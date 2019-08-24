Five people were injured Saturday when lightning struck a 60-foot pine at the PGA’s Tour Championship in Atlanta, showering the area with debris, police said.
The third round of the season-ending PGA Tour event had been suspended for about 30 minutes because of storms in the area, and fans were instructed to seek shelter. The strike hit the top of the tree just off the 16th tee and shattered the bark all the way to the bottom.
Atlanta Police spokesman James H. White III said four adults and one female juvenile had sought shelter beneath a tree. Lightning struck the tree and all five were injured. He said there were taken to hospitals for further treatment, all of them alert, conscious and breathing.
Ambulances streamed into the private club about 6 miles east of downtown Atlanta, where 30 players are competing for the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize. The players already had been taken into the clubhouse before lightning hit, and before long East Lake was hit with a ground-shaking clap of thunder.
The PGA Tour canceled the rest of golf Saturday, with the round to resume at 8 a.m. Sunday, followed by the final round.
On Friday, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas pulled ahead in the chase for the $15 million FedEx Cup. Koepka had a 3-under 67 for a one-shot lead on Thomas, who played his final 10 holes in 1 over for a 68.
LPGA: Nicole Broch Larsen shot her second consecutive 6-under 66 on Friday for a one-shot lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko midway through the CP Women’s Open at Aurora, Ontario.
Broch Larsen, who started on the back nine, birdied three of her last four holes to push ahead of Ko and post 12-under 132 at Magna Golf Club. Ko shot a bogey-free 67.
CHAMPIONS: Fred Funk shot an 8-under 64 and held a one-shot lead over hometown favorite Fred Couples after the first round of the Boeing Classic at Snoqualmie, Wash. on Friday.
Two-time champion Bernhard Langer, Doug Garwood, Jeff Maggert, Paul Broadhurst and Stephen Leaney were all two shots back.
