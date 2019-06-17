Tour Statistics
Through June 16
FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 2,287.383. 2, Rory McIlroy, 2,194.784. 3, Brooks Koepka, 2,192.849. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1,817.433. 5, Gary Woodland, 1,788.656. 6, Dustin Johnson, 1,630.711. 7, Patrick Cantlay, 1,607.049. 8, Paul Casey, 1,440.667. 9, Justin Rose, 1,308.014. 10, Rickie Fowler, 1,284.550.
Scoring Average
1, Rory McIlroy, 69.129. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 69.174. 3, Dustin Johnson, 69.205. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.337. 5, Webb Simpson, 69.442. 6, Matt Kuchar, 69.507. 7, Adam Scott, 69.555. 8, Justin Rose, 69.597. 9, Tiger Woods, 69.692. 10, Jim Furyk, 69.729.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 316.6. 2, Rory McIlroy, 315.3. 3, Luke List, 313.4. 4, Bubba Watson, 312.2. 5, Tony Finau, 311.6. 6, Wyndham Clark, 310.9. 7, Dustin Johnson, 310.8. 8, Grayson Murray, 310.0. 9, Lucas Bjerregaard, 309.8. 10, Ollie Schniederjans, 309.4.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 74.83%. 2, Chez Reavie, 74.58%. 3, Henrik Stenson, 73.12%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.01%. 5, Ryan Moore, 72.68%. 6, Justin Harding, 72.53%. 7, Brian Gay, 70.62%. 8, Andrew Landry, 70.60%. 9, Brian Stuard, 70.35%. 10, Brice Garnett, 69.94%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, James Hahn, 72.71%. 2, Corey Conners, 72.03%. 3, Justin Thomas, 71.76%. 4, Tiger Woods, 71.48%. 5, Matt Kuchar, 71.33%. 6, Brooks Koepka, 70.89%. 7, Charles Howell III, 70.77%. 8, Gary Woodland, 70.40%. 9, Jim Furyk, 70.30%. 10, Talor Gooch, 70.27%.
Total Driving
1, Paul Casey, 65. 2, Gary Woodland, 72. 3, Brendan Steele, 76. 4, Bryson DeChambeau, 77. 5, Louis Oosthuizen, 92. 6, Justin Harding, 94. 7 (tie), Emiliano Grillo and Keegan Bradley, 100. 9, Brooks Koepka, 105. 10, Tiger Woods, 109.
SG-Putting
1, Justin Harding, 1.000. 2, Andrew Putnam, .952. 3, Dominic Bozzelli, .821. 4, Graeme McDowell, .789. 5, Justin Rose, .778. 6, Denny McCarthy, .769. 7, Jordan Spieth, .758. 8, Vaughn Taylor, .719. 9, Aaron Baddeley, .675. 10, Brandt Snedeker, .672.
Birdie Average
1, Gary Woodland, 4.64. 2, Justin Thomas, 4.63. 3, Tiger Woods, 4.43. 4 (tie), Brooks Koepka and Si Woo Kim, 4.39. 6 (tie), Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay, 4.38. 8, Aaron Wise, 4.36. 9, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.35. 10, Ryan Palmer, 4.31.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Justin Thomas, 72.0. 2, Rory McIlroy, 75.0. 3 (tie), Paul Casey and James Hahn, 76.5. 5, Keith Mitchell, 87.2. 6, Sam Burns, 88.6. 7, Tommy Fleetwood, 90.0. 8, Brooks Koepka, 92.0. 9, Dylan Frittelli, 95.4. 10, Kevin Na, 102.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ernie Els, 67.14%. 2, Francesco Molinari, 65.57%. 3, Sam Ryder, 64.00%. 4, Dustin Johnson, 63.79%. 5, Tommy Fleetwood, 62.69%. 6, Ben Silverman, 61.96%. 7, Matt Kuchar, 61.64%. 8, Justin Rose, 61.63%. 9, Webb Simpson, 61.62%. 10, Martin Kaymer, 61.43%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Rory McIlroy, 239. 2, Brooks Koepka, 255. 3, Justin Thomas, 262. 4, Matt Kuchar, 269. 5, Xander Schauffele, 297. 6, Jason Day, 303. 7, Rickie Fowler, 317. 8, Gary Woodland, 347. 9, Adam Scott, 357. 10, Jon Rahm, 371.
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Scott McCarron, $1,766,211. 2, Kirk Triplett, $935,169. 3, Ken Tanigawa, $916,295. 4, Scott Parel, $908,113. 5, Kevin Sutherland, $896,692. 6, Bernhard Langer, $773,154. 7, Billy Andrade, $723,007. 8, David Toms, $721,845. 9, Jerry Kelly, $713,473. 10, Tom Lehman, $574,852.
Scoring
1, Bernhard Langer, 69.27. 2, David Toms, 69.32. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.58. 4, Scott Parel, 69.68. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 69.79. 6 (tie), Marco Dawson and Jerry Kelly, 70.03. 8, Brandt Jobe, 70.17. 9, Kirk Triplett, 70.22. 10, Tom Lehman, 70.28.
Driving Distance
1, John Daly, 293.5. 2, Brandt Jobe, 291.6. 3, Darren Clarke, 290.8. 4, Retief Goosen, 287.1. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 285.6. 6, Scott McCarron, 284.9. 7, Vijay Singh, 283.7. 8, Scott Parel, 282.7. 9, Doug Garwood, 280.9. 10, 2 tied with 278.7.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Willie Wood, 81.03%. 2, Bart Bryant, 80.93%. 3, David Toms, 79.12%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 78.89%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 78.21%. 6, Glen Day, 77.16%. 7, Joe Durant, 77.07%. 8, Ken Duke, 76.43%. 9, Paul Broadhurst, 76.35%. 10, Gene Sauers, 75.76%.
Greens in Regulation Pct.
1, David Toms, 73.21%. 2, Brandt Jobe, 72.86%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 72.76%. 4, Ken Tanigawa, 72.06%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 71.63%. 6, Lee Janzen, 71.59%. 7, Tom Lehman, 71.53%. 8, Billy Andrade, 71.35%. 9, Scott McCarron, 71.11%. 10, 2 tied with 70.83%.
Total Driving
1, David Toms, 36. 2 (tie), Colin Montgomerie and Kirk Triplett, 41. 4, Bernhard Langer, 44. 5, Brandt Jobe, 47. 6, Billy Mayfair, 48. 7 (tie), Miguel Angel Jiménez and Wes Short, Jr., 49. 9, Glen Day, 50. 10, Scott McCarron, 51.
Putting Average
1, Kent Jones, 1.714. 2, David Toms, 1.721. 3, Kirk Triplett, 1.731. 4, Mark O'Meara, 1.733. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 1.736. 6, José María Olazábal, 1.738. 7, Willie Wood, 1.747. 8, Scott Parel, 1.748. 9, Joey Sindelar, 1.749. 10, Jeff Maggert, 1.750.
Birdie Average
1, David Toms, 4.50. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.32. 3, Kent Jones, 4.26. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.24. 5, Jeff Maggert, 4.20. 6, Kirk Triplett, 4.11. 7, Darren Clarke, 4.03. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.00. 9, 2 tied with 3.97.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Tom Lehman, 96.0. 2, Scott Parel, 97.7. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 102.0. 4, Bernhard Langer, 117.0. 5, Jeff Maggert, 126.0. 6, Esteban Toledo, 130.5. 7, Paul Goydos, 133.2. 8, John Daly, 138.0. 9, Jerry Kelly, 144.0. 10, Jeff Sluman, 148.5.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Rocco Mediate, 63.89%. 2, Retief Goosen, 62.96%. 3, Jesper Parnevik, 62.50%. 4, David Frost, 62.30%. 5, Carlos Franco, 61.76%. 6, Mark Calcavecchia, 61.11%. 7, Billy Mayfair, 58.97%. 8, Paul Broadhurst, 58.82%. 9, José María Olazábal, 57.58%. 10, Scott Parel, 56.86%.
All-Around Ranking
1, David Toms, 77. 2, Scott Parel, 107. 3, Bernhard Langer, 130. 4, Brandt Jobe, 135. 5, Kent Jones, 143. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 146. 7 (tie), Tom Lehman and Scott McCarron, 151. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 159. 10, Jerry Kelly, 163.
LPGA
Tour Statistics
Through June 16
Scoring
1, Jin Young Ko, 69.205. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.532. 3, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.651. 4, Nelly Korda, 69.738. 5, Minjee Lee, 69.745. 6, Hyo Joo Kim, 70.038. 7, Sung Hyun Park, 70.059. 8, Jessica Korda, 70.083. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 70.2. 10, Amy Yang, 70.243.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 285.1. 2, Angel Yin, 282.0. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 280.0. 4, Joanna Klatten, 279.3. 5, Jessica Korda, 278.1. 6, Elizabeth Szokol, 277.2. 7, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 277.1. 8, Lexi Thompson, 276.3. 9, Yani Tseng, 276.2. 10, Brooke M. Henderson, 275.7.
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, .793. 2, Minjee Lee, .773. 3, Nelly Korda, .771. 4, Jessica Korda, .759. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, .759. 6, Sung Hyun Park, .758. 7, Eun-Hee Ji, .757. 8, Amy Olson, .754. 9, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .751. 10, Jeongeun Lee6, .751.
Putts per GIR
1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.74. 2, Haru Nomura, 1.75. 3, Jin Young Ko, 1.75. 4, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.76. 5, Azahara Munoz, 1.76. 6, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.77. 7, Sarah Kemp, 1.77. 8, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.77. 9, Minjee Lee, 1.77. 10, Sung Hyun Park, 1.77.
Birdies
1, Minjee Lee, 208. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 196. 3, Yu Liu, 193. 4, Azahara Munoz, 191. 5, Jin Young Ko, 189. 6, Nelly Korda, 188. 7, Ariya Jutanugarn, 187. 8, Moriya Jutanugarn, 181. 9 (tie), Gaby Lopez and Jeongeun Lee6, 178.
Eagles
1, Carlota Ciganda, 10. 2, Lexi Thompson, 7. 3 (tie), Minjee Lee, Jessica Korda, Annie Park, Brooke M. Henderson, Bronte Law, Wei-Ling Hsu,Ariya Jutanugarn and Brittany Altomare, 6.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Katherine Kirk, .674. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, .667. 3, Yu Liu, .638. 4, Sarah Kemp, .630. 5, Jackie Stoelting, .625. 6, Morgan Pressel, .622. 7, Lauren Stephenson, .605. 8, Tiffany Joh, .591. 9, Bronte Law, .588. 10, Haru Nomura, .579.
Rounds Under Par
1, Jin Young Ko, .773. 2, Jeongeun Lee6, .767. 3, Inbee Park, .750. 4, Hyo Joo Kim, .731. 5, Minjee Lee, .725. 6, Nelly Korda, .690. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, .681. 8, Shanshan Feng, .659. 9, Kristen Gillman, .650. 10, Gaby Lopez, .646.
