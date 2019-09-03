FedEx Cup Leaders
Through Sept. 1
;Points;Money
1. Rory McIlroy;2,842;$7,785,286
2. Xander Schauffele;2,030;$5,609,456
3. Justin Thomas;3,475;$5,013,084
4. Brooks Koepka;3,119;$9,684,006
5. Paul Casey;1,768;$4,257,040
6. Adam Scott;1,874;$4,084,541
7. Tony Finau;1,911;$4,344,380
8. Chez Reavie;1,394;$3,660,909
9. Patrick Reed;2,946;$3,593,844
10. Hideki Matsuyama;1,821;$3,335,137
11. Kevin Kisner;1,635;$3,489,144
12. Jon Rahm;2,517;$4,990,110
13. Bryson DeChambeau;1,371;$3,186,232
14. Jason Kokrak;1,254;$2,330,212
15. Gary Woodland;1,912;$5,690,965
16. Webb Simpson;1,946;$4,690,572
17. Matt Kuchar;2,339;$6,294,690
18. Tommy Fleetwood;1,479;$3,853,651
19. Sungjae Im;1,407;$2,851,134
20. Rickie Fowler;1,637;$3,945,810
21. Louis Oosthuizen;1,355;$2,539,183
22. Patrick Cantlay;3,157;$6,121,488
23. Abraham Ancer;1,940;$2,688,625
24. Marc Leishman;1,587;$3,886,577
25. Brandt Snedeker;1,709;$3,122,936
26. Corey Conners;1,476;$2,919,864
27. Justin Rose;1,739;$4,358,849
28. Charles Howell III;1,345;$3,039,049
29. Lucas Glover;1,337;$2,613,965
30. Dustin Johnson;1,840;$5,534,619
Tour Statistics
Through Sept. 1
Scoring Average
1, Rory McIlroy, 69.057. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 69.306. 3, Webb Simpson, 69.377. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.395. 5, Justin Thomas, 69.466. 6, Jon Rahm, 69.618. 7, Adam Scott, 69.693. 8, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.729. 9, Paul Casey, 69.821. 10, Justin Rose, 69.825.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 317.9. 2, Rory McIlroy, 313.5. 3, Luke List, 313.3. 4, Dustin Johnson, 312.0. 5, Wyndham Clark, 311.8. 6, Bubba Watson, 311.6. 7, Seth Reeves, 311.4. 8, Trey Mullinax, 310.2. 9, Tony Finau, 309.5. 10, 2 tied with 309.0.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Chez Reavie, 75.72%. 2, Ryan Moore, 75.53%. 3, Jim Furyk, 74.45%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.81%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 72.13%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.72%. 7, Brice Garnett, 71.45%. 8, Brian Stuard, 71.09%. 9, Austin Cook, 70.26%. 10, Abraham Ancer, 70.21%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Corey Conners, 73.06%. 2, Johnson Wagner, 71.55%. 3, Alex Prugh, 71.44%. 4, Paul Casey, 70.96%. 5, Jason Dufner, 70.76%. 6, Justin Thomas, 70.68%. 7, Charles Howell III, 70.51%. 8, Josh Teater, 70.48%. 9, Scott Piercy, 70.09%. 10, Brendan Steele, 69.98%.
Total Driving
1, Brendan Steele, 56. 2, Gary Woodland, 92. 3, Paul Casey, 95. 4, Sepp Straka, 96. 5, Alex Prugh, 98. 6, Bryson DeChambeau, 100. 7, Daniel Berger, 103. 8, Rory McIlroy, 106. 9, Jason Kokrak, 107. 10, Corey Conners, 108.
SG-Putting
1, Denny McCarthy, .926. 2, Jordan Spieth, .862. 3, Dominic Bozzelli, .847. 4, Graeme McDowell, .731. 5, Andrew Putnam, .700. 6, Aaron Baddeley, .654. 7, Patton Kizzire, .642. 8, Wyndham Clark, .640. 9, Vaughn Taylor, .636. 10, Beau Hossler, .619.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Thomas, 4.58. 2, Rory McIlroy, 4.49. 3, Aaron Wise, 4.42. 4, Patrick Cantlay, 4.40. 5, Gary Woodland, 4.38. 6, Jon Rahm, 4.35. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 4.30. 8 (tie), Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott, 4.28. 10, 3 tied with 4.25.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Martin Laird, 84.7. 2, Jhonattan Vegas, 86.4. 3, Brooks Koepka, 88.8. 4, Justin Thomas, 92.6. 5, Rory McIlroy, 94.2. 6, Cody Gribble, 99.0. 7, Keith Mitchell, 99.6. 8, Sam Burns, 100.3. 9, Paul Casey, 103.8. 10, 2 tied with 105.2.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Francesco Molinari, 65.33%. 2, Ernie Els, 64.47%. 3, Dustin Johnson, 63.86%. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.54%. 5, Webb Simpson, 62.96%. 6, Talor Gooch, 62.50%. 7, Sam Ryder, 62.40%. 8, Brandt Snedeker, 62.29%. 9, Ian Poulter, 62.04%. 10, Jimmy Walker, 61.76%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Rory McIlroy, 197. 2, Brooks Koepka, 222. 3, Justin Thomas, 265. 4, Jon Rahm, 298. 5, Xander Schauffele, 322. 6, Rickie Fowler, 324. 7, Adam Scott, 342. 8, Justin Rose, 375. 9, Gary Woodland, 389. 10, Jason Day, 397.
Champions
Money Leaders
Through Sept. 1
1. Scott McCarron $2,318,965
2. Jerry Kelly $1,561,882
3. Steve Stricker $1,534,327
4. Bernhard Langer $1,276,279
5. Scott Parel $1,271,681
6. Retief Goosen $1,225,235
7. David Toms $1,218,635
8. Kevin Sutherland $1,186,464
9. Kirk Triplett $1,155,592
10. Ken Tanigawa $1,045,748
LPGA
Money Leaders
Through Sept. 1
;Trn;Money
1. Jin Young Ko;18;$2,632,412
2. Jeongeun Lee;19;$1,885,295
3. Sung Hyun Park;16;$1,486,010
4. Lexi Thompson;18;$1,404,576
5. Brooke M. Henderson;21;$1,334,852
6. Minjee Lee;21;$1,203,124
7. Ariya Jutanugarn;22;$1,047,360
8. Sei Young Kim;19;$1,021,949
9. Nelly Korda;16;$1,007,423
10. Hannah Green;17;$979,519
11. Lizette Salas;19;$969,072
12. Hyo Joo Kim;14;$950,029
13. Carlota Ciganda;20;$934,396
14. Shanshan Feng;18;$874,716
15. Nasa Hataoka;17;$766,564
16. Danielle Kang;17;$746,253
17. Moriya Jutanugarn;22;$727,915
18. Eun-Hee Ji;17;$716,048
19. Amy Yang;18;$710,615
20. Celine Boutier;22;$700,582
21. So Yeon Ryu;15;$690,266
22. Yu Liu;22;$661,003
23. Inbee Park;13;$659,342
24. Angel Yin;18;$658,896
25. Brittany Altomare;20;$599,854
26. Mi Hyang Lee;22;$584,073
27. Azahara Munoz;20;$546,698
28. Mi Jung Hur;16;$545,056
29. Bronte Law;19;$535,929
30. Ally McDonald;19;$527,314
Tour Statistics
Through Sept. 1
Scoring
1, Jin Young Ko, 68.851. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.265. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 69.328. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.527. 5, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.648. 6, Minjee Lee, 69.750. 7 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Mi Jung Hur, 69.763. 9, Nelly Korda, 69.810. 10, Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.939.
Driving Distance
1, Anne van Dam, 284.148. 2, Angel Yin, 281.733. 3, Joanna Klatten, 278.659. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 276.713. 5, Lexi Thompson, 276.661. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 275.529. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 274.858. 8, Jessica Korda, 274.511. 9, Elizabeth Szokol, 273.772. 10, Carlota Ciganda, 273.151.
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, 79.90%. 2, Nelly Korda, 76.80%. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 76.70%. 4, Lexi Thompson, 76.30%. 5, Yu Liu, 75.80%. 6, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 75.70%. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 75.60%. 8, Shanshan Feng, 75.50%. 9, Minjee Lee, 75.40%. 10, Anna Nordqvist, 75.30%.
Putts per GIR
1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.719. 2, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.724. 3, Jin Young Ko, 1.739. 4, Haru Nomura, 1.742. 5, Sung Hyun Park, 1.753. 6, Carlota Ciganda, 1.761. 7, Brittany Altomare, 1.763. 8, Moriya Jutanugarn, 1.764. 9, Azahara Munoz, 1.765. 10, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.768.
Birdies
1, Ariya Jutanugarn, 324. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 310. 3, Carlota Ciganda, 308. 4, Minjee Lee, 303. 5, Yu Liu, 301. 6, Jin Young Ko, 300. 7, Moriya Jutanugarn, 297. 8 (tie), Sei Young Kim and Jeongeun Lee6, 291. 10, Sung Hyun Park, 281.
Eagles
1, Carlota Ciganda, 17. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 16. 3, Anne van Dam, 14. 4, Brittany Altomare, 10. 5 (tie), Nasa Hataoka, Brooke M. Henderson, Gaby Lopez and Lexi Thompson, 9. 9, 9 tied with 8.
Sand Save Percentage
1, In-Kyung Kim, 63.04%. 2, Pajaree Anannarukarn, 62.16%. 3, Celine Boutier, 61.54%. 4, Katherine Kirk, 61.19%. 5, Hyo Joo Kim, 61.11%. 6, Minjee Lee, 59.78%. 7, So Yeon Ryu, 58.62%. 8, Lydia Ko, 58.33%. 9, Yu Liu, 57.83%. 10, Haru Nomura, 57.78%.
Rounds Under Par
1, Hyo Joo Kim, 79.59%. 2, Jin Young Ko, 79.10%. 3, Jeongeun Lee6, 76.06%. 4, Nelly Korda, 72.41%. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, 71.62%. 6, Inbee Park, 71.43%. 7, Minjee Lee, 71.05%. 8, Sung Hyun Park, 70.49%. 9, Shanshan Feng, 68.85%. 10, Haru Nomura, 67.57%.
