FedEx Cup Leaders
Through Oct. 22
;Points;Money
1. Lanto Griffin;710;$1,828,952
2. Sebastian Munoz;627;$1,500,569
3. Justin Thomas;615;$2,032,750
4. Kevin Na;593;$1,492,660
5. Joaquin Niemann;565;$1,562,360
6. Cameron Champ;561;$1,297,489
7. Adam Hadwin;415;$1,013,983
8. Mark Hubbard;383;$1,007,825
9. Sungjae Im;367;$867,191
10. Harris English;344;$895,660
11. Danny Lee;318;$1,098,439
12. Patrick Cantlay;315;$789,730
12. Tom Hoge;315;$844,230
14. Scott Harrington;309;$779,372
15. Byeong Hun An;293;$813,248
16. Carlos Ortiz;258;$643,925
17. Xinjun Zhang;246;$626,325
18. Cameron Smith;235;$703,815
19. Brian Harman;229;$565,221
20. Pat Perez;214;$538,478
20. Denny McCarthy;214;$512,925
22. Marc Leishman;202;$487,185
23. Hideki Matsuyama;197;$624,250
24. Bronson Burgoon;191;$459,145
25. Brian Stuard;190;$444,565
26. Dylan Frittelli;183;$447,365
27. Kevin Streelman;182;$494,048
28. Richy Werenski;179;$453,544
29. Nate Lashley;178;$484,989
30. Bryson DeChambeau;171;$419,983
Champions
Charles Schwab Cup
Money Leaders
Through Oct. 22
1, Scott McCarron, $2,475,915. 2, Jerry Kelly, $2,254,485. 3, Kirk Triplett, $1,539,898. 4, Steve Stricker, $1,534,327. 5, David Toms, $1,474,612. 6, Retief Goosen, $1,427,185. 7, Bernhard Langer, $1,415,809. 8, Woody Austin, $1,393,850. 9, Scott Parel, $1,327,456. 10, Billy Andrade, $1,234,405.
LPGA
Vare Trophy Leaders
Through Oct. 22
1. Jin Young Ko, 68.901. 2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.377. 3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.493. 4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.581. 5. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.671.
6. Mi Jung Hur, 69.803. 7. Nelly Korda, 69.806. 8. Carlota Ciganda, 69.863. 9. Minjee Lee, 69.913. 10. Jessica Korda, 69.959.
11. Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.989. 12. Amy Yang, 70.086. 13. Sei Young Kim, 70.1. 14. Inbee Park, 70.123. 15. Shanshan Feng, 70.149.
Money Leaders
;Trn;Money
1. Jin Young Ko;19;$2,675,359
2. Jeongeun Lee;21;$1,936,285
3. Sung Hyun Park;18;$1,500,237
4. Brooke M. Henderson;24;$1,415,974
5. Lexi Thompson;19;$1,404,576
6. Minjee Lee;22;$1,210,297
7. Sei Young Kim;22;$1,121,004
8. Ariya Jutanugarn;25;$1,116,547
9. Danielle Kang;19;$1,061,253
10. Nelly Korda;17;$1,050,370
11. Hyo Joo Kim;17;$1,042,806
12. Hannah Green;19;$987,267
13. Lizette Salas;21;$986,245
14. Carlota Ciganda;21;$950,929
15. Shanshan Feng;20;$905,286
16. Nasa Hataoka;18;$877,874
17. Mi Jung Hur;19;$865,027
18. Yu Liu;25;$794,269
19. Brittany Altomare;23;$759,189
20. Amy Yang;20;$757,467
21. Moriya Jutanugarn;25;$742,921
22. Eun-Hee Ji;20;$738,895
23. Angel Yin;20;$716,229
24. Jessica Korda;15;$713,530
25. Inbee Park;15;$709,264
26. Celine Boutier;24;$708,417
27. So Yeon Ryu;16;$690,266
28. Bronte Law;22;$614,840
29. Mi Hyang Lee;24;$595,031
30. Megan Khang;20;$578,175
