Golf: Madison's Kelly takes leads at Senior Players

Jerry Kelly was the only player at par or better after two days on Firestone's difficult South Course at Akron, Ohio in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions' first major of the season.
"You get out of position here, you're in deep trouble, and that's what it's like in a major," Kelly said. "That's why I haven't done that well in that many majors. It's definitely harder to get back in position."
Kelly shot an even-par-72 on Friday in tricky wind conditions to remain 2 under, three strokes ahead of fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Steve Stricker, Colin Montgomerie, Rod Pampling and Robert Karlsson,
Kelly started the back nine with a bogey on the par-4 10th, birdied the par-3 11th, chipped in for par on the par-3 12th and made another bogey on the par-4 13th.
"The chip-in on 12, that was awesome," Kelly said. "I saved great bogeys. On 13 and 10, those were good bogeys."
Karlsson shot 71, and Stricker and Pampling had 73s. Stricker closed with a bogey.
"It's a challenge," Stricker said. "I'm not hitting it all that great, so it makes it even more of a challenge. If you don't get it in the fairway, you have some sort of shot underneath a tree to try to get it up around the green and try to get it up-and-down. I think I've only hit nine greens each day, which going around here, that's not very good. I'm struggling a little bit, but I think everybody is. It's just a difficult course."
PGA: At Greensboro, N.C., Tom Hoge was tied with two others for the lead halfway through the second round of the Wyndham Championship on Friday.
Hoge was part of a three-way tie with Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III at 8-under par after the first round of the weather-impacted tournament. Hoge shot 68 in the second round to move to 10-under and was tied with Si Woo Kim and Talor Gooch.
Kim and Gooch both shot 65s to move atop the leaderboard.
The trio were a shot in front of British Open champion Shane Lowry and Harris English. Lowry shot a 63 and English a 67.
LPGA: American golfer Stacy Lewis shot a 5-under 66 for the lowest round of the week at the Ladies Scottish Open to take a share of the lead with Azahara Munoz after the second round on Friday.
Lewis, a former top-ranked player and a 12-time LPGA Tour champion, birdied the final four holes to bounce back from her only dropped shot -- at the 12th -- at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
Munoz bogeyed the last hole for a 69 that followed up a 68 from the first round, and is also 5 under par overall.
Jennifer Song was a stroke behind after a 70, with Amy Olson and Olivia Cowan a further shot back after 71s. Danielle Kang is bidding for a third straight win on the LPGA Tour, is even par after two rounds of 71.
EUROPEAN: Sam Horsfield kept up his excellent form since the resumption of the European Tour by shooting 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Celtic Classic on Friday in Newport, Wales.
With an eagle at the par-5 18th hole, Horsfield moved to 11 under par for the tournament being held at Celtic Manor, the venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup.
First-round leader Thomas Pieters had the chance to retain the lead after heading to the last tied with Horsfield, but the big-hitting Belgian made bogey to drop into outright second place with a 68.
Andrew Johnston, better known by his nickname "Beef," finished eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie to complete a wild round of 66 that began with a triple bogey and contained seven birdies in all.
