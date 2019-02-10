Phil Mickelson put himself on the brink of a fifth victory in the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am by turning a three-shot deficit into a three-shot lead when a wild day of weather kept him from finishing Sunday.
Mickelson was bogey-free with six birdies, and he made his big run starting with a 9-iron to a foot behind the cup on the par-4 ninth. That was start of a five-hole stretch when Mickelson made three birdies and Paul Casey had two bogeys.
About the only thing that didn't go Mickelson's way was the timing. The final round started an hour late because of rain, and then it was delayed two more hours when sunshine gave way to a hail storm in a matter of minutes, covering the putting greens in a sheet of white.
Eventually, play was suspended because of weather and darkness and will resume Monday.
Mickelson was at 18-under par through 16 holes. Casey had a 3-foot par putt on the same hole when Mickelson tried to lobby for them to finish, even in the dark.
Casey was at 15 under, tied with Scott Stallings, who closed with a 66. Along with an outside chance at forcing a playoff, finishing alone in second instead of a tie is a difference of $152,000, along with world ranking points and FedEx Cup points. Casey and FedEx executive Don Colleran had a one-shot lead in the pro-am.
His brilliant play still shared the stage with weather that was bizarre even by Pebble standards.
Mickelson and Casey were waiting to tee off when clouds moved in quickly moved in, and rain turned into hail that pounded umbrellas, many of them held sideways to account for the wind. Greens quickly were covered by the tiny white pellets, and workers went from using squeegees for excess water to power blowers to remove the hail.
CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer made himself right at home in the Oasis Championship.
Playing 10 minutes from his house in Boca Raton, Fla., the 61-year-old German star closed with a 7-under 65 on Sunday in windy condition at The Old Course at Broken Sound for a five-stroke victory.
He finished at a tournament-record 19-under 197 for his 39th victory on the 50-and-over circuit and earned $255,000 to break Hale Irwin's tour career record with $27,196,504.
"There's many things to celebrate," Langer said. "It means a great deal to win in front of your home crowd, your family, your friends. Winning at home is always extremely special, no doubt about it. It made it more special having my first win with my daughter Jackie, who's only caddied three times for me."
Langer moved within six of Irwin's tour victory record and won in his 13th straight season to extend his record.
"The key to success is a lot of things," Langer said. "You've got to be healthy, otherwise you can't play, and a lot of guys at age 61 aren't healthy anymore. They had this operation or that operation or a knee replacement or a hip replacement or whatever it may be. So I've been fortunate enough not to have any major surgeries so far besides my thumb in 2011, so that's key."
Langer birdied five of the first seven holes in a bogey-free round.
"One of my best starts ever, probably," Langer said. "And in these conditions, as windy as it was today, it was really, really good. I was very pleased with the way my short game held up. I putted really good, because sometimes with the long putter it's even harder in windy conditions. But I read the greens well, my speed was good and I was fortunate enough to make a whole bunch of them."
He also won the 2010 event and finished second last year.
Marco Dawson was second after a 69.
Bob Estes shot a 68 to finish third at 13 under, and David Toms was another stroke back after a 70. Scott McCarron (67), Gene Sauers (69) and Woody Austin (70) were 11 under, and Fred Couples (70) and Ken Tanigawa (70) followed at 10 under.
LPGA: Celine Boutier of France claimed a two-stroke victory in the Vic Open on Sunday.
Boutier shot a final-round 72 to finish at 8-under 281. Australians Sarah Kemp (65) and Su Oh (74) and England's Charlotte Thomas (69) were tied for second.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.