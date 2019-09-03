FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Sept. 1

;Points;Money

1. Rory McIlroy;2,842;$7,785,286

2. Xander Schauffele;2,030;$5,609,456

3. Justin Thomas;3,475;$5,013,084

4. Brooks Koepka;3,119;$9,684,006

5. Paul Casey;1,768;$4,257,040

6. Adam Scott;1,874;$4,084,541

7. Tony Finau;1,911;$4,344,380

8. Chez Reavie;1,394;$3,660,909

9. Patrick Reed;2,946;$3,593,844

10. Hideki Matsuyama;1,821;$3,335,137

11. Kevin Kisner;1,635;$3,489,144

12. Jon Rahm;2,517;$4,990,110

13. Bryson DeChambeau;1,371;$3,186,232

14. Jason Kokrak;1,254;$2,330,212

15. Gary Woodland;1,912;$5,690,965

16. Webb Simpson;1,946;$4,690,572

17. Matt Kuchar;2,339;$6,294,690

18. Tommy Fleetwood;1,479;$3,853,651

19. Sungjae Im;1,407;$2,851,134

20. Rickie Fowler;1,637;$3,945,810

21. Louis Oosthuizen;1,355;$2,539,183

22. Patrick Cantlay;3,157;$6,121,488

23. Abraham Ancer;1,940;$2,688,625

24. Marc Leishman;1,587;$3,886,577

25. Brandt Snedeker;1,709;$3,122,936

26. Corey Conners;1,476;$2,919,864

27. Justin Rose;1,739;$4,358,849

28. Charles Howell III;1,345;$3,039,049

29. Lucas Glover;1,337;$2,613,965

30. Dustin Johnson;1,840;$5,534,619

Tour Statistics

Through Sept. 1

Scoring Average

1, Rory McIlroy, 69.057. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 69.306. 3, Webb Simpson, 69.377. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.395. 5, Justin Thomas, 69.466. 6, Jon Rahm, 69.618. 7, Adam Scott, 69.693. 8, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.729. 9, Paul Casey, 69.821. 10, Justin Rose, 69.825.

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Champ, 317.9. 2, Rory McIlroy, 313.5. 3, Luke List, 313.3. 4, Dustin Johnson, 312.0. 5, Wyndham Clark, 311.8. 6, Bubba Watson, 311.6. 7, Seth Reeves, 311.4. 8, Trey Mullinax, 310.2. 9, Tony Finau, 309.5. 10, 2 tied with 309.0.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Chez Reavie, 75.72%. 2, Ryan Moore, 75.53%. 3, Jim Furyk, 74.45%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.81%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 72.13%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.72%. 7, Brice Garnett, 71.45%. 8, Brian Stuard, 71.09%. 9, Austin Cook, 70.26%. 10, Abraham Ancer, 70.21%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Corey Conners, 73.06%. 2, Johnson Wagner, 71.55%. 3, Alex Prugh, 71.44%. 4, Paul Casey, 70.96%. 5, Jason Dufner, 70.76%. 6, Justin Thomas, 70.68%. 7, Charles Howell III, 70.51%. 8, Josh Teater, 70.48%. 9, Scott Piercy, 70.09%. 10, Brendan Steele, 69.98%.

Total Driving

1, Brendan Steele, 56. 2, Gary Woodland, 92. 3, Paul Casey, 95. 4, Sepp Straka, 96. 5, Alex Prugh, 98. 6, Bryson DeChambeau, 100. 7, Daniel Berger, 103. 8, Rory McIlroy, 106. 9, Jason Kokrak, 107. 10, Corey Conners, 108.

SG-Putting

1, Denny McCarthy, .926. 2, Jordan Spieth, .862. 3, Dominic Bozzelli, .847. 4, Graeme McDowell, .731. 5, Andrew Putnam, .700. 6, Aaron Baddeley, .654. 7, Patton Kizzire, .642. 8, Wyndham Clark, .640. 9, Vaughn Taylor, .636. 10, Beau Hossler, .619.

Birdie Average

1, Justin Thomas, 4.58. 2, Rory McIlroy, 4.49. 3, Aaron Wise, 4.42. 4, Patrick Cantlay, 4.40. 5, Gary Woodland, 4.38. 6, Jon Rahm, 4.35. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 4.30. 8 (tie), Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott, 4.28. 10, 3 tied with 4.25.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Martin Laird, 84.7. 2, Jhonattan Vegas, 86.4. 3, Brooks Koepka, 88.8. 4, Justin Thomas, 92.6. 5, Rory McIlroy, 94.2. 6, Cody Gribble, 99.0. 7, Keith Mitchell, 99.6. 8, Sam Burns, 100.3. 9, Paul Casey, 103.8. 10, 2 tied with 105.2.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Francesco Molinari, 65.33%. 2, Ernie Els, 64.47%. 3, Dustin Johnson, 63.86%. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.54%. 5, Webb Simpson, 62.96%. 6, Talor Gooch, 62.50%. 7, Sam Ryder, 62.40%. 8, Brandt Snedeker, 62.29%. 9, Ian Poulter, 62.04%. 10, Jimmy Walker, 61.76%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Rory McIlroy, 197. 2, Brooks Koepka, 222. 3, Justin Thomas, 265. 4, Jon Rahm, 298. 5, Xander Schauffele, 322. 6, Rickie Fowler, 324. 7, Adam Scott, 342. 8, Justin Rose, 375. 9, Gary Woodland, 389. 10, Jason Day, 397.

Champions

Money Leaders

Through Sept. 1

1. Scott McCarron $2,318,965

2. Jerry Kelly $1,561,882

3. Steve Stricker $1,534,327

4. Bernhard Langer $1,276,279

5. Scott Parel $1,271,681

6. Retief Goosen $1,225,235

7. David Toms $1,218,635

8. Kevin Sutherland $1,186,464

9. Kirk Triplett $1,155,592

10. Ken Tanigawa $1,045,748

LPGA

Money Leaders

Through Sept. 1

;Trn;Money

1. Jin Young Ko;18;$2,632,412

2. Jeongeun Lee;19;$1,885,295

3. Sung Hyun Park;16;$1,486,010

4. Lexi Thompson;18;$1,404,576

5. Brooke M. Henderson;21;$1,334,852

6. Minjee Lee;21;$1,203,124

7. Ariya Jutanugarn;22;$1,047,360

8. Sei Young Kim;19;$1,021,949

9. Nelly Korda;16;$1,007,423

10. Hannah Green;17;$979,519

11. Lizette Salas;19;$969,072

12. Hyo Joo Kim;14;$950,029

13. Carlota Ciganda;20;$934,396

14. Shanshan Feng;18;$874,716

15. Nasa Hataoka;17;$766,564

16. Danielle Kang;17;$746,253

17. Moriya Jutanugarn;22;$727,915

18. Eun-Hee Ji;17;$716,048

19. Amy Yang;18;$710,615

20. Celine Boutier;22;$700,582

21. So Yeon Ryu;15;$690,266

22. Yu Liu;22;$661,003

23. Inbee Park;13;$659,342

24. Angel Yin;18;$658,896

25. Brittany Altomare;20;$599,854

26. Mi Hyang Lee;22;$584,073

27. Azahara Munoz;20;$546,698

28. Mi Jung Hur;16;$545,056

29. Bronte Law;19;$535,929

30. Ally McDonald;19;$527,314

Tour Statistics

Through Sept. 1

Scoring

1, Jin Young Ko, 68.851. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.265. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 69.328. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.527. 5, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.648. 6, Minjee Lee, 69.750. 7 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Mi Jung Hur, 69.763. 9, Nelly Korda, 69.810. 10, Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.939.

Driving Distance

1, Anne van Dam, 284.148. 2, Angel Yin, 281.733. 3, Joanna Klatten, 278.659. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 276.713. 5, Lexi Thompson, 276.661. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 275.529. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 274.858. 8, Jessica Korda, 274.511. 9, Elizabeth Szokol, 273.772. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 273.151.

Greens in Regulation

1, Jin Young Ko, 79.90%. 2, Nelly Korda, 76.80%. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 76.70%. 4, Lexi Thompson, 76.30%. 5, Yu Liu, 75.80%. 6, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 75.70%. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 75.60%. 8, Shanshan Feng, 75.50%. 9, Minjee Lee, 75.40%. 10, Anna Nordqvist, 75.30%.

Putts per GIR

1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.719. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.724. 3, Jin Young Ko, 1.739. 4, Haru Nomura, 1.742. 5, Sung Hyun Park, 1.753. 6, Carlota Ciganda, 1.761. 7, Brittany Altomare, 1.763. 8, Moriya Jutanugarn, 1.764. 9, Azahara Munoz, 1.765. 10, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.768.

Birdies

1, Ariya Jutanugarn, 324. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 310. 3, Carlota Ciganda, 308. 4, Minjee Lee, 303. 5, Yu Liu, 301. 6, Jin Young Ko, 300. 7, Moriya Jutanugarn, 297. 8 (tie), Sei Young Kim and Jeongeun Lee6, 291. 10, Sung Hyun Park, 281.

Eagles

1, Carlota Ciganda, 17. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 16. 3, Anne van Dam, 14. 4, Brittany Altomare, 10. 5 (tie), Nasa Hataoka, Brooke M. Henderson, Gaby Lopez and Lexi Thompson, 9. 9, 9 tied with 8.

Sand Save Percentage

1, In-Kyung Kim, 63.04%. 2, Pajaree Anannarukarn, 62.16%. 3, Celine Boutier, 61.54%. 4, Katherine Kirk, 61.19%. 5, Hyo Joo Kim, 61.11%. 6, Minjee Lee, 59.78%. 7, So Yeon Ryu, 58.62%. 8, Lydia Ko, 58.33%. 9, Yu Liu, 57.83%. 10, Haru Nomura, 57.78%.

Rounds Under Par

1, Hyo Joo Kim, 79.59%. 2, Jin Young Ko, 79.10%. 3, Jeongeun Lee6, 76.06%. 4, Nelly Korda, 72.41%. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, 71.62%. 6, Inbee Park, 71.43%. 7, Minjee Lee, 71.05%. 8, Sung Hyun Park, 70.49%. 9, Shanshan Feng, 68.85%. 10, Haru Nomura, 67.57%.

