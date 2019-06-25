STATISTICAL LEADERS
Through June 23
FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 2,287. 2, Brooks Koepka, 2,198. 3, Rory McIlroy, 2,195. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1,817. 5, Gary Woodland, 1,789. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1,658. 7, Dustin Johnson, 1,631. 8, Paul Casey, 1,541. 9, Justin Rose, 1,308. 10, Rickie Fowler, 1,285.
Scoring Average
1, Patrick Cantlay, 69.095. 2, Rory McIlroy, 69.129. 3, Dustin Johnson, 69.205. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.402. 5, Webb Simpson, 69.442. 6, Matt Kuchar, 69.507. 7, Adam Scott, 69.555. 8, Justin Rose, 69.597. 9, Tiger Woods, 69.692. 10, Justin Thomas, 69.701.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 316.6. 2, Rory McIlroy, 315.3. 3, Luke List, 313.4. 4, Bubba Watson, 312.2. 5, Tony Finau, 311.5. 6, Dustin Johnson, 310.8. 7, Wyndham Clark, 310.5. 8, Grayson Murray, 310.0. 9, Lucas Bjerregaard, 309.8. 10, Seth Reeves, 309.2.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Chez Reavie, 75.13%. 2, Jim Furyk, 74.83%. 3, Ryan Moore, 73.70%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.54%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 73.12%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.81%. 7, Brian Stuard, 70.93%. 8, Brian Gay, 70.55%. 9, Brice Garnett, 70.22%. 10, Matt Kuchar, 69.92%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, James Hahn, 72.71%. 2, Corey Conners, 72.03%. 3, Justin Thomas, 71.90%. 4, Tiger Woods, 71.48%. 5, Matt Kuchar, 71.33%. 6, Charles Howell III, 70.77%. 7, Brooks Koepka, 70.44%. 8, Gary Woodland, 70.40%. 9, Jim Furyk, 70.30%. 10, Talor Gooch, 70.27%.
Total Driving
1, Paul Casey, 70. 2, Brendan Steele, 72. 3, Gary Woodland, 74. 4, Bryson DeChambeau, 76. 5, Louis Oosthuizen, 95. 6, Keegan Bradley, 100. 7, Emiliano Grillo, 104. 8, Tiger Woods, 108. 9, Alex Prugh, 109. 10, Abraham Ancer, 112.
SG-Putting
1, Dominic Bozzelli, .796. 2, Graeme McDowell, .789. 3, Denny McCarthy, .781. 4, Andrew Putnam, .780. 5, Justin Rose, .778. 6, Vaughn Taylor, .736. 7, Jordan Spieth, .713. 8, Beau Hossler, .684. 9, Aaron Baddeley, .654. 10, Wyndham Clark, .641.
Birdie Average
1, Gary Woodland, 4.64. 2, Justin Thomas, 4.58. 3, Tiger Woods, 4.43. 4 (tie), Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.42. 6, Rory McIlroy, 4.38. 7, Aaron Wise, 4.36. 8, Brooks Koepka, 4.32. 9, 2 tied with 4.31.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Rory McIlroy, 75.0. 2, Paul Casey, 76.2. 3, James Hahn, 76.5. 4, Justin Thomas, 78.0. 5, Keith Mitchell, 87.2. 6, Tommy Fleetwood, 88.0. 7, Sam Burns, 94.2. 8, Dylan Frittelli, 99.0. 9, Brooks Koepka, 100.0. 10, Kevin Na, 102.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ernie Els, 67.14%. 2, Francesco Molinari, 65.57%. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.89%. 4, Dustin Johnson, 63.79%. 5, Ben Silverman, 62.37%. 6, Sam Ryder, 62.26%. 7, Russell Knox, 61.80%. 8, Matt Kuchar, 61.64%. 9, Justin Rose, 61.63%. 10, Webb Simpson, 61.62%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Rory McIlroy, 241. 2, Matt Kuchar, 256. 3, Justin Thomas, 260. 4, Brooks Koepka, 267. 5, Jason Day, 274. 6, Xander Schauffele, 293. 7, Rickie Fowler, 314. 8, Gary Woodland, 340. 9, Adam Scott, 353. 10, Jon Rahm, 355.
Local
IVES GROVE WOMEN
18-hole league
Event — Longest putt Blue No. 7/Red No. 3
Championship: Cheryl Heck, Carol Boeehme. Flight A: Bridget Arkenberg. Flight B: Jean Shelby, Kay Dawson.
Low gross — Championship: Elaine Dishaw, Pat Mielke 87. Flight A: Bridget Arkenberg 99. Flight B: Kelly Madisen.
Scores under 100
Elaine Dishaw 87, Pat Mielke 87, Jean Mohrbacher 91, Cheryl Heck 92, Vita Paukstelis 95, Bridget Arkenberg 88.
IVES GROVE WOMEN
Event: Longest putt on par-3
A-9 — Low gross: Jean Wever 47. Event: Vickie Pinkalla. Putts: Jean Weber 15. AB-9 — Joan Kolpek 55. Putts: Kolpek 16. B-9 — Low gross: Diane Parenteau 64. Event: Patty Wilks. Putts: Chris Salopek 19.
Scores under 50
Jean Weber 47.
