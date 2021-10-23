Golf: Matsuyama still master at Zozo Championship

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama held on to a one-stroke lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Japan on Saturday after a 2-under 68 which included a bogey on his last hole to make things interesting heading into the final round.
Matsuyama trailed by a stroke after the first round, led by one after the second and had a 54-hole total of 10-under 200 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course.
Cameron Tringale, who also shot 68, trailed by three strokes going to the final hole Saturday but his birdie and Matsuyama’s bogey reduced the lead to just one.
Sebastian Munoz (68), Brendan Steele (70) and Matt Wallace (70), were tied for third, four strokes behind Matsuyama.
British Open champion Collin Morikawa, who shot 67 with a chip-in eagle on 18 and was six strokes behind, said he added a new shot to his repertoire on the par-5 sixth hole. But it’s not one that he wants to repeat.
Tokyo Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele shot 68 and was at 2 over, 12 strokes behind, as was Rickie Fowler after a 71 Saturday.
The PGA Tour’s only stop on the Asia swing has attracted only three of the top 20 in the world rankings.
LPGA: Hee Jeong Lim took a four-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship after a 7-under 65 Saturday at South Korea.
Lim had a 54-hole total of 18-under 198 on the LPGA International Busan course.
Fellow South Korean players Jin Young Ko (67) and Na Rin An (69) were tied for second. American Danielle Kang shot 69 and was five strokes behind Lim and tied for third.
Lim has not had a bogey through the first three rounds.
“I think recently there was an event where I had one bogey-free round. But three consecutive bogey-free rounds I think is a first time for me,” Lim said.
Lim had seven birdies Saturday, including one on No. 11, after missing her first fairway of the week.
The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. That left Busan as a one-off event on the schedule, and many of the top North American players decided not to play.
EUROPEAN TOUR: Jeff Winther reclaimed the lead at the Mallorca Open in Spain with an 8-under 62 on Saturday.
The Dane is two shots clear of Spain’s Jorge Campillo, who had a third-round 64.
Winther, seeking his first European Tour win, repeated the 62 from his first round after shooting 1-over par on Friday. He was bogey-free and had eight birdies, including the last three holes.
Spaniard Álvaro Quirós (65) and Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (64) are three shots off the lead entering the final round.
Second-round leader Bryce Easton of South Africa shot even-par and is five shots behind Winther.
The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.
PGA CHAMPIONS: Steve Flesch birdied the par-4 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke lead over Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker on Saturday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events.
Flesch reached 13-under 131 with his second straight bogey-free round on The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. He has played the back nine in 9 under.
The 54-year-old Flesch won the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his lone senior title. He won four times on the PGA Tour.
Langer, the 64-year-old German star who leads the Charles Schwab Cup points standings, also had a 67. He won the Richmond event in 2017.
Alker, the 50-year-old New Zealander who had a one-stroke lead over Flesch after an opening 63, dropped back with a 70.
“I didn’t quite obviously putt as well,” Alker said. “Sixty-three, you’ve got to putt well, so it wasn’t quite there, but I didn’t give myself as many chances. Wedges weren’t as close. Kind of struggled on the back nine a little bit.”