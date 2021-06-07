Golf: Memorial as much about Cantlay winning as Rahm not playing

On the 18th in the playoff, Morikawa missed the green from the fairway. Cantlay gouged an 8-iron from the deep rough into the bunker. He blasted out to 12 feet and made the par putt, a winner when Morikawa chipped to 6 feet and missed his putt for par.

That happens a lot in golf. It’s everything else at this Memorial that was unprecedented.

“He (Rahm) played so amazing the first three rounds that the way I felt Sunday morning was obviously a lot different than I felt walking off the 18th green on Saturday,” Cantlay said. “Unfortunately, there’s nothing I can do except reset and just take the new paradigm and run with it.”

It took him to his fourth career victory, his second at the Memorial, and another handshake with Nicklaus off the 18th green. This was satisfying. It was special. And it was different.

“There’s maybe a little hint of something I can’t quite put my finger on,” Cantlay said. “But I mean, the emotions I felt out there and the focus that it took today was just as any other tournament.”

LPGA: Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Nasa Hataoka on Sunday and become the second teenager to win the U.S. Women’s Open in San Francisco after Lexi Thompson collapsed down the stretch.