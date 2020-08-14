Golf: Madison's Kelly takes leads at Senior Players

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jerry Kelly was the only player at par or better after two days on Firestone's difficult South Course at Akron, Ohio in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions' first major of the season.

"You get out of position here, you're in deep trouble, and that's what it's like in a major," Kelly said. "That's why I haven't done that well in that many majors. It's definitely harder to get back in position."

Kelly shot an even-par-72 on Friday in tricky wind conditions to remain 2 under, three strokes ahead of fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Steve Stricker, Colin Montgomerie, Rod Pampling and Robert Karlsson,

Kelly started the back nine with a bogey on the par-4 10th, birdied the par-3 11th, chipped in for par on the par-3 12th and made another bogey on the par-4 13th.

"The chip-in on 12, that was awesome," Kelly said. "I saved great bogeys. On 13 and 10, those were good bogeys."

Karlsson shot 71, and Stricker and Pampling had 73s. Stricker closed with a bogey.