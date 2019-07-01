FedEx Cup Leaders
Through June 30
;Points;Money
1. Matt Kuchar;2,287;$6,166,194
2. Brooks Koepka;2,198;$7,289,444
3. Rory McIlroy;2,195;$6,989,374
4. Xander Schauffele;1,817;$5,374,171
5. Gary Woodland;1,789;$5,556,461
6. Patrick Cantlay;1,658;$4,766,188
7. Dustin Johnson;1,631;$5,297,249
8. Paul Casey;1,541;$3,955,934
9. Justin Rose;1,308;$3,822,428
10. Rickie Fowler;1,293;$3,436,710
11. Jon Rahm;1,283;$3,657,410
12. Chez Reavie;1,272;$3,498,484
13. Marc Leishman;1,215;$3,172,467
14. Charles Howell III;1,125;$2,701,949
15. Justin Thomas;1,120;$2,857,009
16. Adam Scott;1,107;$3,381,541
17. Kevin Kisner;1,039;$2,898,269
18. Tony Finau;1,010;$2,993,259
19. Tiger Woods;1,003;$3,158,915
20. Ryan Palmer;998;$2,649,926
21. Francesco Molinari;985;$3,259,090
22. Sung Kang;980;$2,726,948
23. Webb Simpson;974;$2,647,741
24. Scott Piercy;958;$2,496,994
25. Bryson DeChambeau;948;$2,458,242
26. Sungjae Im;939;$2,298,571
27. Phil Mickelson;896;$2,340,411
28. Brandt Snedeker;893;$2,362,778
29. Corey Conners;891;$2,361,542
30. C.T. Pan;890;$2,167,824
Tour Statistics
Through June 30
Scoring Average
1, Patrick Cantlay, 69.095. 2, Rory McIlroy, 69.129. 3, Dustin Johnson, 69.350. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.402. 5, Webb Simpson, 69.442. 6, Matt Kuchar, 69.507. 7, Adam Scott, 69.555. 8, Justin Rose, 69.597. 9, Tiger Woods, 69.692. 10, Justin Thomas, 69.701.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 317.1. 2, Rory McIlroy, 315.3. 3, Luke List, 313.8. 4, Bubba Watson, 312.3. 5, Dustin Johnson, 312.1. 6, Tony Finau, 311.5. 7, Wyndham Clark, 311.3. 8, Seth Reeves, 310.9. 9, Grayson Murray, 310.0. 10, Lucas Bjerregaard, 309.8.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Chez Reavie, 75.44%. 2, Jim Furyk, 74.83%. 3, Ryan Moore, 73.63%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.42%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 73.12%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.90%. 7, Brian Stuard, 70.87%. 8, Brian Gay, 70.66%. 9, Brice Garnett, 70.61%. 10, Matt Kuchar, 69.92%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Corey Conners, 72.41%. 2, Justin Thomas, 71.90%. 3, Tiger Woods, 71.48%. 4, Matt Kuchar, 71.33%. 5, Charles Howell III, 70.85%. 6, Talor Gooch, 70.60%. 7, Brooks Koepka, 70.44%. 8, Gary Woodland, 70.37%. 9, Jim Furyk, 70.30%. 10, Cameron Champ, 69.98%.
Total Driving
1, Brendan Steele, 65. 2, Paul Casey, 70. 3, Gary Woodland, 75. 4, Bryson DeChambeau, 77. 5, Louis Oosthuizen, 97. 6 (tie), Emiliano Grillo and Keegan Bradley, 105. 8, Tiger Woods, 108. 9, Alex Prugh, 109. 10, Jason Kokrak, 113.
SG-Putting
1, Denny McCarthy, .826. 2, Graeme McDowell, .789. 3, Andrew Putnam, .780. 4, Justin Rose, .778. 5, Vaughn Taylor, .749. 6, Jordan Spieth, .713. 7, Brandt Snedeker, .697. 8, Dominic Bozzelli, .684. 9, Wyndham Clark, .677. 10, Aaron Baddeley, .654.
Birdie Average
1, Gary Woodland, 4.70. 2, Justin Thomas, 4.58. 3, Aaron Wise, 4.44. 4, Tiger Woods, 4.43. 5 (tie), Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.42. 7, Rory McIlroy, 4.38. 8, Brooks Koepka, 4.32. 9, Ryan Palmer, 4.31. 10, 2 tied with 4.30.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Rory McIlroy, 75.0. 2, Paul Casey, 76.2. 3, Justin Thomas, 78.0. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 88.0. 5, Keith Mitchell, 90.0. 6, Sam Burns, 99.7. 7, Brooks Koepka, 100.0. 8, Rickie Fowler, 101.5. 9, Kevin Na, 102.0. 10, Adam Long, 104.4.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ernie Els, 65.75%. 2, Francesco Molinari, 65.57%. 3, Dustin Johnson, 63.93%. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.89%. 5, Sam Ryder, 62.39%. 6, Russell Knox, 61.80%. 7, Matt Kuchar, 61.64%. 8, Justin Rose, 61.63%. 9, Webb Simpson, 61.62%. 10, Martin Kaymer, 61.43%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Rory McIlroy, 239. 2, Justin Thomas, 260. 3, Brooks Koepka, 266. 4, Matt Kuchar, 267. 5, Jason Day, 270. 6, Xander Schauffele, 304. 7, Gary Woodland, 341. 8, Rickie Fowler, 342. 9, Tiger Woods, 360. 10, Jon Rahm, 363.
Champions
Money Leaders
Through June 30
;Trn;Money
1. Scott McCarron;15;$1,902,205
2. Steve Stricker;8;$1,422,327
3. Jerry Kelly;12;$1,363,913
4. Kirk Triplett;15;$1,127,152
5. David Toms;12;$1,107,285
6. Kevin Sutherland;14;$1,000,944
7. Scott Parel;15;$991,911
8. Ken Tanigawa;15;$971,759
9. Bernhard Langer;10;$816,392
10. Billy Andrade;14;$815,471
11. Paul Goydos;15;$696,224
12. Woody Austin;15;$655,052
13. Tom Lehman;11;$654,037
14. Paul Broadhurst;13;$619,594
15. Marco Dawson;12;$564,856
16. Retief Goosen;11;$564,242
17. Miguel Angel Jimenez;12;$540,664
18. Jeff Maggert;13;$518,969
19. Colin Montgomerie;14;$493,909
20. Lee Janzen;15;$490,146
21. Brandt Jobe;14;$453,827
22. Stephen Ames;14;$441,036
23. Duffy Waldorf;14;$431,109
24. Kent Jones;12;$419,209
25. Darren Clarke;13;$396,379
26. Bob Estes;6;$385,407
27. Joe Durant;15;$365,199
28. Mark O'Meara;11;$355,025
29. Corey Pavin;14;$353,094
30. Steve Flesch;15;$327,627
TOUR STATISTICS
Through June 30
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Steve Stricker, 68.85. 2, David Toms, 69.00. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.42. 4, Jerry Kelly, 69.46. 5, Scott McCarron, 69.51. 6, Scott Parel, 69.60. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 69.71. 8, Kirk Triplett, 69.93. 9, Retief Goosen, 69.97. 10, Billy Andrade, 70.12.
Driving Distance
1, John Daly, 295.8. 2, Darren Clarke, 292.2. 3, Brandt Jobe, 292.0. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 287.8. 5, Retief Goosen, 287.2. 6, Scott McCarron, 287.0. 7, Scott Parel, 284.0. 8, Vijay Singh, 283.9. 9, Steve Stricker, 283.8. 10, Doug Garwood, 282.6.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Willie Wood, 82.07%. 2, Bart Bryant, 81.82%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 79.38%. 4, Joe Durant, 78.84%. 5, Ken Duke, 78.67%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 78.46%. 7, David Toms, 78.26%. 8, Glen Day, 77.64%. 9, Paul Broadhurst, 77.37%. 10, Mark O'Meara, 76.37%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, David Toms, 73.02%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 72.81%. 3, Brandt Jobe, 72.64%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 72.07%. 5, Billy Andrade, 71.79%. 6, Ken Tanigawa, 71.69%. 7, Scott Parel, 70.90%. 8, Tom Lehman, 70.83%. 9, Bernhard Langer, 70.71%. 10, Scott McCarron, 70.63%.
Total Driving
1, Steve Stricker, 31. 2, David Toms, 38. 3, Kirk Triplett, 42. 4 (tie), Colin Montgomerie, Scott McCarron and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 43. 7, Bernhard Langer, 44. 8 (tie), Billy Mayfair, Joe Durant and Jerry Kelly, 46.
Putting Average
1, David Toms, 1.707. 2, Kirk Triplett, 1.724. 3, Steve Stricker, 1.725. 4, Kent Jones, 1.737. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 1.739. 6, Mark O'Meara, 1.743. 7, Joey Sindelar, 1.749. 8, Scott Parel, 1.750. 9 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Esteban Toledo, 1.753.
Birdie Average
1, David Toms, 4.63. 2, Steve Stricker, 4.37. 3, Scott McCarron, 4.22. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.20. 5, Kirk Triplett, 4.16. 6 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Kent Jones, 4.05. 8, Retief Goosen, 4.03. 9, Darren Clarke, 3.98. 10, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 3.97.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Scott Parel, 101.3. 2, Tom Lehman, 108.0. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 123.0. 4, Jeff Maggert, 140.4. 5, Bernhard Langer, 148.5. 6, Esteban Toledo, 153.0. 7, John Daly, 156.0. 8, Paul Goydos, 158.4. 9, 3 tied with 162.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Rocco Mediate, 64.44%. 2, Jesper Parnevik, 62.50%. 3, Carlos Franco, 61.76%. 4, David Frost, 60.94%. 5, Paul Broadhurst, 60.00%. 6, Steve Stricker, 58.62%. 7, Lee Janzen, 58.33%. 8, Tom Byrum, 57.63%. 9, Mark Calcavecchia, 56.06%. 10, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 55.81%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Steve Stricker, 66. 2, David Toms, 85. 3, Scott Parel, 98. 4, Jerry Kelly, 118. 5, Bernhard Langer, 132. 6, Scott McCarron, 133. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 144. 8, Tom Lehman, 154. 9, Kirk Triplett, 157. 10, 2 tied with 159.
LPGA
Money Leaders
Through June 30
;Trn;Money
1. Jeongeun Lee6;12;$1,554,970
2. Jin Young Ko;13;$1,251,395
3. Lexi Thompson;12;$1,159,268
4. Sung Hyun Park;11;$1,144,083
5. Brooke M. Henderson;15;$998,522
6. Minjee Lee;15;$934,610
7. Nelly Korda;12;$835,092
8. Hannah Green;12;$694,003
9. Danielle Kang;13;$676,519
10. So Yeon Ryu;11;$643,896
11. Sei Young Kim;12;$628,560
12. Eun-Hee Ji;13;$612,541
13. Nasa Hataoka;11;$612,175
14. Carlota Ciganda;14;$593,961
15. Angel Yin;13;$578,539
16. Inbee Park;11;$561,173
17. Amy Yang;12;$538,098
18. Yu Liu;16;$506,357
19. Azahara Munoz;15;$486,841
20. Hyo Joo Kim;9;$478,950
21. Mi Hyang Lee;15;$447,893
22. Celine Boutier;15;$441,696
23. Ariya Jutanugarn;15;$440,991
24. Bronte Law;14;$435,856
25. Jessica Korda;9;$394,404
26. Brittany Altomare;14;$367,849
27. Ally McDonald;14;$355,027
28. Moriya Jutanugarn;15;$346,026
29. Lizette Salas;14;$345,172
30. Gaby Lopez;15;$330,032
