Tour Statistics
Through May 26
FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 2,109.883. 2, Brooks Koepka, 1,855.599. 3, Xander Schauffele, 1,614.933. 4, Rory McIlroy, 1,612.451. 5, Dustin Johnson, 1,571.664. 6, Paul Casey, 1,398.248. 7, Rickie Fowler, 1,217.083. 8, Gary Woodland, 1,182.096. 9, Jon Rahm, 1,135.897. 10, Justin Rose, 1,100.514.
Scoring Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 69.195. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 69.361. 3, Rory McIlroy, 69.443. 4 (tie), Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, 69.512. 6, Matt Kuchar, 69.590. 7, Rickie Fowler, 69.682. 8, Jim Furyk, 69.703. 9, Webb Simpson, 69.736. 10, Justin Rose, 69.740.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 316.8. 2 (tie), Luke List and Rory McIlroy, 314.4. 4, Tony Finau, 312.4. 5 (tie), Lucas Bjerregaard and Wyndham Clark, 311.0. 7, Bubba Watson, 310.7. 8, Gary Woodland, 310.4. 9, Grayson Murray, 310.0. 10, Ollie Schniederjans, 309.7.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 74.95%. 2, Chez Reavie, 74.55%. 3, Ryan Moore, 72.35%. 4, Justin Harding, 72.32%. 5, Ryan Armour, 72.10%. 6, Brian Gay, 70.97%. 7, David Hearn, 70.84%. 8, Matt Kuchar, 70.59%. 9, Brice Garnett, 70.21%. 10, Andrew Landry, 70.14%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Matt Kuchar, 73.72%. 2, Justin Thomas, 73.06%. 3, James Hahn, 72.71%. 4, Charles Howell III, 72.50%. 5, Corey Conners, 72.22%. 6, Brooks Koepka, 71.35%. 7, Talor Gooch, 71.33%. 8, Scott Piercy, 71.18%. 9, Johnson Wagner, 71.00%. 10, Gary Woodland, 70.73%.
Total Driving
1, Brendan Steele, 63. 2, Paul Casey, 70. 3, Gary Woodland, 73. 4, Louis Oosthuizen, 81. 5, Bryson DeChambeau, 82. 6, Keegan Bradley, 93. 7 (tie), Justin Harding and Emiliano Grillo, 99. 9, Brooks Koepka, 106. 10, Abraham Ancer, 107.
SG-Putting
1, Justin Harding, 1.216. 2, Denny McCarthy, .850. 3, Dominic Bozzelli, .847. 4, Jordan Spieth, .819. 5, Dustin Johnson, .790. 6, Andrew Putnam, .746. 7, Graeme McDowell, .732. 8, Vaughn Taylor, .724. 9, Pat Perez, .701. 10, Jason Day, .692.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Thomas, 4.90. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.64. 3, Brooks Koepka, 4.55. 4, Matt Every, 4.50. 5 (tie), Jason Day and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.47. 7, Si Woo Kim, 4.45. 8, Aaron Wise, 4.42. 9, Matt Kuchar, 4.38. 10, Ryan Palmer, 4.35.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Rory McIlroy, 65.5. 2, Paul Casey, 70.5. 3, Justin Thomas, 72.0. 4, Brooks Koepka, 76.0. 5, James Hahn, 76.5. 6, Tommy Fleetwood, 81.0. 7, Keith Mitchell, 85.5. 8, Dylan Frittelli, 88.2. 9, Rickie Fowler, 90.0. 10, Sam Burns, 94.5.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Dustin Johnson, 67.35%. 2 (tie), Ernie Els and Tyrone Van Aswegen, 66.67%. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 66.10%. 5, Sam Ryder, 65.56%. 6, Martin Kaymer, 64.91%. 7, Andrew Putnam, 61.73%. 8 (tie), Justin Rose and Brandt Snedeker, 61.67%. 10, Francesco Molinari, 61.54%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Justin Thomas, 213. 2, Brooks Koepka, 227. 3, Rory McIlroy, 246. 4, Matt Kuchar, 295. 5, Rickie Fowler, 306. 6, Jason Day, 337. 7, Xander Schauffele, 348. 8, Troy Merritt, 367. 9, Matt Every, 369. 10, Gary Woodland, 401.
Champions
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Scott McCarron (11), $1,346,628. 2, Ken Tanigawa (11), $863,168. 3, Bernhard Langer (8), $773,154. 4, Kirk Triplett (11), $728,062. 5, David Toms (9), $610,845. 6, Scott Parel (11), $610,313. 7, Kevin Sutherland (10), $607,442. 8, Tom Lehman (9), $562,642. 9, Steve Stricker (6), $542,327. 10, Paul Broadhurst (10), $518,909.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Bernhard Langer, 69.27. 2, David Toms, 69.52. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.75. 4, Steve Stricker, 69.85. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 69.93. 6, Scott Parel, 70.06. 7, Marco Dawson, 70.17. 8 (tie), Tom Lehman and Brandt Jobe, 70.28. 10, Kirk Triplett, 70.33.
Driving Distance
1, John Daly, 292.4. 2, Brandt Jobe, 290.5. 3, Kenny Perry, 290.2. 4, Darren Clarke, 290.0. 5, Retief Goosen, 286.6. 6, Scott McCarron, 284.7. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 284.3. 8, Vijay Singh, 283.7. 9, Steve Stricker, 283.2. 10, Scott Parel, 282.1.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Willie Wood, 83.47%. 2, Bart Bryant, 81.40%. 3, David Toms, 79.77%. 4, Joe Durant, 79.57%. 5, Bernhard Langer, 78.89%. 6, Colin Montgomerie, 78.21%. 7, Paul Broadhurst, 78.11%. 8, Gene Sauers, 77.64%. 9, Esteban Toledo, 76.73%. 10, Corey Pavin, 76.62%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, David Toms, 73.33%. 2, Kenny Perry, 72.49%. 3, Ken Tanigawa, 72.40%. 4 (tie), Lee Janzen and Brandt Jobe, 72.05%. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 71.83%. 7, Colin Montgomerie, 71.63%. 8, Scott McCarron, 71.35%. 9, Tom Lehman, 71.26%. 10, Billy Andrade, 71.07%.
Total Driving
1, David Toms, 29. 2, Kenny Perry, 33. 3, Steve Stricker, 37. 4, Colin Montgomerie, 41. 5, Bernhard Langer, 44. 6, Kirk Triplett, 46. 7, Billy Mayfair, 48. 8, Brandt Jobe, 50. 9, Paul Broadhurst, 51. 10, 2 tied with 53.<
Putting Average
1, Kirk Triplett, 1.728. 2, Kent Jones, 1.731. 3, Mark O'Meara, 1.733. 4, Ken Duke, 1.737. 5, Jose Maria Olazabal, 1.738. 6, David Toms, 1.742. 7 (tie), Jeff Maggert, Joey Sindelar and Steve Stricker, 1.749. 10, Kevin Sutherland, 1.751.
Birdie Average
1, Steve Stricker, 4.30. 2, David Toms, 4.28. 3, Kent Jones, 4.20. 4, Jeff Maggert, 4.14. 5, Kirk Triplett, 4.10. 6, Mark O'Meara, 4.05. 7, Scott McCarron, 4.03. 8, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.00. 9, Brandt Jobe, 3.97. 10, Kevin Sutherland, 3.96.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Scott Parel, 82.3. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 84.0. 3, Tom Lehman, 87.0. 4, Esteban Toledo, 103.5. 5, Jeff Maggert, 104.4. 6, Bernhard Langer, 117.0. 7, Jeff Sluman, 135.0. 8, Rocco Mediate, 139.5. 9, Woody Austin, 144.0. 10, David Toms, 150.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Rocco Mediate, 64.71%. 2, Carlos Franco, 64.52%. 3, David Frost, 64.29%. 4, Jesper Parnevik, 62.50%. 5, Mark Calcavecchia, 62.00%. 6, Tom Byrum, 61.90%. 7 (tie), Michael Allen and Steve Stricker, 61.54%. 9 (tie), Paul Broadhurst and Retief Goosen, 60.00%.
All-Around Ranking
1, David Toms, 75. 2, Kenny Perry, 120. 3, Bernhard Langer, 129. 4, Steve Stricker, 135. 5, Scott Parel, 140. 6, Tom Lehman, 144. 7, Brandt Jobe, 146. 8, Kent Jones, 151. 9, Scott McCarron, 154. 10, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 158.
LPGA
Scoring
1, Jin Young Ko, 69.0. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.528. 3, Nelly Korda, 69.618. 4, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.667. 5, Minjee Lee, 69.721. 6, Eun-Hee Ji, 69.861. 7, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.875. 8, Sung Hyun Park, 69.923. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 70.053. 10, Amy Yang, 70.125.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 286.5. 2, Jessica Korda, 284.9. 3, Angel Yin, 284.1. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 282.4. 5, Elizabeth Szokol, 280.2. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 279.7. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 278.9. 8, Joanna Klatten, 278.0. 9, Lexi Thompson, 276.8. 10, Nelly Korda, 276.4.
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, .802. 2, Nelly Korda, .778. 3, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .776. 4, Yu Liu, .772. 5, Minjee Lee, .769. 6, Sung Hyun Park, .763. 7 (tie), Brooke M. Henderson and Eun-Hee Ji, .762. 9, Inbee Park, .758. 10, Jane Park, .757.
Putts per GIR
1, Jin Young Ko, 1.73. 2, Mi Jung Hur, 1.73. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 1.74. 4, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.74. 5, Haru Nomura, 1.75. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.76. 7, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.76. 8, Pajaree Anannarukarn, 1.76. 9, Azahara Munoz, 1.76. 10, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.77.
Birdies
1, Minjee Lee, 171. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 163. 3 (tie), Azahara Munoz and Jin Young Ko, 161. 5, Gaby Lopez, 160. 6, Yu Liu, 156. 7, Nelly Korda, 152. 8 (tie), Eun-Hee Ji and Moriya Jutanugarn, 151. 10, Brooke M. Henderson, 148.
Eagles
1, Carlota Ciganda, 10. 2 (tie), Ariya Jutanugarn, Brittany Altomare, Minjee Lee and Bronte Law, 6. 6 (tie), Wei-Ling Hsu, Charley Hull, Annie Park and Jasmine Suwannapura, 5. 10, 10 tied with 4.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Hyo Joo Kim, .704. 2, Jackie Stoelting, .667. 3, Yu Liu, .652. 4, Katherine Kirk, .647. 5, Morgan Pressel, .644. 6, Tiffany Joh, .625. 7, Lauren Stephenson, .606. 8, Bronte Law, .605. 9, Xiyu Lin, .595. 10, Nasa Hataoka, .583.
Rounds Under Par
1, Hyo Joo Kim, .792. 2, Jin Young Ko, .778. 3, Minjee Lee, .721. 4, Jeongeun Lee6, .719. 5, Inbee Park, .714. 6, Nelly Korda, .706. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, .694. 8, Gaby Lopez, .690. 9, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .679. 10, Shanshan Feng, .658.
