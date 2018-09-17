TOUR STATISTICS
Through Sept. 10
FedExCup Playoffs Points
1, Bryson DeChambeau, 5,788.944. 2, Justin Rose, 4,391.251. 3, Tony Finau, 3,478.623. 4, Dustin Johnson, 3,425.060. 5, Justin Thomas, 3,327.060. 6, Keegan Bradley, 2,978.657. 7, Brooks Koepka, 2,722.553. 8, Bubba Watson, 2,480.510. 9, Billy Horschel, 2,259.583. 10, Cameron Smith, 2,246.745.<
Scoring Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 68.702. 2, Justin Rose, 69.000. 3, Justin Thomas, 69.117. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.310. 5, Webb Simpson, 69.311. 6, Rory McIlroy, 69.314. 7, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.339. 8, Rickie Fowler, 69.452. 9, Tiger Woods, 69.457. 10, Tony Finau, 69.515.<
Driving Distance
1, Rory McIlroy, 320.0. 2, Trey Mullinax, 318.7. 3, Tony Finau, 316.3. 4, Tom Lovelady, 315.9. 5, Luke List, 314.7. 6, Dustin Johnson, 314.2. 7, Bubba Watson, 313.1. 8 (tie), Gary Woodland and Brooks Koepka, 313.0. 10, Keith Mitchell, 312.6.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Henrik Stenson, 74.79%. 2, Ryan Armour, 73.58%. 3, Chez Reavie, 72.09%. 4, Ryan Moore, 71.94%. 5, Kyle Stanley, 71.89%. 6, Brian Stuard, 71.21%. 7, Brian Gay, 70.92%. 8, Emiliano Grillo, 69.89%. 9, Steve Wheatcroft, 69.79%. 10, Jim Furyk, 69.77%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Henrik Stenson, 74.25%. 2, Sam Ryder, 72.08%. 3, Kyle Stanley, 71.68%. 4, Kevin Streelman, 71.56%. 5, Billy Horschel, 71.51%. 6, Gary Woodland, 71.42%. 7 , Patrick Cantlay, 71.30%. 8, Francesco Molinari, 71.24%. 9 (tie), Adam Scott and C.T. Pan, 71.20%.
Total Driving
1, Justin Rose, 75. 2, Keegan Bradley, 77. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 82. 4, Gary Woodland, 87. 5, Hudson Swafford, 91. 6, Bronson Burgoon, 94. 7, Aaron Wise, 100. 8, Francesco Molinari, 103. 9 (tie), Paul Casey and Kyle Stanley, 105.
SG: Putting
1, Jason Day, .800. 2, Greg Chalmers, .790. 3, Daniel Summerhays, .736. 4, Phil Mickelson, .701. 5, Beau Hossler, .685. 6, Alex Noren, .682. 7, Webb Simpson, .653. 8, Johnson Wagner, .623. 9, Peter Malnati, .619. 10, Patrick Rodgers, .596.
Birdie Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 4.74. 2, Justin Rose, 4.53. 3, Jon Rahm, 4.42. 4, Phil Mickelson, 4.40. 5, Justin Thomas, 4.35. 6, Brooks Koepka, 4.33. 7, Tommy Fleetwood, 4.29. 8, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.24. 9 (tie), Jason Day and Jordan Spieth, 4.16.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Justin Thomas, 82.6. 2, Webb Simpson, 88.0. 3, Dustin Johnson, 90.0. 4, Conrad Shindler, 91.6. 5, Hideki Matsuyama, 94.2. 6, Tony Finau, 105.8. 7, Keegan Bradley, 106.8. 8, Stewart Cink, 111.9. 9, 3 tied with 112.5.<
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ben Crane, 66.00%. 2, Jason Day, 63.93%. 3, Louis Oosthuizen, 63.73%. 4, Webb Simpson, 63.31%. 5, Kevin Na, 62.04%. 6, Matt Kuchar, 61.97%. 7, Whee Kim, 61.82%. 8, Zac Blair, 61.63%. 9, Rickie Fowler, 61.11%. 10, Seamus Power, 60.94%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Tommy Fleetwood, 230. 2, Justin Thomas, 240. 3, Dustin Johnson, 245. 4, Rickie Fowler, 251. 5, Justin Rose, 285. 6, Hideki Matsuyama, 301. 7, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 332. 8, Brooks Koepka, 349. 9, Rory McIlroy, 364. 10, Patrick Cantlay, 365.
Champions
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Through Sept. 16
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, (17), $1,746,868. 2, Scott McCarron, (20), $1,660,808. 3, Jerry Kelly, (18), $1,634,818. 4, Bernhard Langer, (19), $1,561,904. 5, David Toms, (17), $1,500,264. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (18), $1,447,004. 7, Scott Parel, (20), $1,212,728. 8, Joe Durant, (20), $1,166,956. 9, Vijay Singh, (14), $1,111,830. 10, Tim Petrovic, (17), $1,010,400.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Jerry Kelly, 68.98. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.00. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.21. 4, Scott McCarron, 69.33. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 69.53. 6, Joe Durant, 69.55. 7, Scott Parel, 69.57. 8, David Toms, 69.62. 9, Kenny Perry, 69.68. 10, Vijay Singh, 69.73.
Driving Distance
1, Kenny Perry, 302.7. 2, Scott Parel, 298.6. 3, Brandt Jobe, 298.0. 4, Ken Tanigawa, 297.1. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 295.9. 6, Scott McCarron, 295.5. 7, Vijay Singh, 293.8. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 292.8. 9, Woody Austin, 291.1. 10, Doug Garwood, 289.4.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 81.48%. 2, Paul Goydos, 77.78%. 3, Gene Sauers, 77.29%. 4, Tom Lehman, 76.76%. 5, Scott Dunlap, 76.63%. 6, Glen Day, 76.59%. 7, Jerry Kelly, 76.50%. 8, Jay Haas, 76.30%. 9, Rocco Mediate, 76.19%. 10, Bernhard Langer, 75.96%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Tom Lehman, 78.97%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 78.96%. 3, Kenny Perry, 76.56%. 4, Vijay Singh, 76.39%. 5, Bart Bryant, 76.35%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 76.10%. 7, Jeff Sluman, 75.82%. 8, Gene Sauers, 75.32%. 9, Scott Dunlap, 74.57%. 10, Jerry Kelly, 74.52%.
Total Driving
1, Kenny Perry, 26. 2, Bernhard Langer, 32. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 34. 4, Jerry Kelly, 36. 5, Tom Lehman, 38. 6, Kirk Triplett, 40. 7 (tie), Gene Sauers and Joe Durant, 41. 9, Scott McCarron, 42. 10, Jeff Maggert, 44.
Putting Average
1, Joe Durant, 1.721. 2, Jerry Kelly, 1.724. 3, Scott Parel, 1.731. 4 (tie), Glen Day and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.736. 6, Brandt Jobe, 1.737. 7, David Toms, 1.743. 8, Wes Short, Jr., 1.745. 9, Paul Goydos, 1.746. 10, Gary Hallberg, 1.748.
Birdie Average
1, Scott Parel, 4.33. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.20. 3, Wes Short, Jr., 4.17. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.15. 5, Jerry Kelly, 4.13. 6, Bernhard Langer, 4.12. 7, Joe Durant, 4.08. 8 (tie), Bart Bryant and Brandt Jobe, 4.07. 10, Woody Austin, 4.05.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Kenny Perry, 81.0. 2, Scott McCarron, 93.3. 3, Bernhard Langer, 114.0. 4, Jeff Maggert, 117.0. 5, Lee Janzen, 119.3. 6 (tie), Tommy Armour III and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 126.0. 8, Brandt Jobe, 135.0. 9, Rocco Mediate, 141.0. 10, Wes Short, Jr., 141.4.
Sand Save Percentage
1, David Toms, 68.89%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 61.64%. 3, Lee Janzen, 60.00%. 4, Marco Dawson, 58.82%. 5, Tim Petrovic, 58.18%. 6, Tom Pernice Jr., 57.97%. 7, Larry Mize, 55.74%. 8, Kent Jones, 55.56%. 9, David Frost, 54.79%. 10, Scott Verplank, 54.72%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Joe Durant, 95. 2, Bernhard Langer, 110. 3 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 111. 5, Scott McCarron, 115. 6, Kenny Perry, 121. 7, Brandt Jobe, 140. 8, Lee Janzen, 161. 9, David Toms, 165. 10, Kevin Sutherland, 167.
Local
MEADOWBROOK C.C.
Mr. and Mrs. Club Championship
Low gross champions: Dave and Betsy McPhee. Low net champions: Steve and Cindy Miley.
