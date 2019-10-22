FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Oct. 22

;Points;Money

1. Lanto Griffin;710;$1,828,952

2. Sebastian Munoz;627;$1,500,569

3. Justin Thomas;615;$2,032,750

4. Kevin Na;593;$1,492,660

5. Joaquin Niemann;565;$1,562,360

6. Cameron Champ;561;$1,297,489

7. Adam Hadwin;415;$1,013,983

8. Mark Hubbard;383;$1,007,825

9. Sungjae Im;367;$867,191

10. Harris English;344;$895,660

11. Danny Lee;318;$1,098,439

12. Patrick Cantlay;315;$789,730

12. Tom Hoge;315;$844,230

14. Scott Harrington;309;$779,372

15. Byeong Hun An;293;$813,248

16. Carlos Ortiz;258;$643,925

17. Xinjun Zhang;246;$626,325

18. Cameron Smith;235;$703,815

19. Brian Harman;229;$565,221

20. Pat Perez;214;$538,478

20. Denny McCarthy;214;$512,925

22. Marc Leishman;202;$487,185

23. Hideki Matsuyama;197;$624,250

24. Bronson Burgoon;191;$459,145

25. Brian Stuard;190;$444,565

26. Dylan Frittelli;183;$447,365

27. Kevin Streelman;182;$494,048

28. Richy Werenski;179;$453,544

29. Nate Lashley;178;$484,989

30. Bryson DeChambeau;171;$419,983

Champions

Charles Schwab Cup

Money Leaders

Through Oct. 22

1, Scott McCarron, $2,475,915. 2, Jerry Kelly, $2,254,485. 3, Kirk Triplett, $1,539,898. 4, Steve Stricker, $1,534,327. 5, David Toms, $1,474,612. 6, Retief Goosen, $1,427,185. 7, Bernhard Langer, $1,415,809. 8, Woody Austin, $1,393,850. 9, Scott Parel, $1,327,456. 10, Billy Andrade, $1,234,405.

LPGA

Vare Trophy Leaders

Through Oct. 22

1. Jin Young Ko, 68.901. 2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.377. 3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.493. 4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.581. 5. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.671.

6. Mi Jung Hur, 69.803. 7. Nelly Korda, 69.806. 8. Carlota Ciganda, 69.863. 9. Minjee Lee, 69.913. 10. Jessica Korda, 69.959.

11. Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.989. 12. Amy Yang, 70.086. 13. Sei Young Kim, 70.1. 14. Inbee Park, 70.123. 15. Shanshan Feng, 70.149.

Money Leaders

;Trn;Money

1. Jin Young Ko;19;$2,675,359

2. Jeongeun Lee;21;$1,936,285

3. Sung Hyun Park;18;$1,500,237

4. Brooke M. Henderson;24;$1,415,974

5. Lexi Thompson;19;$1,404,576

6. Minjee Lee;22;$1,210,297

7. Sei Young Kim;22;$1,121,004

8. Ariya Jutanugarn;25;$1,116,547

9. Danielle Kang;19;$1,061,253

10. Nelly Korda;17;$1,050,370

11. Hyo Joo Kim;17;$1,042,806

12. Hannah Green;19;$987,267

13. Lizette Salas;21;$986,245

14. Carlota Ciganda;21;$950,929

15. Shanshan Feng;20;$905,286

16. Nasa Hataoka;18;$877,874

17. Mi Jung Hur;19;$865,027

18. Yu Liu;25;$794,269

19. Brittany Altomare;23;$759,189

20. Amy Yang;20;$757,467

21. Moriya Jutanugarn;25;$742,921

22. Eun-Hee Ji;20;$738,895

23. Angel Yin;20;$716,229

24. Jessica Korda;15;$713,530

25. Inbee Park;15;$709,264

26. Celine Boutier;24;$708,417

27. So Yeon Ryu;16;$690,266

28. Bronte Law;22;$614,840

29. Mi Hyang Lee;24;$595,031

30. Megan Khang;20;$578,175

