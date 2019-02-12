FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Feb. 11

;Points;Money

1. Matt Kuchar;1,201;$2,919,613

2. Xander Schauffele;1,193;$3,302,073

3. Gary Woodland;930;$2,625,903

4. Marc Leishman;804;$2,015,291

5. Charles Howell III;796;$1,840,949

6. Phil Mickelson;789;$1,968,160

7. Justin Rose;720;$1,894,795

8. Rickie Fowler;668;$1,689,888

9. Bryson DeChambeau;660;$1,638,000

10. Kevin Tway;651;$1,468,218

11. Cameron Champ;619;$1,515,091

12. Brooks Koepka;593;$1,904,000

13. Andrew Putnam;551;$1,349,344

14. Justin Thomas;541;$1,336,765

15. Paul Casey;507;$1,294,040

16. Patrick Cantlay;505;$1,206,823

17. Adam Long;504;$1,075,568

18. Adam Hadwin;468;$1,125,446

19. Scott Piercy;466;$1,200,831

20. Chez Reavie;462;$1,146,145

21. Jason Day;457;$1,253,883

22. Tony Finau;450;$1,365,844

23. Adam Scott;423;$1,114,184

24. Danny Lee;413;$1,023,293

25. Emiliano Grillo;405;$935,802

26. Brandt Snedeker;395;$905,987

27. Jon Rahm;387;$912,350

28. Sungjae Im;378;$849,306

29. Patrick Rodgers;372;$835,452

30. Lucas Glover;364;$863,693

Tour Statistics

Through Feb. 11

FedExCup Season Points

Scoring Average

1, Bryson DeChambeau, 68.947. 2, Justin Rose, 68.948. 3, Phil Mickelson, 69.266. 4, Rickie Fowler, 69.370. 5, Matt Kuchar, 69.464. 6, Webb Simpson, 69.627. 7, Justin Thomas, 69.641. 8, Gary Woodland, 69.709. 9, Matt Every, 69.795. 10, 3 tied with 69.810.

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Champ, 318.6. 2, Luke List, 317.2. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 315.6. 4, Byeong Hun An, 315.1. 5, Brandon Hagy, 313.0. 6, Grayson Murray, 312.9. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 312.8. 8, Seth Reeves, 312.7. 9, Wyndham Clark, 312.4. 10, Tony Finau, 310.5.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jim Furyk, 83.83%. 2, Ryan Armour, 75.84%. 3, Matt Kuchar, 75.22%. 4, Louis Oosthuizen, 75.00%. 5, Satoshi Kodaira, 74.71%. 6, Chez Reavie, 74.55%. 7, Brice Garnett, 73.12%. 8, Graeme McDowell, 72.91%. 9, Shubhankar Sharma, 72.62%. 10, Ben Silverman, 72.54%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Louis Oosthuizen, 84.03%. 2, Charles Howell III, 80.37%. 3, Jim Furyk, 79.17%. 4, Kevin Chappell, 78.24%. 5, Matt Kuchar, 78.01%. 6, Lucas Glover, 77.35%. 7, Bryson DeChambeau, 77.31%. 8, Gary Woodland, 77.24%. 9, Justin Thomas, 77.22%. 10, D.J. Trahan, 77.04%.

Total Driving

1, Brendan Steele, 35. 2 (tie), Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau, 51. 4, Bubba Watson, 65. 5, Daniel Berger, 75. 6, Abraham Ancer, 81. 7, Jason Kokrak, 85. 8, Charles Howell III, 90. 9, Joel Dahmen, 97. 10, Ryan Moore, 110.

SG-Putting

1, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 2.100. 2, Jason Gore, 1.636. 3, Andrew Putnam, 1.283. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1.256. 5, Brian Gay, 1.195. 6, Julian Etulain, 1.178. 7, Dominic Bozzelli, 1.074. 8, Scott Langley, 1.067. 9, Rickie Fowler, 1.016. 10, Martin Piller, .944.

Birdie Average

1, Phil Mickelson, 5.57. 2, Justin Rose, 5.50. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 5.42. 4, Aaron Wise, 5.29. 5, Justin Thomas, 5.20. 6, Gary Woodland, 5.16. 7, Rickie Fowler, 5.13. 8, Cameron Champ, 5.11. 9, 3 tied with 5.00.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Thomas Pieters, 48.0. 2 (tie), Steve Marino and Kevin Chappell, 54.0. 4 (tie), Paul Casey and Branden Grace, 56.6. 6, Zach Johnson, 57.6. 7, Adam Scott, 61.2. 8, Max Homa, 64.3. 9, Kevin Na, 64.8. 10, Keith Mitchell, 69.4.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Ernie Els, 78.57%. 2, Stuart Appleby, 77.78%. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 75.00%. 4 (tie), Derek Fathauer and Tyrrell Hatton, 73.91%. 6, Louis Oosthuizen, 71.43%. 7, Byeong Hun An, 70.37%. 8, Sung Kang, 69.23%. 9, D.A. Points, 68.42%. 10, 2 tied with 68.18%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Bryson DeChambeau, 235. 2, Justin Thomas, 249. 3, Marc Leishman, 307. 4, Xander Schauffele, 355. 5, Justin Rose, 370. 6, Gary Woodland, 380. 7, Adam Hadwin, 390. 8, Jason Day, 424. 9 (tie), Matt Kuchar and Danny Lee, 432.

