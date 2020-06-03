Golf leaders for June 4

Golf
PGA
STATISTICAL LEADERS
FedExCup Season Points
1, Sungjae Im, 1,458. 2, Justin Thomas, 1,403. 3, Rory McIlroy, 1,179. 4, Brendon Todd, 1,110. 5, Webb Simpson, 1,083. 6, Patrick Reed, 1,077. 7, Marc Leishman, 1,059. 8, Lanto Griffin, 1,026. 9, Sebastian Munoz, 1,006. 10, Hideki Matsuyama, 869.
Scoring Average
1, Rory McIlroy, 68.437. 2, Webb Simpson, 68.628. 3, Tyrrell Hatton, 69.207. 4, Justin Thomas, 69.231. 5, Bryson DeChambeau, 69.271. 6, Jon Rahm, 69.353. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 69.481. 8, Xander Schauffele, 69.559. 9, Patrick Reed, 69.611. 10, Sungjae Im, 69.623.
Driving Distance
1, Bryson DeChambeau, 321.3. 2, Rory McIlroy, 320.2. 3, Cameron Champ, 319.8. 4, Bubba Watson, 318.6. 5, Sergio Garcia, 316.6. 6 (tie), Jason Kokrak and Grayson Murray, 315.4. 8, Kurt Kitayama, 315.1. 9, Ryan Brehm, 314.7. 10, Ryo Ishikawa, 313.2.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 80.38%. 2, Ryan Armour, 74.95%. 3, K.J. Choi, 74.68%. 4, Chad Campbell, 73.21%. 5, Brendon Todd, 72.34%. 6, Brian Stuard, 72.33%. 7, Boo Weekley, 70.92%. 8, Chez Reavie, 70.91%. 9, Johnson Wagner, 70.19%. 10, Tim Wilkinson, 69.80%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 76.32%. 2 (tie), Patrick Cantlay and Boo Weekley, 75.00%. 4, Corey Conners, 74.03%. 5, Harris English, 73.02%. 6, Gary Woodland, 72.59%. 7, Webb Simpson, 72.50%. 8, Emiliano Grillo, 72.37%. 9, 2 tied with 72.22%.
Total Driving
1, Gary Woodland, 63. 2, Jazz Janewattananond, 68. 3, Tyrrell Hatton, 78. 4, Jon Rahm, 91. 5, Daniel Berger, 101. 6, Webb Simpson, 106. 7, Viktor Hovland, 107. 8, Sergio Garcia, 110. 9, Doc Redman, 111. 10, Tommy Fleetwood, 115.
SG-Putting
1, Louis Oosthuizen, 1.360. 2, Denny McCarthy, 1.347. 3, Patrick Reed, 1.093. 4, Jon Rahm, .996. 5, Kristoffer Ventura, .959. 6, Andrew Putnam, .953. 7, Kevin Na, .886. 8, Peter Malnati, .779. 9, Cameron Smith, .775. 10, Beau Hossler, .752.
Birdie Average
1, Webb Simpson, 5.00. 2, Justin Thomas, 4.93. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 4.65. 4, Tyrrell Hatton, 4.63. 5, Scottie Scheffler, 4.52. 6, Patrick Reed, 4.50. 7, Bronson Burgoon, 4.45. 8, Denny McCarthy, 4.44. 9, Jon Rahm, 4.40. 10, Sungjae Im, 4.39.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Dustin Johnson, 41.1. 2, Rory McIlroy, 54.0. 3, Collin Morikawa, 66.0. 4, Scott Stallings, 67.1. 5, J.B. Holmes, 72.0. 6, Luke List, 73.8. 7, Sam Burns, 76.5. 8, Adam Scott, 78.0. 9, Seamus Power, 79.2. 10, 2 tied with 81.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Boo Weekley, 75.00%. 2, Adam Hadwin, 69.39%. 3, Brendon Todd, 68.06%. 4, Matt Wallace, 66.67%. 5, Steve Stricker, 65.00%. 6, Maverick McNealy, 64.21%. 7, Jon Rahm, 64.00%. 8, Bryson DeChambeau, 63.83%. 9, Justin Rose, 63.33%. 10, Rory Sabbatini, 63.29%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Jon Rahm, 160. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, 288. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 314. 4, Webb Simpson, 316. 5, Scottie Scheffler, 327. 6, Adam Scott, 353. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 373. 8, Daniel Berger, 388. 9, 2 tied with 390.
Champions
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Bernhard Langer, $528,137. 2, Brett Quigley, $481,687. 3, Ernie Els, $450,030. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $443,732. 5, Scott Parel, $435,737. 6, Fred Couples, $423,467. 7, Woody Austin, $336,740. 8, Kevin Sutherland, $294,931. 9, Doug Barron, $247,094. 10, Stephen Ames, $222,632.
Scoring
1, Fred Couples, 67.42. 2 (tie), Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson, 68.00. 4, Bernhard Langer, 68.07. 5, Brett Quigley, 68.17. 6 (tie), Bob Estes and Kevin Sutherland, 68.33. 8, Woody Austin, 68.40. 9, Scott Parel, 68.60. 10, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 68.87.
Driving Distance
1, John Huston, 299.8. 2, Retief Goosen, 298.8. 3, Darren Clarke, 298.0. 4, John Daly, 297.6. 5, Brandt Jobe, 297.1. 6, Scott McCarron, 297.0. 7, Robert Karlsson, 296.3. 8, Kenny Perry, 296.2. 9, Fred Couples, 295.9. 10, Ángel Cabrera, 293.8.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Bart Bryant, 86.51%. 2, Fred Funk, 82.74%. 3, Hale Irwin, 81.75%. 4 (tie), Olin Browne and Colin Montgomerie, 80.95%. 6, Jerry Kelly, 80.36%. 7, Stephen Ames, 79.46%. 8, Joe Durant, 79.17%. 9, 5 tied with 78.57%.
Greens in Regulation Pct.
1, Tom Lehman, 77.31%. 2, Ernie Els, 77.16%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 76.85%. 4, Stephen Leaney, 74.69%. 5 (tie), Marco Dawson, Scott Parel and Brett Quigley, 74.07%. 8, Fred Couples, 73.61%. 9, Robert Karlsson, 73.46%. 10, 3 tied with 72.84%.
Total Driving
1, Rod Pampling, 21. 2, Stephen Ames, 26. 3 (tie), Darren Clarke and Bob Estes, 37. 5 (tie), Robert Karlsson and Kenny Perry, 41. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 47. 8 (tie), Retief Goosen and Tom Lehman, 48. 10, Bernhard Langer, 50.
Putting Average
1, Bernhard Langer, 1.647. 2, José María Olazábal, 1.657. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.669. 4, Woody Austin, 1.671. 5, Brett Quigley, 1.675. 6, Fred Couples, 1.679. 7 (tie), Chris DiMarco and Wes Short, Jr., 1.683. 9, Bob Estes, 1.684. 10, Olin Browne, 1.687.
Birdie Average
1, Brett Quigley, 5.42. 2, Bernhard Langer, 5.20. 3, Woody Austin, 5.00. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.93. 5, Fred Couples, 4.92. 6, Stephen Ames, 4.91. 7, Ernie Els, 4.89. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.87. 9, Robert Karlsson, 4.78. 10, 3 tied with 4.67.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Ernie Els, 40.5. 2 (tie), Woody Austin and John Huston, 54.0. 4 (tie), Retief Goosen and Ken Tanigawa, 67.5. 6 (tie), Darren Clarke, Fred Couples and Gene Sauers, 72.0. 9, 2 tied with 81.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1 (tie), Olin Browne and Chris DiMarco, 80.00%. 3 (tie), Lee Janzen and Billy Mayfair, 75.00%. 5, Fred Funk, 72.73%. 6, José María Olazábal, 70.00%. 7, Loren Roberts, 69.57%. 8, Tim Herron, 69.23%. 9, Paul Broadhurst, 68.75%. 10, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 68.42%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Fred Couples, 118. 2, Bernhard Langer, 129. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 130. 4, Ernie Els, 133. 5, Darren Clarke, 137. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 146. 7, Woody Austin, 153. 8, Brett Quigley, 156. 9, Robert Karlsson, 161. 10, Scott McCarron, 164.
Local
SHOOP PARK WOMEN
Event:Most One Putts
Class AA—Event-Low gross: Beth Shelton 1-60
Class A— Event-Low gross: Phyllis Szymczak 4-59
Class B— Event-Low gross: Dons Sens 1-68
Class C— Event: Mary Sederberg 2; Low gross: Vicky McGaughey 65
MEADOWBROOK CC MEN
Team format: Reverse Bridgeman
1st place: Jeff Peterson, Tom Torosian, Skip Theuring, Chad Novasic -14
2nd place: John Greenwood, Mark Miller, Steve Miley, John Kusters -12
