On a day when eight players had a chance to take the lead at the HSBC Champions, Rory McIlroy found the best way to move forward was to not go backward.
He didn't get the most out of his round Saturday at Sheshan International at Shanghai but he had the lead.
McIlroy hit a towering lob wedge that spun down the ridge to 3 feet for birdie on the par-5 closing hole to take a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen on a day of big runs and unseemly collapses.
McIlroy only had to stress twice for par, and not after the third hole. He wound up at 15-under 201 as he goes for his first World Golf Championship since 2015, his fourth victory of the year and a chance to move a little closer to the No. 1 ranking.
Oosthuizen began the third round with five straight birdies and finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 65.
Li Haotong of China had a robust crowd going early with five birdies through six holes to take the lead, only to shoot 42 on the back nine for a 74 that knocked him out of contention.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele felt a little better in his fight to recover from the flu, and it showed early when he opened with three straight birdies and missed an 8-foot putt that would have been four in a row. He overcame a few mistakes around the turn and finished with three straight birdies for a 68 to finish two off the lead and get into the final group.
Schauffele was tied at 13-under with Matt Fitzpatrick (70), who kept his bogey-free streak going with a 70-foot par putt on the fifth hole, only to miss a 4-foot par putt on the seventh hole, his first bogey since the first hole of the tournament.
Eight players were within five shots of the lead, including Sungjae Im (70) and Match Play champion Kevin Kisner (67), both hopeful of being wild-card selections next week for the Presidents Cup.
Adam Scott was two shots out of the lead until a double bogey on the par-5 eight, and bogeys on the ninth and 11th holes. He never recovered and hit into the water on the 18th, getting up-and-down to save par for a 75.
Paul Waring of England had eight birdies until going into the water on the 18th for a bogey and a 66, leaving him three shots back.
And then there was Phil Mickelson, who made only two pars over his final 13 holes — along with four birdies and seven bogeys — for a 75 that left him 14 shots behind. In a tie for 38th, Mickelson is likely to soon end his streak of nearly 26 years in the top 50, a record for the Official World Golf Ranking.
LPGA: At Taipei, Taiwan, defending champion Nelly Korda shot a 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the Swinging Skirts.
Korda, who started the round one stroke back of overnight leader Mi Jung Hur, carded seven birdies at the par-72 Miramar Golf Country Club to finish at 18-under 198, three strokes ahead of Minjee Lee, who shot a 67.
Caroline Masson shot 66 and was in third place, four strokes behind.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko withdrew during the third round. She was 2 over after 10 holes and 5 over on the tournament. No immediate reason was given for her withdrawal.
Mi Jung Hur, who is looking for her third victory this season, shot a 71 and was in fourth place at 13 under.
CHAMPIONS: At Thousand Oaks, Calif., Miguel Angel Jiménez birdied the final two holes Friday for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead in the Invesco QQQ Championship, the second of three events in the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
Coming off a victory two week ago in Virginia in the playoff opener, Jiménez joined Billy Mayfair and Woody Austin atop the leaderboard at Sherwood Country Club.
Gene Sauers and Tom Gillis shot 67, and Retief Goosen, Chris DiMarco, Tommy Tolles and Kirk Triplett followed at 68.
