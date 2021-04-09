Golf: Masters Day 1: The Englishman did not disappoint

"It was a battle. That's all I can say," Rahm said. "There was not one moment where you felt relaxed, or where I felt relaxed out there. ... All of them were pretty tense."

How tense? Well, the day's lightest moment may have occurred when McIlroy hit his father, Gerry, with his approach shot into No. 7.

"I knew it was my dad when I was aiming at him," McIlroy chuckled afterward. "I think he just needs to go and put some ice on — maybe I'll autograph a bag of frozen peas for him."

Speaking of autographs, Abraham Ancer signed for a 73 and pronounced himself pleased leaving the course. "Played good," he said. "I'm not mad or disappointed."

But that was before tournament officials docked him two strokes several hours later after a video review showed Ancer had touched the sand with his club in a bunker at No. 15.

Incredibly, that wasn't even the cruelest moment on that hole.