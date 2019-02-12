FedEx Cup Leaders
Through Feb. 11
;Points;Money
1. Matt Kuchar;1,201;$2,919,613
2. Xander Schauffele;1,193;$3,302,073
3. Gary Woodland;930;$2,625,903
4. Marc Leishman;804;$2,015,291
5. Charles Howell III;796;$1,840,949
6. Phil Mickelson;789;$1,968,160
7. Justin Rose;720;$1,894,795
8. Rickie Fowler;668;$1,689,888
9. Bryson DeChambeau;660;$1,638,000
10. Kevin Tway;651;$1,468,218
11. Cameron Champ;619;$1,515,091
12. Brooks Koepka;593;$1,904,000
13. Andrew Putnam;551;$1,349,344
14. Justin Thomas;541;$1,336,765
15. Paul Casey;507;$1,294,040
16. Patrick Cantlay;505;$1,206,823
17. Adam Long;504;$1,075,568
18. Adam Hadwin;468;$1,125,446
19. Scott Piercy;466;$1,200,831
20. Chez Reavie;462;$1,146,145
21. Jason Day;457;$1,253,883
22. Tony Finau;450;$1,365,844
23. Adam Scott;423;$1,114,184
24. Danny Lee;413;$1,023,293
25. Emiliano Grillo;405;$935,802
26. Brandt Snedeker;395;$905,987
27. Jon Rahm;387;$912,350
28. Sungjae Im;378;$849,306
29. Patrick Rodgers;372;$835,452
30. Lucas Glover;364;$863,693
Tour Statistics
Through Feb. 11
FedExCup Season Points
Scoring Average
1, Bryson DeChambeau, 68.947. 2, Justin Rose, 68.948. 3, Phil Mickelson, 69.266. 4, Rickie Fowler, 69.370. 5, Matt Kuchar, 69.464. 6, Webb Simpson, 69.627. 7, Justin Thomas, 69.641. 8, Gary Woodland, 69.709. 9, Matt Every, 69.795. 10, 3 tied with 69.810.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 318.6. 2, Luke List, 317.2. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 315.6. 4, Byeong Hun An, 315.1. 5, Brandon Hagy, 313.0. 6, Grayson Murray, 312.9. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 312.8. 8, Seth Reeves, 312.7. 9, Wyndham Clark, 312.4. 10, Tony Finau, 310.5.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 83.83%. 2, Ryan Armour, 75.84%. 3, Matt Kuchar, 75.22%. 4, Louis Oosthuizen, 75.00%. 5, Satoshi Kodaira, 74.71%. 6, Chez Reavie, 74.55%. 7, Brice Garnett, 73.12%. 8, Graeme McDowell, 72.91%. 9, Shubhankar Sharma, 72.62%. 10, Ben Silverman, 72.54%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Louis Oosthuizen, 84.03%. 2, Charles Howell III, 80.37%. 3, Jim Furyk, 79.17%. 4, Kevin Chappell, 78.24%. 5, Matt Kuchar, 78.01%. 6, Lucas Glover, 77.35%. 7, Bryson DeChambeau, 77.31%. 8, Gary Woodland, 77.24%. 9, Justin Thomas, 77.22%. 10, D.J. Trahan, 77.04%.
Total Driving
1, Brendan Steele, 35. 2 (tie), Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau, 51. 4, Bubba Watson, 65. 5, Daniel Berger, 75. 6, Abraham Ancer, 81. 7, Jason Kokrak, 85. 8, Charles Howell III, 90. 9, Joel Dahmen, 97. 10, Ryan Moore, 110.
SG-Putting
1, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 2.100. 2, Jason Gore, 1.636. 3, Andrew Putnam, 1.283. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1.256. 5, Brian Gay, 1.195. 6, Julian Etulain, 1.178. 7, Dominic Bozzelli, 1.074. 8, Scott Langley, 1.067. 9, Rickie Fowler, 1.016. 10, Martin Piller, .944.
Birdie Average
1, Phil Mickelson, 5.57. 2, Justin Rose, 5.50. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 5.42. 4, Aaron Wise, 5.29. 5, Justin Thomas, 5.20. 6, Gary Woodland, 5.16. 7, Rickie Fowler, 5.13. 8, Cameron Champ, 5.11. 9, 3 tied with 5.00.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Thomas Pieters, 48.0. 2 (tie), Steve Marino and Kevin Chappell, 54.0. 4 (tie), Paul Casey and Branden Grace, 56.6. 6, Zach Johnson, 57.6. 7, Adam Scott, 61.2. 8, Max Homa, 64.3. 9, Kevin Na, 64.8. 10, Keith Mitchell, 69.4.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ernie Els, 78.57%. 2, Stuart Appleby, 77.78%. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 75.00%. 4 (tie), Derek Fathauer and Tyrrell Hatton, 73.91%. 6, Louis Oosthuizen, 71.43%. 7, Byeong Hun An, 70.37%. 8, Sung Kang, 69.23%. 9, D.A. Points, 68.42%. 10, 2 tied with 68.18%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Bryson DeChambeau, 235. 2, Justin Thomas, 249. 3, Marc Leishman, 307. 4, Xander Schauffele, 355. 5, Justin Rose, 370. 6, Gary Woodland, 380. 7, Adam Hadwin, 390. 8, Jason Day, 424. 9 (tie), Matt Kuchar and Danny Lee, 432.
