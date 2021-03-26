Golf: MacIntyre battles Johnson to a draw

Bob MacIntyre grew up playing the rough-and-tumble Scottish sport of shinty, and he had more than enough fight to give Dustin Johnson all he could handle on Thursday in the Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin, Texas.
Johnson had to rally late with an eagle and a clutch birdie to send the match to the final hole, where both players missed birdie chances and settled for a tie.
Neither the world’s No. 1 player nor the 24-year-old from the tiny town of Oban were sure what to make of it.
“It was a tough match,” Johnson said. “Ended up making a really good halve, and definitely pleased with it.”
MacIntyre, who trailed for most of the front nine at Austin Country Club and led for most of the back nine, walked away with a mixture of satisfaction and disappointment.
Ultimately, both remained in position to advance out of their group to the weekend knockout stage.
“Obviously, I was dying to win that match,” MacIntyre said. “I was in such a great position to do it. But he threw everything at me, and I can be proud of finishing there all square. Inside I’m a little disappointed not to win. But once we walk away from here and drive back to the house, it’s going to be, ‘You know what? I can compete with these best guys on the planet.”
Some of the best in the planet were eliminated on the second day of round-robin group play.
Justin Thomas, the No. 2 seed, fell behind big on the front nine for the second straight day and couldn’t catch up. Thomas made a strong rally against defending champion Kevin Kisner before losing on the 17th hole.
Tyrrell Hatton delivered more highlights — not so much with a shot, but the artful tossing of a club and the sarcastic clapping of his hands — in losing to Sergio Garcia. The Spaniard, whose American home is in Austin, won his second match and thus eliminated Hatton, the No. 8 seed.
Other top seeds in the 16 groups who have no chance to move on were PGA champion Collin Morikawa (4), Tony Finau (12) and Viktor Hovland of Norway (13). In all, 18 players had matches Friday with nothing on the line.
In other matches:
Patrick Cantlay played another superb round and still had to go the distance, this time making seven birdies in a 1-up victory over Carlos Ortiz. Cantlay is the equivalent of 15-under par through 36 holes.
Dylan Frittelli, the South African who hit the winning shot for Texas when the Longhorns won the NCAA title in 2012, has required only 29 holes to win both his matches.
Ian Poulter had a 3-up lead with three to play when he was forced to the 18th hole by Cameron Smith, who stuffed his approach into 6 feet. No matter. Poulter delivered a 15-foot birdie putt to win a second straight match. Rory McIlroy won easily, but now needs Poulter to lose Friday to have any chance of advancing.
LPGA: Michelle Wie West struggled through a round of 9-over 81 in her first tournament in nearly two years, while Inbee Park shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead Thursday in the Kia Classic at Aviara in Carlsbad, Calif.
Park had a solid, bogey-free round in rainy, breezy conditions in the afternoon. Fellow South Korean Hyo Joo Kim was a stroke behind, and Sophia Popov, In Gee Chun, Stephanie Meadow and Mel Reid shot 68.
The focus was on the 31-year-old Wie West in her first event since giving birth to daughter Makenna nine months ago. This is her first tournament since the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine in June 2019, when she shot 84-82.
She had hoped for a smoother return to the tour but finished the round tied with Yani Tseng for 142nd in the 144-player field. Wie West opened with her only birdie and then carded seven bogeys in her next 13 holes. She made a double bogey-6 on No. 15 and closed with a bogey on 18.