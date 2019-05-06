Tour Statistics
Through May 5
FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 2,029.716. 2, Xander Schauffele, 1,562.047. 3, Rory McIlroy, 1,532.284. 4, Paul Casey, 1,369.834. 5, Dustin Johnson, 1,241.664. 6, Rickie Fowler, 1,196.683. 7, Jon Rahm, 1,135.897. 8, Brooks Koepka, 1,120.599. 9, Gary Woodland, 1,101.929. 10, Charles Howell III, 1,086.339.
Scoring Average
1, Justin Thomas, 69.512. 2, Dustin Johnson, 69.564. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 69.637. 4, Rory McIlroy, 69.645. 5, Rickie Fowler, 69.716. 6, Tiger Woods, 69.729. 7, Matt Kuchar, 69.754. 8, Sergio Garcia, 69.766. 9, Justin Rose, 69.806. 10, Webb Simpson, 69.841.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 315.7. 2, Brandon Hagy, 314.4. 3, Rory McIlroy, 314.0. 4, Luke List, 313.9. 5, Wyndham Clark, 311.8. 6, Tony Finau, 311.2. 7, Bubba Watson, 311.1. 8, Ollie Schniederjans, 310.7. 9, Gary Woodland, 310.3. 10, Seth Reeves, 310.2.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 76.65%. 2, Chez Reavie, 74.77%. 3, Ryan Armour, 72.40%. 4, Brian Gay, 71.74%. 5, Ryan Moore, 71.50%. 6, Matt Kuchar, 71.11%. 7, Brice Garnett, 70.52%. 8, Andrew Landry, 70.39%. 9, David Hearn, 70.37%. 10, Paul Casey, 69.68%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Tiger Woods, 75.56%. 2, Matt Kuchar, 74.42%. 3, Charles Howell III, 73.77%. 4, Corey Conners, 73.48%. 5, Justin Thomas, 73.06%. 6, James Hahn, 72.71%. 7, Talor Gooch, 72.02%. 8, Jim Furyk, 71.57%. 9, Ian Poulter, 71.45%. 10, Scott Piercy, 71.26%.
Total Driving
1, Gary Woodland, 65. 2, Brendan Steele, 66. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 72. 4, Paul Casey, 76. 5, Louis Oosthuizen, 81. 6, Abraham Ancer, 91. 7, Jon Rahm, 92. 8, Emiliano Grillo, 98. 9, Keegan Bradley, 104. 10, Justin Harding, 106.
SG: Putting
1, Dominic Bozzelli, 1.078. 2, Denny McCarthy, .828. 3, Dustin Johnson, .796. 4, Vaughn Taylor, .788. 5, Rickie Fowler, .780. 6, Pat Perez, .778. 7, Justin Rose, .775. 8, Graeme McDowell, .758. 9, Brian Gay, .745. 10, Patton Kizzire, .735.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Thomas, 4.90. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.71. 3 (tie), Jason Day and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.68. 5, Ryan Palmer, 4.66. 6, Aaron Wise, 4.65. 7 (tie), Justin Rose and Si Woo Kim, 4.62. 9, Cameron Champ, 4.61. 10, Tiger Woods, 4.60.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Paul Casey, 63.0. 2, Rory McIlroy, 64.8. 3, Brooks Koepka, 67.5. 4 (tie), Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas, 72.0. 6, James Hahn, 76.5. 7, Rickie Fowler, 79.2. 8, Keith Mitchell, 83.5. 9, Dylan Frittelli, 86.0. 10, Kevin Na, 87.8.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.39%. 2, Ernie Els, 68.25%. 3, Dustin Johnson, 68.09%. 4, Francesco Molinari, 67.57%. 5, Sean O'Hair, 65.71%. 6, Sam Ryder, 65.56%. 7, Justin Rose, 65.12%. 8, Derek Fathauer, 64.10%. 9, Webb Simpson, 63.64%. 10, Brian Harman, 63.22%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Justin Thomas, 226. 2, Rory McIlroy, 233. 3, Rickie Fowler, 284. 4, Xander Schauffele, 292. 5, Matt Kuchar, 331. 6, Jon Rahm, 334. 7 (tie), Jason Day and Brooks Koepka, 336. 9, Justin Rose, 374. 10, Bryson DeChambeau, 387.
Champions
Tour Statistics
Through May 5
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Scott McCarron, (9), $996,868. 2, Kirk Triplett, (9), $670,296. 3, Bernhard Langer, (6), $635,877. 4, Kevin Sutherland, (9), $594,002. 5, Tom Lehman, (7), $504,876. 6, Scott Parel, (9), $471,233. 7, Marco Dawson, (7), $453,851. 8, David Toms, (8), $434,845. 9, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (8), $401,694. 10, Woody Austin, (9), $371,412.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Bernhard Langer, 68.61. 2, Scott McCarron, 69.08. 3, Marco Dawson, 69.48. 4, David Toms, 69.62. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 69.63. 6, Fred Couples, 69.73. 7 (tie), Tom Lehman and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.81. 9, Kirk Triplett, 69.91. 10, Scott Parel, 69.92.
Driving Distance
1, John Daly, 294.0. 2, Brandt Jobe, 291.5. 3, Darren Clarke, 290.4. 4, Kenny Perry, 287.4. 5, Scott McCarron, 285.4. 6, Fred Couples, 285.3. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 284.5. 8, Retief Goosen, 283.3. 9, Scott Parel, 283.0. 10, Vijay Singh, 282.3.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 82.61%. 2, Joe Durant, 80.06%. 3, David Toms, 79.93%. 4, Colin Montgomerie, 79.87%. 5, Bernhard Langer, 79.76%. 6, Ken Duke, 79.52%. 7, Paul Broadhurst, 78.23%. 8, Gene Sauers, 77.98%. 9, David Frost, 77.89%. 10, Larry Mize, 77.62%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Fred Couples, 74.44%. 2, Colin Montgomerie, 74.24%. 3, Tom Lehman, 73.54%. 4, Kenny Perry, 73.15%. 5, David Toms, 73.02%. 6, Lee Janzen, 72.92%. 7, Scott McCarron, 72.45%. 3 Tied With Bernhard Langer, 72.22%.
Total Driving
1, Kenny Perry, 29. 2 (tie), David Toms and Colin Montgomerie, 37. 4, Bernhard Langer, 42. 5, Kirk Triplett, 43. 6, Scott McCarron, 44. 7, Billy Mayfair, 45. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 46. 9, Wes Short, Jr., 48. 10, Joe Durant, 49.
Putting Average
1, Mark O'Meara, 1.696. 2, Kirk Triplett, 1.713. 3, Kent Jones, 1.733. 4 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jose Maria Olazabal, 1.737. 6 (tie), Esteban Toledo and Scott McCarron, 1.738. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 1.740. 9 (tie), Joey Sindelar and Stephen Ames, 1.741.
Birdie Average
1, Kirk Triplett, 4.55. 2, Marco Dawson, 4.48. 3, Scott McCarron, 4.46. 4 (tie), Fred Couples and Mark O'Meara, 4.40. 6, Vijay Singh, 4.33. 7 (tie), Jeff Maggert, Brandt Jobe and Kent Jones, 4.29. 10, David Toms, 4.24.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Esteban Toledo, 67.5. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.0. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jeff Maggert, 75.6. 5, Bernhard Langer, 81.0. 6, Scott Parel, 86.4. 7, Rocco Mediate, 103.5. 8 (tie), Jeff Sluman and Woody Austin, 108.0. 10, David Toms, 126.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Carlos Franco, 68.18%. 2, Billy Mayfair, 66.67%. 3, Tom Byrum, 65.79%. 4, Rocco Mediate, 64.29%. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 64.00%. 6, Kent Jones, 62.50%. 7, Michael Allen, 61.90%. 8, Mark Calcavecchia, 60.53%. 9, David Frost, 60.00%. 10, Dudley Hart, 59.09%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Bernhard Langer, 96. 2, David Toms, 109. 3, Scott McCarron, 122. 4, Marco Dawson, 138. 5, Tom Lehman, 141. 6, Kent Jones, 152. 7, Kenny Perry, 154. 8, Scott Parel, 155. 9, Kevin Sutherland, 157. 10, Colin Montgomerie, 158.
LPGA
Tour Statistics
Through May 5
Scoring
1, Jin Young Ko, 69.0000. 2, Nelly Korda, 69.6000. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.6670. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.8130. 5, Minjee Lee, 69.8210. 6, Eun-Hee Ji, 69.8610. 7, Sung Hyun Park, 69.9550. 8, Jeongeun Lee, 69.9640. 9, Amy Yang, 70.1250. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 70.3240.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 285.9. 2, Jessica Korda, 284.7. 3, Angel Yin, 284.2. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 282.9. 5, Elizabeth Szokol, 280.0. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 279.7. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 278.6. 8, Joanna Klatten, 278.0. 9, Alana Uriell, 277.1. 10, Lexi Thompson, 276.7
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko .799. 2, Nelly Korda .783. 3, Jodi Ewart Shadoff .776. 4, Yu Liu .766. 5, Eun-Hee Ji .762. 6, Minjee Lee, .761. 7, Jeongeun Lee, .760. 8, Inbee Park, .758. 9, Sung Hyun Park, .758, 10, Brooke M. Henderson, .757.
Putts per GIR
1, Jin Young Ko, 1.73. 2, Mi Jung Hur, 1.73. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 1.74. 4, Haru Nomura, 1.75. 5, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.75. 6, Nelly Korda, 1.75. 7, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.76. 8, Hyo Joo Kim , 1.76. 9, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.76. 10, Eun-Hee Ji, 1.77.
Birdies
1 (tie), Ariya Jutanugarn and Minjee Lee, 152. 3, Eun-Hee Ji , 151. 4 (tie), Jin Young Ko and. Gaby Lopez, 145. 6 (tie), Azahara Munoz and Yu Liu, 141. 8, Nelly Korda, 140. 9, Moriya Jutanugarn, 139. 10, Amy Yang, 133.
Eagles
1, Carlota Ciganda, 8. 2, Minjee Lee, 6. 3 (tie), Brittany Altomare, Annie Park, Charley Hull and Bronte Law, 5. 7, Mirim Lee, Amy Olson, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Xiyu Lin, Cristie Kerr, Eun-Hee Ji, Elizabeth Szokol and Maria Torres, 4.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Jackie Stoelting, .778. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, .704. 3, Lauren Stephenson, .692. 4, Morgan Pressel, .648. 5, Yu Liu, .644. 6, Katherine Kirk, .625. 7, Nasa Hataoka, .619. 8, Tiffany Joh, .615. 9, Brittany Altomare, .600. 10, Bronte Law, .595.
Rounds Under Par
1, Hyo Joo Kim, .792. 2, Jin Young Ko, .781. 3, Nelly Korda, .733. 4, Minjee Lee, .718. 5 (tie), Jeongeun Lee and Inbee Park, .714. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, .688. 8, Gaby Lopez, .684. 9, Sung Hyun Park, .682. 10, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .679.
