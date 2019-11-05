FedEx Cup Leaders
Through Nov. 5
;Points;Money
1. Lanto Griffin;737;$1,867,302
2. Rory McIlroy;713;$2,310,500
3. Justin Thomas;662;$2,166,910
4. Sebastian Munoz;627;$1,500,569
5. Kevin Na;603;$1,517,347
6. Sungjae Im;599;$1,587,691
7. Joaquin Niemann;587;$1,613,888
8. Hideki Matsuyama;566;$1,832,250
9. Cameron Champ;561;$1,297,489
10. Tiger Woods;500;$1,755,000
11. Adam Hadwin;439;$1,107,718
12. Byeong Hun An;435;$1,232,748
13. Mark Hubbard;391;$1,018,475
14. Danny Lee;388;$1,342,189
15. Xander Schauffele;385;$1,338,750
16. Harris English;344;$895,660
17. Brendon Todd;322;$582,482
18. Patrick Cantlay;315;$789,730
18. Tom Hoge;315;$844,230
20. Scott Harrington;313;$786,467
21. Xinjun Zhang;264;$693,325
22. Charles Howell III;263;$758,735
23. Gary Woodland;261;$913,240
24. Corey Conners;260;$760,260
25. Carlos Ortiz;258;$643,925
26. Denny McCarthy;244;$564,675
27. Cameron Smith;240;$752,965
28. Harry Higgs;240;$471,315
29. Scottie Scheffler;239;$548,955
30. Brian Harman;229;$565,221
Champions
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
Through Nov. 5
1, Scott McCarron, $2,514,715. 2, Jerry Kelly, $2,318,925. 3, Bernhard Langer, $1,693,809. 4, Retief Goosen, $1,609,085. 5, Kirk Triplett, $1,593,298. 6, Steve Stricker, $1,534,327. 7, Woody Austin, $1,523,517. 8, David Toms, $1,492,012. 9, Scott Parel, $1,485,456. 10, Colin Montgomerie, $1,374,752.
LPGA
Vare Trophy Leaders
Through Nov. 5
1. Jin Young Ko, 69.052. 2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.449. 3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.507. 4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.606. 5. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.724.
6. Nelly Korda, 69.729. 7. Mi Jung Hur, 69.759. 8. Minjee Lee, 69.807. 9. Carlota Ciganda, 69.917. 10. Amy Yang, 70.
10. Sei Young Kim, 70. 12. Ariya Jutanugarn, 70.01. 13. Inbee Park, 70.098. 14. Jessica Korda, 70.175. 15. Nasa Hataoka, 70.197.
Money Leaders
;Trn;Money
1. Jin Young Ko;21;$2,714,281
2. Jeongeun Lee;23;$1,979,457
3. Sung Hyun Park;19;$1,529,905
4. Brooke M. Henderson;26;$1,519,447
5. Minjee Lee;24;$1,409,447
6. Lexi Thompson;19;$1,404,576
7. Nelly Korda;19;$1,395,909
8. Sei Young Kim;24;$1,253,099
9. Danielle Kang;20;$1,241,806
10. Ariya Jutanugarn;27;$1,166,885
11. Hyo Joo Kim;19;$1,115,652
12. Lizette Salas;23;$1,007,705
13. Hannah Green;21;$1,001,968
14. Mi Jung Hur;21;$978,583
15. Carlota Ciganda;22;$963,602
16. Shanshan Feng;21;$910,288
17. Amy Yang;22;$906,904
18. Nasa Hataoka;18;$877,874
19. Yu Liu;26;$824,781
20. Brittany Altomare;25;$795,579
21. Moriya Jutanugarn;27;$759,436
22. Jessica Korda;17;$754,905
23. Eun-Hee Ji;22;$752,052
24. Angel Yin;22;$740,068
25. Celine Boutier;26;$739,366
26. Inbee Park;16;$738,932
27. So Yeon Ryu;18;$719,945
28. Caroline Masson;24;$655,931
29. Bronte Law;22;$614,840
30. Azahara Munoz;24;$611,589
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.