Broadhurst and Esteban Toledo shared the lead after two rounds at Pittsford, N.Y.
Another day of unsettled weather led to a shuffle of the leaderboard with Broadhurst and Toledo vaulting 15 players at the major event. Both shot 3-under 67 to reach 3-under 137 at Oak Hill Country Club's East Course.
First-round leader Scott Parel and Retief Goosen were two strokes back.
Parel shot 73, making consecutive double bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18. Goosen had a 72.
There were 21 players within six shots of the leaders. The group includes Jesper Parnevik and Rocco Mediate at 2 over, and Corey Pavin and Brandt Jobe among seven players at 3 over.
LPGA: Playing partners Jennifer Song and Jacqui Concolino stuck together in the Pure Silk Championship at Williamsburg, Va.
Bronte Law kept up, too.
Rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th with three straight birdies, Law shot a 3-under 68 at Kingsmill Resort to match early starters Song and Concolino at 9-under 133.
Song, tied for the first-round lead with Law and Anna Nordqvist, also had a 68. Concolino had five birdies and a bogey in a 67 alongside Song in the first group of the day off the 10th tee.
Carlota Ciganda and Madelene Sagstrom were a stroke back in the final event before the U.S. Women's Open next week at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina. Ciganda had a 65, and Sagstrom shot 66.
