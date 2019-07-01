FedEx Cup Leaders

Through June 30

;Points;Money

1. Matt Kuchar;2,287;$6,166,194

2. Brooks Koepka;2,198;$7,289,444

3. Rory McIlroy;2,195;$6,989,374

4. Xander Schauffele;1,817;$5,374,171

5. Gary Woodland;1,789;$5,556,461

6. Patrick Cantlay;1,658;$4,766,188

7. Dustin Johnson;1,631;$5,297,249

8. Paul Casey;1,541;$3,955,934

9. Justin Rose;1,308;$3,822,428

10. Rickie Fowler;1,293;$3,436,710

11. Jon Rahm;1,283;$3,657,410

12. Chez Reavie;1,272;$3,498,484

13. Marc Leishman;1,215;$3,172,467

14. Charles Howell III;1,125;$2,701,949

15. Justin Thomas;1,120;$2,857,009

16. Adam Scott;1,107;$3,381,541

17. Kevin Kisner;1,039;$2,898,269

18. Tony Finau;1,010;$2,993,259

19. Tiger Woods;1,003;$3,158,915

20. Ryan Palmer;998;$2,649,926

21. Francesco Molinari;985;$3,259,090

22. Sung Kang;980;$2,726,948

23. Webb Simpson;974;$2,647,741

24. Scott Piercy;958;$2,496,994

25. Bryson DeChambeau;948;$2,458,242

26. Sungjae Im;939;$2,298,571

27. Phil Mickelson;896;$2,340,411

28. Brandt Snedeker;893;$2,362,778

29. Corey Conners;891;$2,361,542

30. C.T. Pan;890;$2,167,824

Tour Statistics

Through June 30

Scoring Average

1, Patrick Cantlay, 69.095. 2, Rory McIlroy, 69.129. 3, Dustin Johnson, 69.350. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.402. 5, Webb Simpson, 69.442. 6, Matt Kuchar, 69.507. 7, Adam Scott, 69.555. 8, Justin Rose, 69.597. 9, Tiger Woods, 69.692. 10, Justin Thomas, 69.701.

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Champ, 317.1. 2, Rory McIlroy, 315.3. 3, Luke List, 313.8. 4, Bubba Watson, 312.3. 5, Dustin Johnson, 312.1. 6, Tony Finau, 311.5. 7, Wyndham Clark, 311.3. 8, Seth Reeves, 310.9. 9, Grayson Murray, 310.0. 10, Lucas Bjerregaard, 309.8.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Chez Reavie, 75.44%. 2, Jim Furyk, 74.83%. 3, Ryan Moore, 73.63%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.42%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 73.12%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.90%. 7, Brian Stuard, 70.87%. 8, Brian Gay, 70.66%. 9, Brice Garnett, 70.61%. 10, Matt Kuchar, 69.92%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Corey Conners, 72.41%. 2, Justin Thomas, 71.90%. 3, Tiger Woods, 71.48%. 4, Matt Kuchar, 71.33%. 5, Charles Howell III, 70.85%. 6, Talor Gooch, 70.60%. 7, Brooks Koepka, 70.44%. 8, Gary Woodland, 70.37%. 9, Jim Furyk, 70.30%. 10, Cameron Champ, 69.98%.

Total Driving

1, Brendan Steele, 65. 2, Paul Casey, 70. 3, Gary Woodland, 75. 4, Bryson DeChambeau, 77. 5, Louis Oosthuizen, 97. 6 (tie), Emiliano Grillo and Keegan Bradley, 105. 8, Tiger Woods, 108. 9, Alex Prugh, 109. 10, Jason Kokrak, 113.

SG-Putting

1, Denny McCarthy, .826. 2, Graeme McDowell, .789. 3, Andrew Putnam, .780. 4, Justin Rose, .778. 5, Vaughn Taylor, .749. 6, Jordan Spieth, .713. 7, Brandt Snedeker, .697. 8, Dominic Bozzelli, .684. 9, Wyndham Clark, .677. 10, Aaron Baddeley, .654.

Birdie Average

1, Gary Woodland, 4.70. 2, Justin Thomas, 4.58. 3, Aaron Wise, 4.44. 4, Tiger Woods, 4.43. 5 (tie), Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.42. 7, Rory McIlroy, 4.38. 8, Brooks Koepka, 4.32. 9, Ryan Palmer, 4.31. 10, 2 tied with 4.30.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Rory McIlroy, 75.0. 2, Paul Casey, 76.2. 3, Justin Thomas, 78.0. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 88.0. 5, Keith Mitchell, 90.0. 6, Sam Burns, 99.7. 7, Brooks Koepka, 100.0. 8, Rickie Fowler, 101.5. 9, Kevin Na, 102.0. 10, Adam Long, 104.4.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Ernie Els, 65.75%. 2, Francesco Molinari, 65.57%. 3, Dustin Johnson, 63.93%. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.89%. 5, Sam Ryder, 62.39%. 6, Russell Knox, 61.80%. 7, Matt Kuchar, 61.64%. 8, Justin Rose, 61.63%. 9, Webb Simpson, 61.62%. 10, Martin Kaymer, 61.43%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Rory McIlroy, 239. 2, Justin Thomas, 260. 3, Brooks Koepka, 266. 4, Matt Kuchar, 267. 5, Jason Day, 270. 6, Xander Schauffele, 304. 7, Gary Woodland, 341. 8, Rickie Fowler, 342. 9, Tiger Woods, 360. 10, Jon Rahm, 363.

Champions

Money Leaders

Through June 30

;Trn;Money

1. Scott McCarron;15;$1,902,205

2. Steve Stricker;8;$1,422,327

3. Jerry Kelly;12;$1,363,913

4. Kirk Triplett;15;$1,127,152

5. David Toms;12;$1,107,285

6. Kevin Sutherland;14;$1,000,944

7. Scott Parel;15;$991,911

8. Ken Tanigawa;15;$971,759

9. Bernhard Langer;10;$816,392

10. Billy Andrade;14;$815,471

11. Paul Goydos;15;$696,224

12. Woody Austin;15;$655,052

13. Tom Lehman;11;$654,037

14. Paul Broadhurst;13;$619,594

15. Marco Dawson;12;$564,856

16. Retief Goosen;11;$564,242

17. Miguel Angel Jimenez;12;$540,664

18. Jeff Maggert;13;$518,969

19. Colin Montgomerie;14;$493,909

20. Lee Janzen;15;$490,146

21. Brandt Jobe;14;$453,827

22. Stephen Ames;14;$441,036

23. Duffy Waldorf;14;$431,109

24. Kent Jones;12;$419,209

25. Darren Clarke;13;$396,379

26. Bob Estes;6;$385,407

27. Joe Durant;15;$365,199

28. Mark O'Meara;11;$355,025

29. Corey Pavin;14;$353,094

30. Steve Flesch;15;$327,627

TOUR STATISTICS

Through June 30

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Steve Stricker, 68.85. 2, David Toms, 69.00. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.42. 4, Jerry Kelly, 69.46. 5, Scott McCarron, 69.51. 6, Scott Parel, 69.60. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 69.71. 8, Kirk Triplett, 69.93. 9, Retief Goosen, 69.97. 10, Billy Andrade, 70.12.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 295.8. 2, Darren Clarke, 292.2. 3, Brandt Jobe, 292.0. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 287.8. 5, Retief Goosen, 287.2. 6, Scott McCarron, 287.0. 7, Scott Parel, 284.0. 8, Vijay Singh, 283.9. 9, Steve Stricker, 283.8. 10, Doug Garwood, 282.6.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Willie Wood, 82.07%. 2, Bart Bryant, 81.82%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 79.38%. 4, Joe Durant, 78.84%. 5, Ken Duke, 78.67%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 78.46%. 7, David Toms, 78.26%. 8, Glen Day, 77.64%. 9, Paul Broadhurst, 77.37%. 10, Mark O'Meara, 76.37%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, David Toms, 73.02%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.81%. 3, Brandt Jobe, 72.64%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 72.07%. 5, Billy Andrade, 71.79%. 6, Ken Tanigawa, 71.69%. 7, Scott Parel, 70.90%. 8, Tom Lehman, 70.83%. 9, Bernhard Langer, 70.71%. 10, Scott McCarron, 70.63%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 31. 2, David Toms, 38. 3, Kirk Triplett, 42. 4 (tie), Colin Montgomerie, Scott McCarron and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 43. 7, Bernhard Langer, 44. 8 (tie), Billy Mayfair, Joe Durant and Jerry Kelly, 46.

Putting Average

1, David Toms, 1.707. 2, Kirk Triplett, 1.724. 3, Steve Stricker, 1.725. 4, Kent Jones, 1.737. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 1.739. 6, Mark O'Meara, 1.743. 7, Joey Sindelar, 1.749. 8, Scott Parel, 1.750. 9 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Esteban Toledo, 1.753.

Birdie Average

1, David Toms, 4.63. 2, Steve Stricker, 4.37. 3, Scott McCarron, 4.22. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.20. 5, Kirk Triplett, 4.16. 6 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Kent Jones, 4.05. 8, Retief Goosen, 4.03. 9, Darren Clarke, 3.98. 10, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 3.97.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Scott Parel, 101.3. 2, Tom Lehman, 108.0. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 123.0. 4, Jeff Maggert, 140.4. 5, Bernhard Langer, 148.5. 6, Esteban Toledo, 153.0. 7, John Daly, 156.0. 8, Paul Goydos, 158.4. 9, 3 tied with 162.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Rocco Mediate, 64.44%. 2, Jesper Parnevik, 62.50%. 3, Carlos Franco, 61.76%. 4, David Frost, 60.94%. 5, Paul Broadhurst, 60.00%. 6, Steve Stricker, 58.62%. 7, Lee Janzen, 58.33%. 8, Tom Byrum, 57.63%. 9, Mark Calcavecchia, 56.06%. 10, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 55.81%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steve Stricker, 66. 2, David Toms, 85. 3, Scott Parel, 98. 4, Jerry Kelly, 118. 5, Bernhard Langer, 132. 6, Scott McCarron, 133. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 144. 8, Tom Lehman, 154. 9, Kirk Triplett, 157. 10, 2 tied with 159.

LPGA

Money Leaders

Through June 30

;Trn;Money

1. Jeongeun Lee6;12;$1,554,970

2. Jin Young Ko;13;$1,251,395

3. Lexi Thompson;12;$1,159,268

4. Sung Hyun Park;11;$1,144,083

5. Brooke M. Henderson;15;$998,522

6. Minjee Lee;15;$934,610

7. Nelly Korda;12;$835,092

8. Hannah Green;12;$694,003

9. Danielle Kang;13;$676,519

10. So Yeon Ryu;11;$643,896

11. Sei Young Kim;12;$628,560

12. Eun-Hee Ji;13;$612,541

13. Nasa Hataoka;11;$612,175

14. Carlota Ciganda;14;$593,961

15. Angel Yin;13;$578,539

16. Inbee Park;11;$561,173

17. Amy Yang;12;$538,098

18. Yu Liu;16;$506,357

19. Azahara Munoz;15;$486,841

20. Hyo Joo Kim;9;$478,950

21. Mi Hyang Lee;15;$447,893

22. Celine Boutier;15;$441,696

23. Ariya Jutanugarn;15;$440,991

24. Bronte Law;14;$435,856

25. Jessica Korda;9;$394,404

26. Brittany Altomare;14;$367,849

27. Ally McDonald;14;$355,027

28. Moriya Jutanugarn;15;$346,026

29. Lizette Salas;14;$345,172

30. Gaby Lopez;15;$330,032

