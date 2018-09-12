TOUR STATISTICS
FedExCup Playoff Points
1, Bryson DeChambeau, 5,788.944. 2, Justin Rose, 4,391.251. 3, Tony Finau, 3,478.623. 4, Dustin Johnson, 3,425.060. 5, Justin Thomas, 3,327.060. 6, Keegan Bradley, 2,978.657. 7, Brooks Koepka, 2,722.553. 8, Bubba Watson, 2,480.510. 9, Billy Horschel, 2,259.583. 10, Cameron Smith, 2,246.745.
Scoring Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 68.702. 2, Justin Rose, 69.000. 3, Justin Thomas, 69.117. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.310. 5, Webb Simpson, 69.311. 6, Rory McIlroy, 69.314. 7, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.339. 8, Rickie Fowler, 69.452. 9, Tiger Woods, 69.457. 10, Tony Finau, 69.515.
Driving Distance
1, Rory McIlroy, 320.0. 2, Trey Mullinax, 318.7. 3, Tony Finau, 316.3. 4, Tom Lovelady, 315.9. 5, Luke List, 314.7. 6, Dustin Johnson, 314.2. 7, Bubba Watson, 313.1. 8 (tie), Gary Woodland and Brooks Koepka, 313.0. 10, Keith Mitchell, 312.6.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Henrik Stenson, 74.79%. 2, Ryan Armour, 73.58%. 3, Chez Reavie, 72.09%. 4, Ryan Moore, 71.94%. 5, Kyle Stanley, 71.89%. 6, Brian Stuard, 71.21%. 7, Brian Gay, 70.92%. 8, Emiliano Grillo, 69.89%. 9, Steve Wheatcroft, 69.79%. 10, Jim Furyk, 69.77%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Henrik Stenson, 74.25%. 2, Sam Ryder, 72.08%. 3, Kyle Stanley, 71.68%. 4, Kevin Streelman, 71.56%. 5, Billy Horschel, 71.51%. 6, Gary Woodland, 71.42%. 7 , Patrick Cantlay, 71.30%. 8, Francesco Molinari, 71.24%. 9 (tie), Adam Scott and C.T. Pan, 71.20%.
Total Driving
1, Justin Rose, 75. 2, Keegan Bradley, 77. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 82. 4, Gary Woodland, 87. 5, Hudson Swafford, 91. 6, Bronson Burgoon, 94. 7, Aaron Wise, 100. 8, Francesco Molinari, 103. 9 (tie), Paul Casey and Kyle Stanley, 105.
SG: Putting
1, Jason Day, .800. 2, Greg Chalmers, .790. 3, Daniel Summerhays, .736. 4, Phil Mickelson, .701. 5, Beau Hossler, .685. 6, Alex Noren, .682. 7, Webb Simpson, .653. 8, Johnson Wagner, .623. 9, Peter Malnati, .619. 10, Patrick Rodgers, .596.
Birdie Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 4.74. 2, Justin Rose, 4.53. 3, Jon Rahm, 4.42. 4, Phil Mickelson, 4.40. 5, Justin Thomas, 4.35. 6, Brooks Koepka, 4.33. 7, Tommy Fleetwood, 4.29. 8, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.24. 9 (tie), Jason Day and Jordan Spieth, 4.16.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Justin Thomas, 82.6. 2, Webb Simpson, 88.0. 3, Dustin Johnson, 90.0. 4, Conrad Shindler, 91.6. 5, Hideki Matsuyama, 94.2. 6, Tony Finau, 105.8. 7, Keegan Bradley, 106.8. 8, Stewart Cink, 111.9. 9, 3 tied with 112.5.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ben Crane, 66.00%. 2, Jason Day, 63.93%. 3, Louis Oosthuizen, 63.73%. 4, Webb Simpson, 63.31%. 5, Kevin Na, 62.04%. 6, Matt Kuchar, 61.97%. 7, Whee Kim, 61.82%. 8, Zac Blair, 61.63%. 9, Rickie Fowler, 61.11%. 10, Seamus Power, 60.94%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Tommy Fleetwood, 230. 2, Justin Thomas, 240. 3, Dustin Johnson, 245. 4, Rickie Fowler, 251. 5, Justin Rose, 285. 6, Hideki Matsuyama, 301. 7, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 332. 8, Brooks Koepka, 349. 9, Rory McIlroy, 364. 10, Patrick Cantlay, 365.
CHAMPIONS
Through Sept. 2
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (17), $1,746,868. 2, Scott McCarron, (19), $1,647,908. 3, Jerry Kelly, (17), $1,619,368. 4, Bernhard Langer, (18), $1,509,104. 5, David Toms, (16), $1,417,597. 6, Scott Parel, (19), $1,197,278. 7, Joe Durant, (19), $1,154,056. 8, Paul Broadhurst, (17), $1,147,004. 9, Vijay Singh, (13), $1,092,710. 10, Tim Petrovic, (16), $1,008,331.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Jerry Kelly, 68.92. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.00. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.24. 4, Scott McCarron, 69.28. 5, Joe Durant, 69.51. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 69.53. 7, Scott Parel, 69.55. 8, David Toms, 69.69. 9, Kenny Perry, 69.70. 10, Vijay Singh, 69.73.
Driving Distance
1, Kenny Perry, 303.5. 2, Scott Parel, 298.4. 3, Ken Tanigawa, 297.2. 4, Brandt Jobe, 297.1. 5, Scott McCarron, 296.0. 6, Wes Short, Jr., 295.6. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 292.8. 8, Vijay Singh, 292.7. 9, Woody Austin, 291.3. 10, Doug Garwood, 289.1.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 81.48%. 2, Tom Lehman, 78.11%. 3, Paul Goydos, 77.88%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 77.70%. 5, Scott Dunlap, 77.40%. 6, Gene Sauers, 77.35%. 7, Rocco Mediate, 77.01%. 8, Glen Day, 76.77%. 9, Bernhard Langer, 76.52%. 10, Olin Browne, 76.28%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Kevin Sutherland, 78.96%. 2, Tom Lehman, 78.35%. 3, Kenny Perry, 77.59%. 4, Vijay Singh, 77.27%. 5, Bart Bryant, 76.35%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 76.00%. 7, Jeff Sluman, 75.82%. 8, Gene Sauers, 75.51%. 9, Joe Durant, 74.62%. 10, Scott Dunlap, 74.38%.
Total Driving
1, Kenny Perry, 23. 2, Bernhard Langer, 30. 3, Jerry Kelly, 32. 4 (tie), Kirk Triplett and Kevin Sutherland, 35. 6, Doug Garwood, 36. 7, Tom Lehman, 38. 8, Scott McCarron, 40. 9 (tie), Joe Durant and Scott Parel, 43.
Putting Average
1, Joe Durant, 1.714. 2 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Scott Parel, 1.726. 4, Glen Day, 1.735. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 1.736. 6, Brandt Jobe, 1.739. 7, Wes Short, Jr., 1.740. 8 (tie), Gary Hallberg and Todd Hamilton, 1.743. 10, David Toms, 1.744.
Birdie Average
1, Scott Parel, 4.34. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.16. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.15. 4, Wes Short, Jr., 4.14. 5, Bernhard Langer, 4.11. 6, Joe Durant, 4.10. 7, Tom Pernice Jr., 4.09. 8 (tie), Bart Bryant and Brandt Jobe, 4.07. 10, Jerry Kelly, 4.06.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Kenny Perry, 84.9. 2, Scott McCarron, 97.2. 3, Tommy Armour III, 118.3. 4, Bernhard Langer, 121.5. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 126.0. 6, Lee Janzen, 128.6. 7, Rocco Mediate, 132.0. 8, Vijay Singh, 133.2. 9, Wes Short, Jr., 133.7. 10, Carlos Franco, 136.3.
Sand Save Percentage
1, David Toms, 65.85%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 61.90%. 3, Tim Petrovic, 60.78%. 4, Lee Janzen, 60.00%. 5, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.73%. 6, Larry Mize, 57.14%. 7, David Frost, 56.72%. 8, Kent Jones, 56.10%. 9, Jerry Kelly, 54.90%. 10, 2 tied with 54.55%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Joe Durant, 88. 2 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Scott McCarron, 105. 4, Bernhard Langer, 107. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 111. 6, Kenny Perry, 146. 7, Brandt Jobe, 149. 8, Scott Parel, 153. 9, Lee Janzen, 164. 10, Kevin Sutherland, 166.
