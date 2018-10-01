TOUR STATISTICS
Through Sept. 25
Final
FedExCup Playoffs Points
1, Justin Rose, 2,260. 2, Tiger Woods, 2,219. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 2,188. 4, Dustin Johnson, 2,056. 5, Billy Horschel, 1,840. 6, Tony Finau, 1,732. 7, Justin Thomas, 1,610. 8, Keegan Bradley, 1,253. 9, Brooks Koepka, 1,093. 10, Bubba Watson, 918.
Scoring Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 68.698. 2, Justin Rose, 68.993. 3, Justin Thomas, 69.118. 4, Webb Simpson, 69.293. 5, Rory McIlroy, 69.303. 6, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.342. 7, Tiger Woods, 69.350. 8, Rickie Fowler, 69.435. 9, Brooks Koepka, 69.444. 10, Tony Finau, 69.520.
Driving Distance
1, Rory McIlroy, 319.8. 2, Trey Mullinax, 318.7. 3, Tom Lovelady, 315.9. 4, Tony Finau, 315.3. 5, Luke List, 314.7. 6, Dustin Johnson, 314.0. 7, Gary Woodland, 313.4. 8, Brooks Koepka, 313.0. 9, Bubba Watson, 312.9. 10, Keith Mitchell, 312.6.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Henrik Stenson, 74.79%. 2, Ryan Armour, 73.58%. 3, Chez Reavie, 72.09%. 4, Ryan Moore, 71.94%. 5, Brian Stuard, 71.21%. 6, Kyle Stanley, 71.20%. 7, Brian Gay, 70.92%. 8, Emiliano Grillo, 69.89%. 9, Steve Wheatcroft, 69.79%. 10, Jim Furyk, 69.77%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Henrik Stenson, 74.25%. 2, Sam Ryder, 72.08%. 3, Billy Horschel, 71.75%. 4, Kyle Stanley, 71.58%. 5, Kevin Streelman, 71.56%. 6 (tie), Adam Scott and C.T. Pan, 71.20%. 8, Patrick Cantlay, 71.13%. 9, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 71.04%. 10, Gary Woodland, 71.01%.
Total Driving
1, Justin Rose, 75. 2, Keegan Bradley, 80. 3, Gary Woodland, 82. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 87. 5, Hudson Swafford, 90. 6, Bronson Burgoon, 92. 7, Kyle Stanley, 103. 8 (tie), Francesco Molinari and Sam Ryder, 107. 10, Rickie Fowler, 108.
SG-Putting
1, Jason Day, .849. 2, Greg Chalmers, .790. 3, Daniel Summerhays, .736. 4, Beau Hossler, .685. 5, Alex Noren, .682. 6, Webb Simpson, .672. 7, Johnson Wagner, .623. 8, Peter Malnati, .619. 9, Patrick Rodgers, .596. 10, Phil Mickelson, .580.
Birdie Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 4.70. 2, Justin Rose, 4.53. 3, Jon Rahm, 4.44. 4, Justin Thomas, 4.34. 5, Tommy Fleetwood, 4.32. 6, Phil Mickelson, 4.31. 7, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.20. 8, Brooks Koepka, 4.19. 9, Jason Day, 4.18. 10, Jordan Spieth, 4.16.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Justin Thomas, 86.8. 2, Dustin Johnson, 88.8. 3, Conrad Shindler, 91.6. 4, Webb Simpson, 92.0. 5, Hideki Matsuyama, 92.6. 6, Tony Finau, 110.3. 7, Keegan Bradley, 111.6. 8, Stewart Cink, 111.9. 9 (tie), Cameron Percy and Matt Every, 112.5.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ben Crane, 66.00%. 2, Louis Oosthuizen, 63.73%. 3, Webb Simpson, 62.07%. 4, Matt Kuchar, 61.97%. 5, Whee Kim, 61.82%. 6, Zac Blair, 61.63%. 7, Kevin Na, 61.49%. 8, Justin Rose, 61.26%. 9 (tie), Jason Day and Seamus Power, 60.94%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Justin Thomas, 233. 2, Dustin Johnson, 242. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 247. 4, Rickie Fowler, 268. 5, Justin Rose, 283. 6, Hideki Matsuyama, 306. 7, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 322. 8, Bryson DeChambeau, 327. 9, Brooks Koepka, 344. 10, Rory McIlroy, 361.
Champions
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Through Sept. 30
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (17), $1,746,868. 2, Scott McCarron, (21), $1,693,208. 3, Jerry Kelly, (19), $1,643,458. 4, Bernhard Langer, (19), $1,561,904. 5, David Toms, (18), $1,520,372. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (19), $1,452,944. 7, Scott Parel, (21), $1,226,723. 8, Joe Durant, (21), $1,210,156. 9, Steve Stricker, (7), $1,196,235. 10, Tim Petrovic, (18), $1,154,400.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.00. 2, Jerry Kelly, 69.04. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.21. 4, Scott McCarron, 69.28. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 69.41. 6, Joe Durant, 69.48. 7, Scott Parel, 69.56. 8, David Toms, 69.58. 9, Brandt Jobe, 69.65. 10, Kenny Perry, 69.68.
Driving Distance
1, Kenny Perry, 302.7. 2, Scott Parel, 298.1. 3, Brandt Jobe, 296.9. 4, Ken Tanigawa, 296.0. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 295.5. 6, Scott McCarron, 295.3. 7, Vijay Singh, 292.7. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 292.6. 9, Woody Austin, 290.9. 10, Doug Garwood, 288.9.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 81.48%. 2, Paul Goydos, 78.01%. 3, Glen Day, 77.32%. 4, Gene Sauers, 77.29%. 5, Tom Lehman, 76.94%. 6, Jerry Kelly, 76.82%. 7, Scott Dunlap, 76.78%. 8, Jay Haas, 76.50%. 9, Joe Durant, 76.05%. 10, Bernhard Langer, 75.96%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Kevin Sutherland, 78.89%. 2, Tom Lehman, 78.64%. 3, Kenny Perry, 76.56%. 4, Bart Bryant, 76.35%. 5, Bernhard Langer, 76.10%. 6, Vijay Singh, 75.78%. 7, Jeff Sluman, 75.34%. 8, Gene Sauers, 75.32%. 9, Joe Durant, 74.66%. 10, Jerry Kelly, 74.49%.
Total Driving
1, Kenny Perry, 27. 2, Bernhard Langer, 30. 3 (tie), Kevin Sutherland and Jerry Kelly, 36. 5, Joe Durant, 37. 6, Tom Lehman, 39. 7, Kirk Triplett, 41. 8 (tie), Gene Sauers and Scott McCarron, 42. 10, Jeff Maggert, 46.
Putting Average
1, Joe Durant, 1.728. 2 (tie), Miguel Angel Jimenez and Scott Parel, 1.736. 4, Brandt Jobe, 1.737. 5, Glen Day, 1.742. 6, Jerry Kelly, 1.743. 7 (tie), Jerry Smith and David Toms, 1.744. 9, Wes Short, Jr., 1.745. 10, Paul Goydos, 1.750.
Birdie Average
1, Scott Parel, 4.31. 2, Wes Short, Jr., 4.16. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.15. 4, Bernhard Langer, 4.12. 5, Scott McCarron, 4.11. 6, Brandt Jobe, 4.08. 7, Bart Bryant, 4.07. 8, Joe Durant, 4.06. 9 (tie), Woody Austin and Jerry Kelly, 4.05.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Kenny Perry, 81.0. 2, Scott McCarron, 83.1. 3, Bernhard Langer, 114.0. 4, Jeff Maggert, 123.8. 5 (tie), Lee Janzen and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 126.0. 7, Tommy Armour III, 133.7. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 138.9. 9 (tie), Brandt Jobe and Tommy Tolles, 144.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, David Toms, 68.09%. 2, Paul Broadhurst, 61.84%. 3, Lee Janzen, 60.61%. 4, Tim Petrovic, 58.62%. 5, Tom Pernice Jr., 57.97%. 6, Marco Dawson, 57.89%. 7, Larry Mize, 56.25%. 8, David Frost, 56.00%. 9, Kent Jones, 55.32%. 10, Scott Verplank, 54.72%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Joe Durant, 96. 2, Bernhard Langer, 107. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 108. 4, Kenny Perry, 115. 5, Scott McCarron, 118. 6, Jerry Kelly, 125. 7, Brandt Jobe, 144. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 151. 9, Lee Janzen, 163. 10, David Toms, 169.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.