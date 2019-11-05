FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Nov. 5

;Points;Money

1. Lanto Griffin;737;$1,867,302

2. Rory McIlroy;713;$2,310,500

3. Justin Thomas;662;$2,166,910

4. Sebastian Munoz;627;$1,500,569

5. Kevin Na;603;$1,517,347

6. Sungjae Im;599;$1,587,691

7. Joaquin Niemann;587;$1,613,888

8. Hideki Matsuyama;566;$1,832,250

9. Cameron Champ;561;$1,297,489

10. Tiger Woods;500;$1,755,000

11. Adam Hadwin;439;$1,107,718

12. Byeong Hun An;435;$1,232,748

13. Mark Hubbard;391;$1,018,475

14. Danny Lee;388;$1,342,189

15. Xander Schauffele;385;$1,338,750

16. Harris English;344;$895,660

17. Brendon Todd;322;$582,482

18. Patrick Cantlay;315;$789,730

18. Tom Hoge;315;$844,230

20. Scott Harrington;313;$786,467

21. Xinjun Zhang;264;$693,325

22. Charles Howell III;263;$758,735

23. Gary Woodland;261;$913,240

24. Corey Conners;260;$760,260

25. Carlos Ortiz;258;$643,925

26. Denny McCarthy;244;$564,675

27. Cameron Smith;240;$752,965

28. Harry Higgs;240;$471,315

29. Scottie Scheffler;239;$548,955

30. Brian Harman;229;$565,221

Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

Through Nov. 5

1, Scott McCarron, $2,514,715. 2, Jerry Kelly, $2,318,925. 3, Bernhard Langer, $1,693,809. 4, Retief Goosen, $1,609,085. 5, Kirk Triplett, $1,593,298. 6, Steve Stricker, $1,534,327. 7, Woody Austin, $1,523,517. 8, David Toms, $1,492,012. 9, Scott Parel, $1,485,456. 10, Colin Montgomerie, $1,374,752.

LPGA

Vare Trophy Leaders

Through Nov. 5

1. Jin Young Ko, 69.052. 2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.449. 3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.507. 4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.606. 5. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.724.

6. Nelly Korda, 69.729. 7. Mi Jung Hur, 69.759. 8. Minjee Lee, 69.807. 9. Carlota Ciganda, 69.917. 10. Amy Yang, 70.

10. Sei Young Kim, 70. 12. Ariya Jutanugarn, 70.01. 13. Inbee Park, 70.098. 14. Jessica Korda, 70.175. 15. Nasa Hataoka, 70.197.

Money Leaders

;Trn;Money

1. Jin Young Ko;21;$2,714,281

2. Jeongeun Lee;23;$1,979,457

3. Sung Hyun Park;19;$1,529,905

4. Brooke M. Henderson;26;$1,519,447

5. Minjee Lee;24;$1,409,447

6. Lexi Thompson;19;$1,404,576

7. Nelly Korda;19;$1,395,909

8. Sei Young Kim;24;$1,253,099

9. Danielle Kang;20;$1,241,806

10. Ariya Jutanugarn;27;$1,166,885

11. Hyo Joo Kim;19;$1,115,652

12. Lizette Salas;23;$1,007,705

13. Hannah Green;21;$1,001,968

14. Mi Jung Hur;21;$978,583

15. Carlota Ciganda;22;$963,602

16. Shanshan Feng;21;$910,288

17. Amy Yang;22;$906,904

18. Nasa Hataoka;18;$877,874

19. Yu Liu;26;$824,781

20. Brittany Altomare;25;$795,579

21. Moriya Jutanugarn;27;$759,436

22. Jessica Korda;17;$754,905

23. Eun-Hee Ji;22;$752,052

24. Angel Yin;22;$740,068

25. Celine Boutier;26;$739,366

26. Inbee Park;16;$738,932

27. So Yeon Ryu;18;$719,945

28. Caroline Masson;24;$655,931

29. Bronte Law;22;$614,840

30. Azahara Munoz;24;$611,589

