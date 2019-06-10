Tour Statistics
Through June 9
FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 2,232. 2, Rory McIlroy, 2,112. 3, Brooks Koepka, 1,863. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1,670. 5, Dustin Johnson, 1,611. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1,565. 7, Paul Casey, 1,398. 8, Rickie Fowler, 1,272. 9, Gary Woodland, 1,189. 10, Justin Rose, 1,161.
Scoring Average
1, Dustin Johnson, 69.130. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 69.164. 3, Rory McIlroy, 69.181. 4, Webb Simpson, 69.475. 5, Brooks Koepka, 69.532. 6, Matt Kuchar, 69.539. 7, Justin Thomas, 69.675. 8, Adam Scott, 69.686. 9, Rickie Fowler, 69.720. 10, Jim Furyk, 69.746.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 316.6. 2, Rory McIlroy, 315.0. 3, Luke List, 313.4. 4, Tony Finau, 311.9. 5, Wyndham Clark, 310.9. 6, Bubba Watson, 310.7. 7, Lucas Bjerregaard, 310.6. 8, Dustin Johnson, 310.2. 9, Grayson Murray, 310.0. 10, Ollie Schniederjans, 309.7.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 74.81%. 2, Chez Reavie, 74.55%. 3, Ryan Armour, 73.01%. 4, Ryan Moore, 72.68%. 5, Justin Harding, 72.32%. 6, Henrik Stenson, 71.97%. 7, Brian Gay, 70.62%. 8, Andrew Landry, 70.60%. 9, Brian Stuard, 70.19%. 10, Matt Kuchar, 70.18%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Tiger Woods, 72.86%. 2, James Hahn, 72.71%. 3, Matt Kuchar, 72.41%. 4, Justin Thomas, 72.10%. 5, Charles Howell III, 72.04%. 6, Corey Conners, 72.03%. 7, Jim Furyk, 71.18%. 8, Scott Piercy, 70.71%. 9, Rory McIlroy, 70.65%. 10, Brooks Koepka, 70.50%.
Total Driving
1, Paul Casey, 71. 2, Brendan Steele, 74. 3 (tie), Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland, 75. 5, Justin Harding, 96. 6 (tie), Keegan Bradley and Emiliano Grillo, 98. 8, Louis Oosthuizen, 102. 9, Jon Rahm, 109. 10, Jason Kokrak, 115.
SG-Putting
1, Justin Harding, 1.216. 2, Andrew Putnam, .852. 3, Jordan Spieth, .836. 4, Dominic Bozzelli, .821. 5, Graeme McDowell, .780. 6, Denny McCarthy, .769. 7, Vaughn Taylor, .719. 8 (tie), Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker, .684. 10, Aaron Baddeley, .680.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Thomas, 4.72. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.67. 3, Tiger Woods, 4.54. 4, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.45. 5 (tie), Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim and Brooks Koepka, 4.43. 9, Rory McIlroy, 4.37. 10, Aaron Wise, 4.35.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Rory McIlroy, 69.0. 2, Paul Casey, 70.5. 3, Justin Thomas, 75.3. 4, James Hahn, 76.5. 5, Tommy Fleetwood, 81.0. 6, Brooks Koepka, 84.0. 7, Keith Mitchell, 84.5. 8, Sam Burns, 88.6. 9, Dylan Frittelli, 95.4. 10, Rickie Fowler, 97.2.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Tyrone Van Aswegen, 66.67%. 2, Ernie Els, 66.18%. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 66.10%. 4, Dustin Johnson, 64.15%. 5, Sam Ryder, 64.00%. 6, Martin Kaymer, 63.93%. 7, Webb Simpson, 62.22%. 8, Ben Silverman, 61.96%. 9, Brandt Snedeker, 61.67%. 10, Andrew Putnam, 61.63%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Rory McIlroy, 228. 2, Brooks Koepka, 251. 3, Justin Thomas, 252. 4, Rickie Fowler, 305. 5, Matt Kuchar, 309. 6, Jason Day, 313. 7, Xander Schauffele, 320. 8, Patrick Cantlay, 361. 9, Tiger Woods, 370. 10, Justin Rose, 372.
Champions
Tour Statistics
Through June 9
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Scott McCarron, $1,766,211. 2, Kirk Triplett, $935,169. 3, Ken Tanigawa, $916,295. 4, Scott Parel, $908,113. 5, Kevin Sutherland, $896,692. 6, Bernhard Langer, $773,154. 7, Billy Andrade, $723,007. 8, David Toms, $721,845. 9, Jerry Kelly, $713,473. 10, Tom Lehman, $574,852.
Scoring
1, Bernhard Langer, 69.27. 2, David Toms, 69.32. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.58. 4, Scott Parel, 69.68. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 69.79. 6 (tie), Marco Dawson and Jerry Kelly, 70.03. 8, Brandt Jobe, 70.17. 9, Kirk Triplett, 70.22. 10, Tom Lehman, 70.28.
Driving Distance
1, John Daly, 293.5. 2, Brandt Jobe, 291.6. 3, Darren Clarke, 290.8. 4, Retief Goosen, 287.1. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 285.6. 6, Scott McCarron, 284.9. 7, Vijay Singh, 283.7. 8, Scott Parel, 282.7. 9, Doug Garwood, 280.9. 10, 2 tied with 278.7.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Willie Wood, 81.03%. 2, Bart Bryant, 80.93%. 3, David Toms, 79.12%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 78.89%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 78.21%. 6, Glen Day, 77.16%. 7, Joe Durant, 77.07%. 8, Ken Duke, 76.43%. 9, Paul Broadhurst, 76.35%. 10, Gene Sauers, 75.76%.
Greens in Regulation Pct.
1, David Toms, 73.21%. 2, Brandt Jobe, 72.86%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 72.76%. 4, Ken Tanigawa, 72.06%. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 71.63%. 6, Lee Janzen, 71.59%. 7, Tom Lehman, 71.53%. 8, Billy Andrade, 71.35%. 9, Scott McCarron, 71.11%. 10, 2 tied with 70.83%.
Total Driving
1, David Toms, 36. 2 (tie), Colin Montgomerie and Kirk Triplett, 41. 4, Bernhard Langer, 44. 5, Brandt Jobe, 47. 6, Billy Mayfair, 48. 7 (tie), Miguel Angel Jiménez and Wes Short, Jr., 49. 9, Glen Day, 50. 10, Scott McCarron, 51.
Putting Average
1, Kent Jones, 1.714. 2, David Toms, 1.721. 3, Kirk Triplett, 1.731. 4, Mark O'Meara, 1.733. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 1.736. 6, José María Olazábal, 1.738. 7, Willie Wood, 1.747. 8, Scott Parel, 1.748. 9, Joey Sindelar, 1.749. 10, Jeff Maggert, 1.750.
Birdie Average
1, David Toms, 4.50. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.32. 3, Kent Jones, 4.26. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.24. 5, Jeff Maggert, 4.20. 6, Kirk Triplett, 4.11. 7, Darren Clarke, 4.03. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.00. 9, 2 tied with 3.97.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Tom Lehman, 96.0. 2, Scott Parel, 97.7. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 102.0. 4, Bernhard Langer, 117.0. 5, Jeff Maggert, 126.0. 6, Esteban Toledo, 130.5. 7, Paul Goydos, 133.2. 8, John Daly, 138.0. 9, Jerry Kelly, 144.0. 10, Jeff Sluman, 148.5.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Rocco Mediate, 63.89%. 2, Retief Goosen, 62.96%. 3, Jesper Parnevik, 62.50%. 4, David Frost, 62.30%. 5, Carlos Franco, 61.76%. 6, Mark Calcavecchia, 61.11%. 7, Billy Mayfair, 58.97%. 8, Paul Broadhurst, 58.82%. 9, José María Olazábal, 57.58%. 10, Scott Parel, 56.86%.
All-Around Ranking
1, David Toms, 77. 2, Scott Parel, 107. 3, Bernhard Langer, 130. 4, Brandt Jobe, 135. 5, Kent Jones, 143. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 146. 7 (tie), Tom Lehman and Scott McCarron, 151. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 159. 10, Jerry Kelly, 163.
LPGA
Tour Statistics
Through June 9
Scoring
1, Jin Young Ko, 69.200. 2, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.641. 3, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.791. 4, Minjee Lee, 69.809. 5, Nelly Korda, 69.895. 6, Sung Hyun Park, 70.033. 7, Hyo Joo Kim, 70.038. 8, Eun-Hee Ji, 70.100. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 70.200. 10, Amy Yang, 70.243.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 284.907. 2, Angel Yin, 282.026. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 280.417. 4, Jessica Korda, 279.200. 5, Joanna Klatten, 279.000. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 278.394. 7, Elizabeth Szokol, 278.347. 8, Yani Tseng, 276.167. 9, Brooke M. Henderson, 276.012. 10, Lexi Thompson, 274.614.
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, 79.60%. 2, Minjee Lee, 77.30%. 3, Nelly Korda, 77.20%. 4 (tie), Jessica Korda and Sung Hyun Park, 76.10%. 6, Eun-Hee Ji, 76.00%. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 75.70%. 8, Jeongeun Lee6, 75.50%. 9, Amy Olson, 75.40%. 10, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 75.10%.
Putts per GIR
1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.731. 2, Jin Young Ko, 1.742. 3, Haru Nomura, 1.748. 4 (tie), Pajaree Anannarukarn, Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Sung Hyun Park, 1.764. 7, Azahara Munoz, 1.769. 8, Sarah Kemp, 1.772. 9, 2 tied with 1.773.
Birdies
1, Minjee Lee, 189. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 187. 3, Yu Liu, 185. 4, Jin Young Ko, 176. 5 (tie), Gaby Lopez and Azahara Munoz, 173. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 172. 8, Nelly Korda, 170. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 166. 10, Jeongeun Lee6, 164.
Eagles
1, Carlota Ciganda, 10. 2 (tie), Brittany Altomare, Wei-Ling Hsu, Ariya Jutanugarn, Bronte Law and Minjee Lee, 6. 7, 6 tied with 5.
Sand Save Percentage
1 (tie), Hyo Joo Kim and Jackie Stoelting, 66.67%. 3, Yu Liu, 66.07%. 4, Katherine Kirk, 65.85%. 5, Sarah Kemp, 64.00%. 6, Morgan Pressel, 60.56%. 7, Bronte Law, 58.82%. 8, Chella Choi, 58.54%. 9, Lauren Stephenson, 58.33%. 10, Nasa Hataoka, 57.69%.
Rounds Under Par
1, Jeongeun Lee6, 76.92%. 2, Jin Young Ko, 75.00%. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, 73.08%. 4, Inbee Park, 71.88%. 5, Minjee Lee, 70.21%. 6, Gaby Lopez, 67.39%. 7, Nelly Korda, 65.79%. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 65.12%. 9, Haru Nomura, 63.33%. 10, Shanshan Feng, 62.50%.
